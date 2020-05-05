RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment: Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)-Vacancies, Exam & Admit Card Dates, ECA Notifications

By the end of this year, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting online exam for recruiting over 1 Lakh RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Candidates who are aspiring to get a Government Job in Indian Railways. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for RRB Group D 2020 Level-1 Exam. So, let us look at those Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:
Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates
1. When was RRB GROUP D Level-1 Recruitment Notification Released?
Answer: The official notification for RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment was released on 23rd February 2019. The online application process was conducted from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies. Railways have not announced RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20 Exam and Admit Card Release Dates.
RRB/RRC Group D 2020 Exam Postponed - Check Official Update
2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?
Answer: Below is the table showing 35208 Vacancies for RRB GROUP D Graduate & Undergraduate Posts:
|
RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details
|
S. No
|
Railway
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total Vacancy
|
ExSM
|
CCAA*
|
PwBD
|
Back-PwBD
|
1
|
Central Railway
|
3597
|
1398
|
759
|
2656
|
935
|
9345
|
1870
|
1870
|
449
|
0
|
2
|
East Central Railway
|
1369
|
555
|
325
|
956
|
358
|
3563
|
713
|
713
|
166
|
0
|
3
|
East Coast Railway
|
1034
|
412
|
198
|
653
|
258
|
2555
|
510
|
510
|
105
|
0
|
4
|
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro
|
4926
|
1461
|
775
|
2619
|
1087
|
10873
|
2175
|
2175
|
589
|
5
|
5
|
North Central Railway and DLW
|
2080
|
678
|
317
|
1175
|
474
|
4730
|
948
|
948
|
145
|
6
|
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
|
6
|
North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO
|
1570
|
615
|
307
|
1107
|
403
|
4002
|
802
|
802
|
157
|
0
|
7
|
North Western Railway
|
2132
|
814
|
384
|
1393
|
526
|
5249
|
1049
|
1049
|
324
|
0
|
8
|
Northeast Frontier Railway
|
1119
|
449
|
226
|
809
|
291
|
2894
|
575
|
575
|
144
|
0
|
9
|
Northern Railway, DMW and RCF
|
5144
|
2017
|
1031
|
3644
|
1317
|
13153
|
2630
|
2630
|
626
|
0
|
10
|
South Central Railway
|
3663
|
1432
|
722
|
2577
|
934
|
9328
|
1867
|
1867
|
125
|
0
|
11
|
South East Central Railway
|
797
|
219
|
115
|
366
|
167
|
1664
|
333
|
333
|
84
|
0
|
12
|
South Eastern Railway
|
1933
|
738
|
361
|
1305
|
482
|
4914
|
965
|
965
|
215
|
95
|
13
|
South Western Railway and RWF
|
2745
|
1138
|
557
|
2006
|
715
|
7167
|
1433
|
1433
|
193
|
6
|
14
|
Southern Railway and ICF
|
4363
|
1353
|
787
|
2118
|
958
|
9579
|
1914
|
1914
|
222
|
0
|
15
|
West Central Railway
|
0.15
|
633
|
308
|
1080
|
402
|
4019
|
804
|
804
|
226
|
0
|
16
|
Western Railway
|
4287
|
1647
|
812
|
2914
|
1074
|
10734
|
2146
|
2146
|
556
|
0
|
Grand Total
|
42355
|
15559
|
7984
|
27378
|
10381
|
103769
|
20734
|
20734
|
4326
|
112
|
*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only
RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)
3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment Process?
Answer: Below are the Important Dates of RRB Group D 2020 Exam:
|
RRB/RRC Group D (Level-1) 2019 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Release Date
|
23rd February 2019
|
Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications
|
12th March to 12th April 2019
|
Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects
|
26th April 2019
|
1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be notified later
Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar
4. What is the AGE LIMIT for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?
Answer: As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:
|
Category
|
Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019)
|
General
|
18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986)
|
OBC (NCL)
|
18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983)
|
SC/ST
|
18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)
Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment
5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for different RRB Group D Posts?
Answer: Under RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2019 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Department
|
Educational Qualification (As on 12th April 2019)
|
1
|
Assistant (Workshop)
|
Mechanical
|
10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent
(OR)
National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)
granted by NCVT
|
2
|
Assistant Bridge
|
Engineering
|
3
|
Assistant C&W
|
Mechanical
|
4
|
Assistant Depot (Stores)
|
Stores
|
5
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|
Mechanical
|
6
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|
Electrical
|
7
|
Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|
Electrical
|
8
|
Assistant Pointsman
|
Traffic
|
9
|
Assistant Signal & Telecom
|
Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)
|
10
|
Assistant Track Machine
|
Engineering
|
11
|
Assistant TL & AC
|
Electrical
|
12
|
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|
Electrical
|
13
|
Assistant TRD
|
Electrical
|
14
|
Assistant Works
|
Engineering
|
15
|
Assistant Works (Workshop)
|
Engineering
|
16
|
Hospital Assistant
|
Medical
|
17
|
Track Maintainer Grade IV
|
Engineering
Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
6. What is the EXAM PATTERN for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?
Answer: The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode.
The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:
|
RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
7. When will RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates be Announced?
Answer: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India. RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates will be announced after ECA appointment.
8. RRB GROUP D 2020 Admit Cards can be downloaded from where?
Answer: RRB Group D 2020 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:
|
RRB
|
Website
|
Ahmedabad
|
www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
|
Ajmer
|
www.rrbajmer.gov.in
|
Allahabad
|
www.rrbald.gov.in
|
Bangalore
|
www.rrbbnc.gov.in
|
Bhopal
|
www.rrbbpl.nic.in
|
Bhubaneswar
|
www.rrbbbs.gov.in
|
Bilaspur
|
www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
|
Chandigarh
|
www.rrbcdg.gov.in
|
Chennai
|
www.rrbchennai.gov.in
|
Gorakhpur
|
www.rrbgkp.gov.in
|
Guwahati
|
www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
|
Jammu – Srinagar
|
www.rrbjammu.nic.in
|
Kolkata
|
www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
|
Malda
|
www.rrbmalda.gov.in
|
Mumbai
|
www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
|
Muzaffarpur
|
www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
|
Patna
|
www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|
Ranchi
|
www.rrbranchi.gov.in
|
Secunderabad
|
www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
|
Siliguri
|
www.rrbsiliguri.org
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
Check EWS Reservation for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment
9. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam in 1st Stage CBT?
Answer: The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:
|
RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
|
General
|
40%
|
40%
|
OBC (Non creamy layer)
|
30%
|
SC
|
30%
|
ST
|
25%
Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
Click here to get RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
10. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam?
Answer: There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
Practice RRB Group D Reasoning Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)
11. Will the RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?
Answer: RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.
Practice RRB Group D General Science Mock Test with Answers (25 Marks)
12. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam?
Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.
Practice Group D Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (25 Marks)
13. What are the Rules for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Different RRB GROUP D Posts Recruitment?
Answer: Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and
Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.
|
Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and
Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.
Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (20 Marks)
14. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of RRB Group D Posts after 7th Pay Commission?
Answer: Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:
|
RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2019 Vacancies
|
S. No.
|
Name of the post
|
Department
|
Number Of Vacancies
|
Pay Scale (In Rs.)
|
1
|
Assistant (Workshop)
|
Mechanical
|
11277
|
Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible
|
2
|
Assistant Bridge
|
Engineering
|
913
|
3
|
Assistant C&W
|
Mechanical
|
7284
|
4
|
Assistant Depot (Stores)
|
Stores
|
1694
|
5
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|
Mechanical
|
2204
|
6
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|
Electrical
|
1098
|
7
|
Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|
Electrical
|
788
|
8
|
Assistant Pointsman
|
Traffic
|
14870
|
9
|
Assistant Signal & Telecom
|
Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)
|
5479
|
10
|
Assistant Track Machine
|
Engineering
|
3157
|
11
|
Assistant TL & AC
|
Electrical
|
3633
|
12
|
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|
Electrical
|
1823
|
13
|
Assistant TRD
|
Electrical
|
3014
|
14
|
Assistant Works
|
Engineering
|
4109
|
15
|
Assistant Works (Workshop)
|
Engineering
|
403
|
16
|
Hospital Assistant
|
Medical
|
1302
|
17
|
Track Maintainer Grade IV
|
Engineering
|
40721
|
Grand Total
|
103769
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
15. What will be the Final Selection Process for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?
Answer: Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.