RRB NTPC 2020/ RRB Group D New Update: Exam likely to be held by the end of 2020|ECA appointment by June 2020

More than 2.5 Crores candidates are waiting for the RRB NTPC, RRB Group D & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates. As per the Railways official notification, Railways are in the process of appointing Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) which will help the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to conduct the online exams (CBT) across the country.
ECA will be handling most of the work related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exams including meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). Let’s look at some recent advancement that took place for RRB NTPC, RRB Group D & RRB MI 2020 Exams
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates
RRB NTPC 2020 & RRB Group 2020 Likely to be held by the End of this Year (2020)
As per a recent RRB notification, the ECA Tender meeting dates and bidding dates have been extended till 8th June 2020 due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Also as per media reports, a Railway official has indicated that if everything goes well including the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) selection process through tenders and bids, the recruitment examination for both RRB NTPC and RRB Group D can be conducted by the end of this year.
RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates
The official also mentioned that once the ECA gets appointed, Railway Recruitment Board will conduct a meeting with the agency for deciding the dates of RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Exams. So, let’s look at some important information related to ECA appointment by Railways in detail.
RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates
RRB ECA Appointment by June 2020 - Officially Extended due to COVID-19 Lockdown
As per the recent notification, in view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Noval Coronavirus (COVID-19) and extension of nationwide lockdown for further 19 days, i.e., up to 3rd May 2020 announced by Government of India, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers are hereby revised further as under:
|
RRB ECA Appointment & Tender New Dates
|
Events
|
Revised Dates
|
Railways Inviting tender to recruit ECA
|
2nd March 2020
|
Last date for submission of written queries for clarification under ECA Recruitment
|
12th March 2020
|
Date of Pre-bid Conference for ECA Recruitment
|
14th May 2020 @3:30 PM at RRB, Ajmer
|
Last date and time for receipt of
offers/bids through E-Tender Online
|
8th June 2020 (Closing at 3:00 PM)
|
Time & Date of Opening Technical Bids received in response to the Tender
|
8th June 2020 (Opening at 3:30 PM in Ajmer)
Check RRB Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) Roles & Responsibilities
At Pan India level, there are 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) that undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. These RRBs are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.
Let’s look at some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 and RRB MI 2020 Exams.
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Details
|
RRB NTPC Vacancies
|
35208
|
RRB NTPC Number of applications received
|
More than 1.26 crores
|
RRB NTPC Notification
|
RRB NTPC Eligibility
|
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
|
RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper
|
RRB NTPC Mock Test
|
|
RRB NTPC Best Book
|
RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy
|
RRB NTPC Study Plan
|
RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off
Check the Timeline of RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam
RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam Details
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Number of applications received
|
More than 1.15 crores
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Eligibility
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Application Status
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Physical Efficiency Test Details
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Previous Year Paper
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Mock Test
|
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Best Book
|
RRB Group D Previous Cut-Off
Check details of EWS Reservation for RRB 2020 Recruitment
RRB MI 2020 Exam Details
|
RRB MI Vacancies
|
RRB MI Number of applications received
|
More than 1 Lakh
|
RRB MI Eligibility
|
RRB MI Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
RRB MI Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
|
RRB MI Previous Year Paper