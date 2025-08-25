CBSE Parenting Workshop 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting a series of offline parenting workshops for principals, counsellors and wellness teachers in September 2025. The board has taken the initiative as part of the parenting calendar 2025-26 introduced by the board earlier.
The parenting workshop is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 18, 2025. The workshops will be conducted at selected CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana and Indore.
The workshop aims to support the implementation of the parenting calendar and provide practical strategies to address the academic, social and emotional needs of students.
According to the official notification issued, the workshop includes promoting positive parenting practices, digital well-being, resilience-building and facilitating collaboration between schools and families. The orientation session was conducted in May and June 2025.
The session will be held from 10 am to 2 PM. Candidates interested in participating in the workshops are required to register for the same through the link available on the official website. The registration process will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A confirmation email on the same will be sent to the selected participants who are required to report to the venue.
CBSE Parenting Workshops 2025 Schedule
The schedule of CBSE parenting workshops is given below
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Registration
|
September 4, 2025
|
Delhi Public School, Nadergul, Survey No.469/1, Nadergul Village, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad – 501510
|
https://forms.gle/Y2DRUEmQbxEzuwA49
|
September 9, 2025
|
Delhi Public School, Bopal Square, Near Bopal Railway Crossing, Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 380058
|
https://forms.gle/XK5BfFZpgy4GgsEd8
|
September 9, 2025
|
Birla Divya Jyoti School, Zone-F, Uttorayon Township, Matigara, Siliguri, West Bengal – 734010
|
https://forms.gle/wLoHHkrf4K56Y1hD6
|
September 15, 2025
|
BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141013
|
https://forms.gle/ZQBFhmL3xr34Yogj6
|
September 18, 2025
|
Daly College, Residency Area, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452001
|
https://forms.gle/NwEptmkXzHYUd8od6
