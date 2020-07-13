Study at Home
RRB Group D 2020 Study Material Free: Get free study material for RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam including the Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests, Important Questions and Solved Practice Paper.

Jul 13, 2020 11:49 IST
RRB GROUP D 2020 Study Material Free: Get Previous Year Paper, Mock Test, Solved Practice Papers & Important Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2020 Study Material Free: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be out after the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Till then, candidates can utilize this extra time in RRB Group D 2020 Exam Preparation.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Candidates can buck up their speed of RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material which will help them to score high marks in the RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of RRB GROUP D Exam:

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment

RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam Pattern

The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRB/RRC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Note:

  • The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
  • Each question will be of one mark each.
  • The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 markshall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

RRB GROUP D 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of RRB GROUP D Online Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2020 FAQs

So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam, we have created mock tests of all the four sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning & General Science. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

S. No.

RRB GROUP D Mock Tests

1

Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

2

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers

3

Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers

4

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

Also get free study material for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from the link given below:

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Free Study Material

RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks. Given below are the RRB GROUP D Exam Previous Question Papers:

Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRC Group D Level 1 Previous Year Papers

Links

RRC Group D Level 1 02 Nov 2014 Shift 1 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 02 Nov 2014 Shift 2 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 Shift 1 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 Shift 2 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 23 Nov 2014 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 01 Dec 2013 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 08 Dec 2013 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 27 Oct 2013 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D General Intelligence 2012 Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D General Awareness Previous Year Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

Also read:

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Check EWS Reservation for RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in RRB Group 2020 Exam

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in RRB GROUP D 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

