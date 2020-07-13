RRB GROUP D 2020 Study Material Free: Get Previous Year Paper, Mock Test, Solved Practice Papers & Important Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2020 Study Material Free: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be out after the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Till then, candidates can utilize this extra time in RRB Group D 2020 Exam Preparation.

Candidates can buck up their speed of RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material which will help them to score high marks in the RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of RRB GROUP D Exam:

RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam Pattern

The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB GROUP D 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of RRB GROUP D Online Exam.

So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam, we have created mock tests of all the four sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning & General Science. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks. Given below are the RRB GROUP D Exam Previous Question Papers:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

