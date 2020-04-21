Study at Home
RRB NTPC 2020/ RRB Group D New Update: Exam likely to be held by the end of 2020|ECA appointment by June 2020

RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be decided soon after Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) Appointment said by Railway Senior Official.

Apr 21, 2020 12:39 IST
More than 2.5 Crores candidates are waiting for the RRB NTPC, RRB Group D & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates. As per the Railways official notification, Railways are in the process of appointing Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) which will help the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to conduct the online exams (CBT) across the country.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

ECA will be handling most of the work related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exams including meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). Let’s look at some recent advancement that took place for RRB NTPC, RRB Group D & RRB MI 2020 Exams

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB NTPC 2020 & RRB Group 2020 Likely to be held by the End of this Year (2020)

As per a recent RRB notification, the ECA Tender meeting dates and bidding dates have been extended till 8th June 2020 due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Also as per media reports, a Railway official has indicated that if everything goes well including the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) selection process through tenders and bids, the recruitment examination for both RRB NTPC and RRB Group D can be conducted by the end of this year.

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The official also mentioned that once the ECA gets appointed, Railway Recruitment Board will conduct a meeting with the agency for deciding the dates of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Exams. So, let’s look at some important information related to ECA appointment by Railways in detail.

RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB ECA Appointment by June 2020 - Officially Extended due to COVID-19 Lockdown

As per the recent notification, in view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Noval Coronavirus (COVID-19) and extension of nationwide lockdown for further 19 days, i.e., up to 3rd May 2020 announced by Government of India, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers  are hereby revised further as under:

RRB ECA Appointment & Tender New Dates

Events

Revised Dates

Railways Inviting tender to recruit ECA

2nd March 2020

Last date for submission of written queries for clarification under ECA Recruitment

12th March 2020

Date of Pre-bid Conference for ECA Recruitment

14th May 2020 @3:30 PM at RRB, Ajmer

Last date and time for receipt of

offers/bids through E-Tender Online

8th June 2020 (Closing at 3:00 PM)

Time & Date of Opening Technical Bids received in response to the Tender

8th June 2020 (Opening at 3:30 PM in Ajmer)

Check RRB Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) Roles & Responsibilities

At Pan India level, there are 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) that undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. These RRBs are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.

Let’s look at some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 and RRB MI 2020 Exams.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Details

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

Click here

RRB NTPC Eligibility

Click here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

Click here

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB NTPC Mock Test

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB NTPC Best Book

Click here

RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy

Click here

RRB NTPC Study Plan

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off

Click Here

Check the Timeline of RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam Details

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies

103769

RRB Group D Level-1 Number of applications received

More than 1.15 crores

RRB Group D Level-1 Eligibility

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Application Status

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Physical Efficiency Test Details

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Mock Test

Practice Maths Mock Test

Practice Reasoning Mock Test

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

Practice General Science Mock Test

RRB Group D Level-1 Best Book

Click here

RRB Group D Previous Cut-Off

Click Here

Check details of EWS Reservation for RRB 2020 Recruitment

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI Vacancies

1663

RRB MI Number of applications received

More than 1 Lakh

RRB MI Eligibility

Click here

RRB MI Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB MI Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB MI Previous Year Paper

Click here

Get RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks

