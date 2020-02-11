RRB Group D 2019-20 Level-1: Check Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Male & Female Candidates

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Group D (Level-1) 2019 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for total 103769 Vacancies in the present year 2020. RRB Group-D 2019-20 Exam will be conducted in three phases which are Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification & Medical Examination. Candidates who will clear the minimum qualifying marks of Computer Based Test (CBT) will be called for 2nd Phase – Physical efficiency Test (PET). So let’s have a look at the details of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted by Indian Railways in 2020:

RRB/RRC Group-D 2019-20 Level-1: PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET)

Railways will shortlist the candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their merit in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) shall be 3 times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, candidates must remember that Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this ratio for PET as required to ensure the availability of adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts.

Clearing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Round is mandatory for all the shortlisted candidates and will be of qualifying nature. Let’s look at the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Qualifying Criteria for both Male & Female Candidates in detail:

RRB/RRC Group-D 2019-20 Level-1 PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) Stages Male Candidates Female Candidates Stage-1 Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Stage-2 Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Note:

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to clear Stage-1 to qualify for Stage-2 of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which means failing in the first Test, i.e. Weight Carrying Test will eventually lead to elimination from RRB Group-D 2019-20 Recruitment Process.

The Weight Carrying Test will involve lifting a sandbag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on ground.

RRB/RRC Group-D 2019-20 Level-1 Final Selection

The candidates will be shortlisted for the Document verification round based on their performance of in Computer Based Test (CBT) and after qualifying Physical efficiency Test (PET). The number of candidates called for Document verification will be 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies as per their merit and options.

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

Candidates who have applied for the RRB Group-D 2019-20 Exam must note that RRBs/RRCs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and the final appointment is offered ONLY by the respective Railway Administrations. Eligible candidates applied for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways under RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2019 Recruitment.

Earlier RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts CBT 2019 Exam was scheduled to be held between the months of September to October 2019. Railways have officially announced that RRB Group-D 2019 Exam has been postponed as they are appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for holding RRB NTPC Exam in online mode across the country.