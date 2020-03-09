Search

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2020: Check ECA Roles & Responsibilities

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to recruit an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for holding the RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level 1 2019-20 Exams in online mode across different exam centres. Let’s have a look at Roles & Responsibilities of ECA in detail.

Mar 9, 2020 18:15 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check ECA Roles & Responsibilities
RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check ECA Roles & Responsibilities

As per the latest notification released by RRB on 2nd March 2020, Railways have started the procedure of recruiting the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for holding the online Exams like RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exams. Last year, more than 2 crore candidates applied for the Railway Exams and ECA primary task would be to conduct online or Computer-Based Tests (CBT) across different exam centres in a smooth and transparent manner.

Get the RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar

Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) is required to undertake meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exams. Let’s look at some of the major activities that will be undertaken by Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for the safe conduct of CBTs under multiple shifts across different Exam Centres:

RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam: ECA Roles & Responsibilities

Indian Railways have invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and the bidding for the tender will extend till 16th April 2020. Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) roles and responsibilities are divided into three phases of the RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exams:

RRB ECA

Check the Timeline of RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam

1. Before RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

Before RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam, Exam Conducting Agency will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S. No

Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) before RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

1

Identification, selection, and preparation of an adequate number of standard venues in major cities and towns for the conduct of Computer Based Tests within the stipulated time.

2

Scheduling of candidates to ensure uniform distribution for multiple shifts and generation of E-Call letters.

3

Pre-audit of all examination venues for parameters such as Zero-Black spot CCTV coverage, mock testing of the system, etc.

4

Sending communications to the candidates by e-mail and/or SMS at various stages and providing helpdesk facilities for the candidates.

5

Maintain a robust question bank with correct translations and options/answer keys. Further, as scores of candidates are ‘Normalized’, the difficulty level of QPs in various shifts has to be maintained uniformly.

Candidates can look at some of the important information related to the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

Click here

RRB NTPC Eligibility

Click here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

Click here

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB NTPC Mock Test

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB NTPC Best Book

Click here

RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy

Click here

RRB NTPC Study Plan

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off

Click Here

2. During RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

During RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam, Exam Conducting Agency will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S.No

Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) during RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

1

Providing End-to-End Technical Support, operational, logistic and manpower related for various activities

2

Providing End-to-End Operational Support

3

Providing End-to-End logistic Support

4

Providing Manpower for various activities

Candidates can look at some of the important information related to the RRB group D level-1 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies

103769

RRB Group D Level-1 Number of applications received

More than 1.15 crores

RRB Group D Level-1 Eligibility

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Application Status

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Physical Efficiency Test Details

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB Group D Level-1 Mock Test

Practice Maths Mock Test

Practice Reasoning Mock Test

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

Practice General Science Mock Test

RRB Group D Level-1 Best Book

Click here

RRB Group D Previous Cut-Off

Click Here

3. After RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

After RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam, Exam Conducting Agency will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S.No

Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) after RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

1

Processing the objections received from candidates with regard to questions /answer keys

2

Timely submission of examination results to RRBs as per the approved merit list preparation Protocol

3

Support RRBs during Document Verification as regards biometric validation, candidate documents, etc.

4

For the entire exam process, supplying the requisite information to RRB for replying to RTI queries, Court cases, etc. related to questions/answer keys and other activities performed by them on behalf of RRBs.

Check details of EWS Reservation for RRB 2020 Recruitment

Previously, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) used to conducting each and every recruitment activity in online mode including the application process, the conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of a panel of eligible candidates are Computer-Based. Now, RRB will be outsourcing all the above activities to an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for smooth conducts of Railways Exams in the future.

Get RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks

Job Summary
CountryIndia

Related Stories