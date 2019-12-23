Search

RRB 2019-2020 Exam Calendar New: Check Exam Dates of RRB NTPC/ RRC Group D Level-1/ RRB Ministerial (MI) Posts

RRB 2019-2020 Exam Calendar New: Get the exam dates and schedules of various Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exams to be held in the year 2020 like Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), RRC Group D Level-1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) Posts. Let’s have a look at the RRB 2019-2020 Exam Calendar in detail here.

Dec 23, 2019 18:20 IST
RRB Exam Calendar 2019-2020

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have announced lakhs of vacancies in 2019 and in 2020 Railways will conduct exams for various posts like Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), RRC Group D Level-1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) Posts. This RRB Exam Calendar will provide the candidates with a tentative exam schedule which will further help them in creating a study plan and preparation strategy. Aspirants can check the exam dates and schedules from the below given RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar:

Exam Name

 Vacancies

Application Start - Closing Date

Tentative Date of Exam

RRB NTPC 2019

 35208

1st March 2019 – 31st March 2019

2020 (Dates to be notified later)

RRB/RRC Group D 2019 Level 1 Posts

 103769

12th March 2019 – 12th April 2019

Between September-October 2019

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Exam

 1665

8th March 2019 – 22nd April 2019

Between June – July 2019
RRB JE 2019 CBT-1 13464 2nd Jan 2019 – 31st Jan 2019

From 22nd May till 2nd June 2019 onwards

Rescheduled Cancelled Exam Dates - 26th to 28th June 2019
RRB JE 2019 CBT-2 28thAugust to 1st September 2019

RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam

 1937

4th March 2019 – 2nd April 2019

19th, 20th and 21st July 2019

Click here to know the details of EWS Reservation for RRB 2019 Recruitment

We have compiled the important information and notifications related to all the RRB 2019 Exams mentioned above in Exam Calendar. Let’s have a look at all the Exam information in brief:

Click here to get RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC, Level 1 Group D, JE, Paramedical & Other Railway Exams

RRB NTPC 2019 EXAM

RRB has invited applications from eligible candidates (Graduate/ Undergraduates) for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for total 35208 Vacancies (69 vacancies OF DLW have been removed under RRB Allahabad). RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed to 2020. Candidates can refer to the below-given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the RRB NTPC 2019 Constable Exam:

RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2019 EXAM

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) from eligible candidates for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments. Eligible Candidates applied from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies. RRB/RRC MI Level 1 Posts CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed to 2020. Candidates can refer to the below-given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2019 Exam:

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20 EXAM

RRB has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed to 2020. Eligible Candidates applied from 8th March 2019 till 22nd April 2019 for total 1665 Vacancies. Candidates can refer to the below-given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 EXAM:

RRB JE 2019 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited application for total 13487 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Eligible Candidates applied for these posts from 2nd January 2019 till 31st January 2019. RRB JE 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam was held from 22nd May 2019 onwards. Candidates can refer to the below-given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the RRB JE 2019 Exam:

RRB Paramedical 2019 EXAM

RRB has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Paramedical Categories (Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc.) in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for total 1937 vacancies. RRB Paramedical CBT 2019 Exam was held during 1st week of June 2019. Candidates can refer to the below-given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the RRB Paramedical 2019 EXAM:

RRB Exam aspirants are advised to refer the above mentioned Exam Calendar and Exam-wise list of topics for creating study plans, time tables and preparation strategies that will help them in scoring well in these exams and getting a Government/Railway Job with good salary.

