RRB Group D Level 1 2019-2020: Download Previous Year Papers for Free

This year, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited online applications on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) from eligible candidates for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed. Eligible Candidates applied from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies.

RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Live Updates

For cracking RRC Group D Level 1 2019 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing RRC Group D Level 1 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers RRC Group D Level 1 Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits but there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question for wrong answers in RRC Group D Level 1 2019 Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of RRC Group D Level 1 2019 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode.

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

Each question will be of one mark each .

The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous RRC Group D Level 1 Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of RRC Group D Level 1 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics of RRC Group D Level Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both Paper I and II. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in RRC Group D Level 1 2019 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in RRC Group D Level 1 2019 Exam.