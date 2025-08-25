CBSE Parenting Workshop 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting a series of offline parenting workshops for principals, counsellors and wellness teachers in September 2025. The board has taken the initiative as part of the parenting calendar 2025-26 introduced by the board earlier.

The parenting workshop is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 18, 2025. The workshops will be conducted at selected CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana and Indore.

The workshop aims to support the implementation of the parenting calendar and provide practical strategies to address the academic, social and emotional needs of students.

According to the official notification issued, the workshop includes promoting positive parenting practices, digital well-being, resilience-building and facilitating collaboration between schools and families. The orientation session was conducted in May and June 2025.