Study at Home
Search

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check General Science (GS) Important Topics (25 Marks) to score high marks in RRB Group D Exam

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check General Science (GS) Important Topics that have maximum chances of coming in RRB Group D 2020 Exam consisting of 25 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) out of 100 Questions of 1 mark each.

Jul 10, 2020 14:35 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check General Science (GS) Important Topics (25 Marks) to score high marks in RRB Group D Exam
RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check General Science (GS) Important Topics (25 Marks) to score high marks in RRB Group D Exam

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. The exam dates will be out after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections for scoring above minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

Check RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Science (25 Marks)

General Science Section covers the topics from Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10th standard level (CBSE). This section will be of 25 marks in RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

RRB/RRC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Science (GS) Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB Group D Exam under the General Science Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

Unit Measurement

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

SI Units

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Let’s analyse in detail the General Science (GS) topics mentioned in the above table:

  1. Physics: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB Group D Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Important inventions and their inventor, Unit Measurement, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity, etc.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

  1. Chemistry: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB Group D Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Physical and Chemical changes, Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems), Properties of Air and Water.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

  1. Biology/ Life Sciences: Biology Section may include topics from botany, zoology, health, biotechnology, life sciences, etc. Create notes on Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs; Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention; Difference between the living and non-living, etc.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

Tips to Score high in General Science (GS) Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Science (GS) Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam:

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

  • Read to increase knowledge:Read Books & NCERT to increase Knowledge of General Science Section.

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

  • Always create notes:It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered for RRB General Science (GS) Section. Cover topics from Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.

Check RRB Group D 2020 FAQs

  • Revise the notes:Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Click here to get RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

  • Focus on Important topics–Prepare important topics of all the subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.

Check EWS Reservation for RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers:Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in RRB Group 2020 Exam

  • Build a Proper Structure:Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Also Read:

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

Click here

RRB NTPC Eligibility

Click here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

Click here

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB NTPC Mock Test

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB NTPC Best Book

Click here

RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy

Click here

RRB NTPC Study Plan

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off

Click Here

Related Stories