RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2020: Check ECA Roles & Responsibilities

As per the latest notification released by RRB on 2nd March 2020, Railways have started the procedure of recruiting the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for holding the online Exams like RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exams. Last year, more than 2 crore candidates applied for the Railway Exams and ECA primary task would be to conduct online or Computer-Based Tests (CBT) across different exam centres in a smooth and transparent manner.

Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) is required to undertake meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exams. Let’s look at some of the major activities that will be undertaken by Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for the safe conduct of CBTs under multiple shifts across different Exam Centres:

RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam: ECA Roles & Responsibilities

Indian Railways have invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and the bidding for the tender will extend till 16th April 2020. Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) roles and responsibilities are divided into three phases of the RRB NTPC 2019-20 and RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exams:

1. Before RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

Before RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam, Exam Conducting Agency will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S. No Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) before RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams 1 Identification, selection, and preparation of an adequate number of standard venues in major cities and towns for the conduct of Computer Based Tests within the stipulated time. 2 Scheduling of candidates to ensure uniform distribution for multiple shifts and generation of E-Call letters. 3 Pre-audit of all examination venues for parameters such as Zero-Black spot CCTV coverage, mock testing of the system, etc. 4 Sending communications to the candidates by e-mail and/or SMS at various stages and providing helpdesk facilities for the candidates. 5 Maintain a robust question bank with correct translations and options/answer keys. Further, as scores of candidates are ‘Normalized’, the difficulty level of QPs in various shifts has to be maintained uniformly.

2. During RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

During RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam, Exam Conducting Agency will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S.No Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) during RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams 1 Providing End-to-End Technical Support, operational, logistic and manpower related for various activities 2 Providing End-to-End Operational Support 3 Providing End-to-End logistic Support 4 Providing Manpower for various activities

3. After RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams

After RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam, Exam Conducting Agency will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S.No Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) after RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exams 1 Processing the objections received from candidates with regard to questions /answer keys 2 Timely submission of examination results to RRBs as per the approved merit list preparation Protocol 3 Support RRBs during Document Verification as regards biometric validation, candidate documents, etc. 4 For the entire exam process, supplying the requisite information to RRB for replying to RTI queries, Court cases, etc. related to questions/answer keys and other activities performed by them on behalf of RRBs.

Previously, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) used to conducting each and every recruitment activity in online mode including the application process, the conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of a panel of eligible candidates are Computer-Based. Now, RRB will be outsourcing all the above activities to an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for smooth conducts of Railways Exams in the future.

