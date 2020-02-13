RRB NTPC Mock Test 2019-2020: Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

RRB is soon going to announce the RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam Dates and release the Admit Cards of CBT-1 Exam. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the mock tests for RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam. For the ease of the candidates we have created General Intelligence & Reasoning Section’s mock test based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. General Intelligence & Reasoning section will be of 30 marks in RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam.

Click here to know the latest RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2019-20: General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

1. A cat runs 40 metre towards East and turns Right, runs 20 metre and turns to right, runs 18 metre and again turns to left, runs 10 metre and then turns to left, runs 24 metre and finally turns to left and runs 12 metre. Now which direction cat is facing?

a) East

b) North

c) West

d) South

Answer: b)

Explanation:

2. From a point shreya starts walking towards south and after walking 15 metres, she turns to her right and walks 20 metres, then she turns left again and walks 15 m. Then she turns to her right and walks 10 m and finally turns to her right and walks 15 m. In which direction is she with reference to the starting point?

a) North

b) South –west

c) North-East

d) East

Answer (b)

Explanation:

Clearly, shreya is in south – west direction with reference to the starting point.

Best Books for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Preparation recommended by experts

Direction (3-7): Study the information carefully and answer the questions.

A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H are sitting around a circular area at equal distances between each other, but not necessarily in the same order. Some of the people are facing the centre while some face outside (i.e., in a direction opposite to the centre).H sits fourth to left of E. D sits second to right of H. H faces outside. A sits third to right of G. G is not an immediate neighbour of D. A is not an immediate neighbour of E. Both the immediate neighbours of F face the centre. Both the immediate neighbours of B face opposite directions (i.e., if one person faces the centre then the other faces outside and vice- versa). Both the immediate neighbours of H face same direction as D (i.e., if D faces the centre then both the immediate neighbours of H also faces the centre and vice-versa) immediate neighbours of E face a direction opposite to that of E (i.e., if E faces the centre then both his immediate neighbours face outside and vice-versa).

3. What is G's position with respect to D?

a) Third to the right

b) Second to the left

c) Third to the left

d) Fourth to the right

Answer: d)

4. Four of the following are a like in a certain way based on the given seating arrangement and so form a group. Which is the one that does not belong to that group?

a) C

b) D

c) B

d) E

Answer: c)

5. Which of the following is true regarding C as per the given seating arrangement?

a) C sits to immediate right of B

b) Only two people sit between C and F

c) A sits second to right of C

d) H is one of the immediate neighbours of C

Answer: d)

RRB NTPC 2019: Preparation Tips and Strategy to crack CBT-1

6. Who is sitting to immediate left of E?

a) G

b) B

c) D

d) H

Answer: b)

7. How many people in the given arrangement face outside?

a) One

b) Three

c) Five

d) Four

Answer: d)

Explanation (3-7):

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Directions (8 – 10): In each question below is given a statement followed by two conclusions numbered I and II. You have to assume everything in the statement to be true, then consider the two conclusions together and decide which of them logically follows beyond a reasonable doubt from the information given in the statement. Give answer:

a) If only conclusion I follows

b) If only conclusion II follows

c) If neither I nor II follows and

d) If both I and II follow.

8. Statement: Transporters throughout India are more focused on road transportation of goods and services.

Conclusions:

I. 80% of the Indian Transporters has fleet of less than one truck.

II. The small transporters deliver faster than the big transporters.

Answer: c)

Explanation: Fleet size of the transporters has nothing to do with the statement and hence option c).

9. Statement: Those who follow the procedure will be rewarded.

Conclusions:

I. Those that would not follow the procedure will not be rewarded.

II. Those who are rewarded have followed the procedures.

Answer: d)

Explanation: Both conclusions I and II follows.

10. Statement: Drinking too much increases uric acid.

Conclusions:

I. Excess of everything is bad.

II. Drinking too much causes of high Blood Pressure and high Cholesterol level.

Answer: a)

Explanation: Only (I) follows.

Click here to get 30 days Study Plan to Crack RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam

Directions (11-14): Choose the next number in the series from the options below:

11. 26, 24, 20, 18, 14, ?

a) 8

b) 10

c) 12

d) 11

Answer: c)

Explanation: Sequence of -2, -4 is being followed in the question.

12. 37, 10, 79, 16, 48, ?

a) 22

b) 20

c) 12

d) 18

Answer: c)

Explanation: Every second number is the sum of the digits of its previous number.

13. -4, 3, -11, 10, ?

a) -27

b) -18

c) 18

d) -35

Answer: b)

Explanation: The first term is added with 7 to get 3. The second term is subtracted with 14 to get -11. -11 is added with 21 to get 10. So 10 should be subtracted with the next factor of 7 that is 10-28= -18.

14. 1, 0.05, 0.0025, ?

a) 0.000125

b) 0.0000125

c) 0.00125

d) 0.00000125

Answer: a)

Explanation: Starting from 1 each number is being divided by 20.

Click here to know the Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks of RRB NTPC Exam

Directions (15- 16): Some groups of letters are given, all of which except one share a common similarity while one is different.

15. Choose the odd one out:

a) Animals: Zoology

b) Blood: Hematology

c) Numbers: Numerology

d) Religion: Archaeology

Answer: d)

Explanation: Study of religion is not archaeology where as the rest represent the correct branch of study.

16. Choose the odd one out:

a) Kingfisher

b) Duck

c) Eagle

d) Flamingo

Answer: c)

Explanation: Except eagle all other three are water birds.

Practice RRB NTPC Mathematics Mock Test

Directions (17– 18): In each of the following questions, there is a certain relationship between two given words on one side of (: :) and one word is given on another side (: :) while another word is to be found from the given alternatives, having the same relation with this word as the words of the given pair bear. Choose the correct alternative.

17. H: 64: J: __? __

a) 52

b) 27

c) 75

d) 100

Answer: d)

Explanation: H is the eighth letter in the series and square of 8 is 64. J is the tenth letter and the square of 10 is 100.

18. PLATE: QMBUF::FORMAL: __? __

a) ONMRLA

b) ITGCV

c) GPSNBM

d) PONSMB

Answer: c)

Explanation: The relationship between PLATE and QMBUF is P followed by the next letter Q and so on as shown below.

P→Q

L→M

A→B

T→U

E→F

So, NORMAL can be written in the same manner as below:

F→G

O→P

R→S

M→N

A→B

L→M

Click here to know the RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Directions (19 - 21) - Read the given data carefully and solve the questions follow:

J is the father of L. But L is not his son.

N is the daughter of L. O is the spouse of J.

K is the brother of L. M is the son of K.

P is the spouse of K. Q is the father of P.

19. Who is the son of O?

a) K

b) L

c) M

d) N

Answer: a)

20. Who is the grandmother of M?

a) J

b) L

c) O

d) Q

Answer: c)

21. How many male members are there in the family?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

d) 6

Answer: b)

Explanation (19-21):

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2019 Eligibility Criteria

22. If in a certain language, TRIANGLE is written as SSHBMHKF. In the same language, COUNTRY is written as:

a) BPVOSSX

b) DNVMUQZ

c) BPTOSSX

d) DNVNVQ

Answer: c)

Explanation: Here, the letters at odd places is decreased by one and the letters at even places is increased by one according to the English alphabet.

23. If in a certain language HAIL is coded as I*3$ and LATE is coded as $*%@ then how is HALL coded in the same language?

a) *I$$

b) $$*I

c) I$*$

d) None of these

Answer: d)

Explanation:

H-I L- $

A-* A- *

I-3 T- %

L- $ E- @

Thus HALL should have two $’s in the end. Thus b and c can be ignored. It can be found the remaining two are also incorrect.

24. If ‘I need water’ is coded as ‘kher der ni’ and ‘Do you need Apple’ is coded as ‘kher fer ka da’, then ‘kher’ is code of?

a) Need

b) Apple

c) I

d) None of these

Answer: a)

Explanation: ‘kher’ is code of ‘need’.

Click here to know the details of 10603 Vacancies of RRB NTPC 2019 Undergraduate Posts

25. In the following diagram, three groups of professionals are represented by three figures. The hexagon represents the cricketers, the rectangle represents engineers and oval represents the doctors. Answer the following questions.

The persons who are doctors but are not engineers and cricketers are represented by?

a) R

b) S

c) Q

d) T

Answer: d)

Explanation: Doctors are represented by the oval. According to the given condition person should not be engineer and not cricketers. So, the region should not be a part of either the rectangle or the hexagon. Thus, the given conditions are satisfied by the region T.

26. In a certain language SINGLE is coded as ELGNIS. How can HECTIC be coded in that code?

a) CITECH

b) CITHCE

c) CEHCIT

d) CITCEH

Answer: d)

Explanation: In the code the arrangement of the letters in the word is wholly reversed.

27. If in a certain code HOPE is coded as 5731 and CHARM is coded as 25896, then what will be the code for MARCH?

a) 68952

b) 68925

c) 69825

d) 69852

Answer: b)

Explanation: Clearly, in the given code, the alphabets are coded as follows.

HOPE – 5731

CHARM – 25896

MARCH – 68925

Click here to know the details of 24605 RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancies

Directions (28-30): Each of these questions is based on the following information:

A 7 B means A is the mother of B.

A 5 B means A is the sister of B.

A 3 B means A is the father of B.

A 9 B means A is the brother of B.

28. Which of the following means that Q is the grandfather of P?

a) P 7 N 3 M 3 Q

b) Q 3 N3 M 7 P

c) Q 9 M 9 N 3 P

d) None of these

Answer: d)

Explanation: In none of the options Q comes out to be the grandfather of P.

Click here to know RRB NTPC Station Master Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

29. Which of the following means that N is the maternal uncle of M?

a) N 9 P 5 L 7 E 5 M

b) N 5 Y 7 A 9 M

c) N 9 C 7 F 3 M

d) None of these

Answer (a)

Explanation:

Though gender of M is not known but N remains maternal uncle of M.

30. How is A related to E in A 7 B 3 C 5 D 9 E?

a) Mother

b) Grandmother

c) Sister

d) Sister in law

Answer (b)

Explanation:





Though gender of E is not known but A remains to be a grandmother.

Click here to know RRB NTPC Goods Guard Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy