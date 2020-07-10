RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check General Science (GS) Important Topics (25 Marks) to score high marks in RRB Group D Exam

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. The exam dates will be out after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections for scoring above minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Science (25 Marks)

General Science Section covers the topics from Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10th standard level (CBSE). This section will be of 25 marks in RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Science (GS) Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB Group D Exam under the General Science Section:

Topic Subtopics Physics Important inventions and their inventor Unit Measurement Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. SI Units Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Biology Important Inventions and their inventor Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Let’s analyse in detail the General Science (GS) topics mentioned in the above table:

Physics: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB Group D Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Important inventions and their inventor, Unit Measurement, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity, etc.

Chemistry: Basic concepts of Physics up to Class X level is asked in the RRB Group D Exam. Candidates are advised to make notes of basic concepts of topics like Physical and Chemical changes, Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems), Properties of Air and Water.

Biology/ Life Sciences: Biology Section may include topics from botany, zoology, health, biotechnology, life sciences, etc. Create notes on Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs; Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention; Difference between the living and non-living, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Science (GS) Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Science (GS) Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam:

Read to increase knowledge:Read Books & NCERT to increase Knowledge of General Science Section.

Always create notes:It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered for RRB General Science (GS) Section. Cover topics from Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.

Revise the notes:Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Focus on Important topics–Prepare important topics of all the subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Life Sciences.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers:Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Build a Proper Structure:Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

