CBSE to Conduct Parenting Workshops for Principals, Counsellors and Wellness Teachers, Check Details Here

Aug 25, 2025, 14:41 IST

CBSE to conduct parenting workshops for Principals, Counsellors and Wellness Teachers, from September 4 to 18, 2025. The workshops will be conducted at selected CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana and Indore

CBSE Parenting Workshop 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting a series of offline parenting workshops for principals, counsellors and wellness teachers in September 2025. The board has taken the initiative as part of the parenting calendar 2025-26 introduced by the board earlier. 

The parenting workshop is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 18, 2025. The workshops will be conducted at selected CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana and Indore. 

The workshop aims to support the implementation of the parenting calendar and provide practical strategies to address the academic, social and emotional needs of students. 

Official Notification - Click Here

According to the official notification issued, the workshop includes promoting positive parenting practices, digital well-being, resilience-building and facilitating collaboration between schools and families. The orientation session was conducted in May and June 2025. 

The session will be held from 10 am to 2 PM. Candidates interested in participating in the workshops are required to register for the same through the link available on the official website. The registration process will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A confirmation email on the same will be sent to the selected participants who are required to report to the venue. 

CBSE Parenting Workshops 2025 Schedule

The schedule of CBSE parenting workshops is given below

Date

Venue

Registration 

September 4, 2025

Delhi Public School, Nadergul, Survey No.469/1, Nadergul Village, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad – 501510

https://forms.gle/Y2DRUEmQbxEzuwA49

September 9, 2025

Delhi Public School, Bopal Square, Near Bopal Railway Crossing, Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 380058

https://forms.gle/XK5BfFZpgy4GgsEd8

September 9, 2025

Birla Divya Jyoti School, Zone-F, Uttorayon Township, Matigara, Siliguri, West Bengal – 734010

https://forms.gle/wLoHHkrf4K56Y1hD6

September 15, 2025

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141013

https://forms.gle/ZQBFhmL3xr34Yogj6

September 18, 2025

Daly College, Residency Area, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452001

 https://forms.gle/NwEptmkXzHYUd8od6

