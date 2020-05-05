Study at Home
RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment: Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)-Vacancies, Exam & Admit Card Dates, ECA Notifications

In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions related to RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment which are frequently asked by the candidates like the Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Exam Centre, Admit Card, Result, etc.

May 5, 2020 17:45 IST
By the end of this year, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting online exam for recruiting over 1 Lakh RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Candidates who are aspiring to get a Government Job in Indian Railways. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for RRB Group D 2020 Level-1 Exam.  So, let us look at those Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

1. When was RRB GROUP D Level-1 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment was released on 23rd February 2019. The online application process was conducted from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies. Railways have not announced RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20 Exam and Admit Card Release Dates.

RRB/RRC Group D 2020 Exam Postponed - Check Official Update

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Below is the table showing 35208 Vacancies for RRB GROUP D Graduate & Undergraduate Posts:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details

S. No

Railway

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total Vacancy

ExSM

CCAA*

PwBD

Back-PwBD

1

Central Railway

3597

1398

759

2656

935

9345

1870

1870

449

0

2

East Central Railway

1369

555

325

956

358

3563

713

713

166

0

3

East Coast Railway

1034

412

198

653

258

2555

510

510

105

0

4

Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro

4926

1461

775

2619

1087

10873

2175

2175

589

5

5

North Central Railway and DLW

2080

678

317

1175

474

4730

948

948

145

6

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

6

North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO

1570

615

307

1107

403

4002

802

802

157

0

7

North Western Railway

2132

814

384

1393

526

5249

1049

1049

324

0

8

Northeast Frontier Railway

1119

449

226

809

291

2894

575

575

144

0

9

Northern Railway, DMW and RCF

5144

2017

1031

3644

1317

13153

2630

2630

626

0

10

South Central Railway

3663

1432

722

2577

934

9328

1867

1867

125

0

Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

11

South East Central Railway

797

219

115

366

167

1664

333

333

84

0

12

South Eastern Railway

1933

738

361

1305

482

4914

965

965

215

95

13

South Western Railway and RWF

2745

1138

557

2006

715

7167

1433

1433

193

6

14

Southern Railway and ICF

4363

1353

787

2118

958

9579

1914

1914

222

0

15

West Central Railway

0.15

633

308

1080

402

4019

804

804

226

0

16

Western Railway

4287

1647

812

2914

1074

10734

2146

2146

556

0

Grand Total

42355

15559

7984

27378

10381

103769

20734

20734

4326

112

*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment Process?

Answer: Below are the Important Dates of RRB Group D 2020 Exam:

RRB/RRC Group D (Level-1) 2019 Exam

Important Dates

RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Release Date

23rd February 2019

Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications

12th March to 12th April 2019

Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects

26th April 2019

1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

Postponed to 2020

Admit Card Release Date

To be notified later

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

Category

Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019)

General

18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986)

OBC (NCL)

18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983)

SC/ST

18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for different RRB Group D Posts?

Answer: Under RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2019 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

S. No.

Name of the Post

Department

Educational Qualification (As on 12th April 2019)

1

Assistant (Workshop)

Mechanical

10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent

(OR)

National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)

granted by NCVT

 

2

Assistant Bridge

Engineering

3

Assistant C&W

Mechanical

4

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Stores

5

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Mechanical

6

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

Electrical

7

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Electrical

8

Assistant Pointsman

Traffic

9

Assistant Signal & Telecom

Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)

10

Assistant Track Machine

Engineering

11

Assistant TL & AC

Electrical

12

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Electrical

13

Assistant TRD

Electrical

14

Assistant Works

Engineering

15

Assistant Works (Workshop)

Engineering

16

Hospital Assistant

Medical

17

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Engineering

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

6. What is the EXAM PATTERN for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode.

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

7. When will RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates be Announced?

Answer: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India. RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates will be announced after ECA appointment.

8. RRB GROUP D 2020 Admit Cards can be downloaded from where?

Answer: RRB Group D 2020 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:

RRB

Website

Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal

www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneswar

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Check EWS Reservation for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment

9. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam in 1st Stage CBT?

Answer: The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

General

40%

EWS

40%

OBC (Non creamy layer)

30%

SC

30%

ST

25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Click here to get RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

10. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam?

Answer: There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Practice RRB Group D Reasoning Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

11. Will the RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

Practice RRB Group D General Science Mock Test with Answers (25 Marks)

12. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

Practice Group D Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (25 Marks)

13. What are the Rules for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Different RRB GROUP D Posts Recruitment?

Answer: Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates

Female Candidates

Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and

Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and

Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (20 Marks)

14. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of RRB Group D Posts after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2019 Vacancies

S. No.

Name of the post

Department

Number Of Vacancies

Pay Scale (In Rs.)

1

Assistant (Workshop)

Mechanical

11277

Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible

2

Assistant Bridge

Engineering

913

3

Assistant C&W

Mechanical

7284

4

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Stores

1694

5

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Mechanical

2204

6

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

Electrical

1098

7

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Electrical

788

8

Assistant Pointsman

Traffic

14870

9

Assistant Signal & Telecom

Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)

5479

10

Assistant Track Machine

Engineering

3157

11

Assistant TL & AC

Electrical

3633

12

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Electrical

1823

13

Assistant TRD

Electrical

3014

14

Assistant Works

Engineering

4109

15

Assistant Works (Workshop)

Engineering

403

16

Hospital Assistant

Medical

1302

17

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Engineering

40721

Grand Total

103769

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

15. What will be the Final Selection Process for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

