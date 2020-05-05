RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment: Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)-Vacancies, Exam & Admit Card Dates, ECA Notifications

By the end of this year, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting online exam for recruiting over 1 Lakh RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Candidates who are aspiring to get a Government Job in Indian Railways. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for RRB Group D 2020 Level-1 Exam. So, let us look at those Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

1. When was RRB GROUP D Level-1 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment was released on 23rd February 2019. The online application process was conducted from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies. Railways have not announced RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20 Exam and Admit Card Release Dates.

RRB/RRC Group D 2020 Exam Postponed - Check Official Update

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Below is the table showing 35208 Vacancies for RRB GROUP D Graduate & Undergraduate Posts:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details S. No Railway UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Vacancy ExSM CCAA* PwBD Back-PwBD 1 Central Railway 3597 1398 759 2656 935 9345 1870 1870 449 0 2 East Central Railway 1369 555 325 956 358 3563 713 713 166 0 3 East Coast Railway 1034 412 198 653 258 2555 510 510 105 0 4 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 4926 1461 775 2619 1087 10873 2175 2175 589 5 5 North Central Railway and DLW 2080 678 317 1175 474 4730 948 948 145 6 Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam 6 North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO 1570 615 307 1107 403 4002 802 802 157 0 7 North Western Railway 2132 814 384 1393 526 5249 1049 1049 324 0 8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1119 449 226 809 291 2894 575 575 144 0 9 Northern Railway, DMW and RCF 5144 2017 1031 3644 1317 13153 2630 2630 626 0 10 South Central Railway 3663 1432 722 2577 934 9328 1867 1867 125 0 Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks 11 South East Central Railway 797 219 115 366 167 1664 333 333 84 0 12 South Eastern Railway 1933 738 361 1305 482 4914 965 965 215 95 13 South Western Railway and RWF 2745 1138 557 2006 715 7167 1433 1433 193 6 14 Southern Railway and ICF 4363 1353 787 2118 958 9579 1914 1914 222 0 15 West Central Railway 0.15 633 308 1080 402 4019 804 804 226 0 16 Western Railway 4287 1647 812 2914 1074 10734 2146 2146 556 0 Grand Total 42355 15559 7984 27378 10381 103769 20734 20734 4326 112 *Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment Process?

Answer: Below are the Important Dates of RRB Group D 2020 Exam:

RRB/RRC Group D (Level-1) 2019 Exam Important Dates RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Release Date 23rd February 2019 Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications 12th March to 12th April 2019 Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 26th April 2019 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Postponed to 2020 Admit Card Release Date To be notified later

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

Category Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019) General 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986) OBC (NCL) 18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983) SC/ST 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for different RRB Group D Posts?

Answer: Under RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2019 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

S. No. Name of the Post Department Educational Qualification (As on 12th April 2019) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 14 Assistant Works Engineering 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

6. What is the EXAM PATTERN for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode.

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

7. When will RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates be Announced?

Answer: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India. RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates will be announced after ECA appointment.

8. RRB GROUP D 2020 Admit Cards can be downloaded from where?

Answer: RRB Group D 2020 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Check EWS Reservation for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment

9. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam in 1st Stage CBT?

Answer: The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC (Non creamy layer) 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Click here to get RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

10. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam?

Answer: There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Practice RRB Group D Reasoning Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

11. Will the RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

Practice RRB Group D General Science Mock Test with Answers (25 Marks)

12. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

Practice Group D Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (25 Marks)

13. What are the Rules for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Different RRB GROUP D Posts Recruitment?

Answer: Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates Female Candidates Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (20 Marks)

14. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of RRB Group D Posts after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2019 Vacancies S. No. Name of the post Department Number Of Vacancies Pay Scale (In Rs.) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 11277 Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 913 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 1694 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 14870 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 3157 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 1823 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 3014 14 Assistant Works Engineering 4109 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 403 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 1302 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721 Grand Total 103769

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

15. What will be the Final Selection Process for RRB GROUP D 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.