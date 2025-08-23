WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Words That Start with D: Nouns, Action, Describing, and Everyday Use Words

By Akshita Jolly
Aug 23, 2025, 20:22 IST

Words That Start with D: Want to know about words that start with D? This article is perfect for school students. The letter 'D' introduces us to many new words along with their meanings. From various words starting with D, like dance or dog, this article has it all and covers all the categories. Learning and practising these words helps improve your overall vocabulary and communication skills efficiently. 

Words starting with D: Well, the English language is full of interesting words and phrases. Learning these words will help you improve your speaking, reading and writing skills. One way to build a strong vocabulary is to learn the words starting with each letter of the alphabet. These words will be divided into the following four categories: Nouns, Action Words (Verbs), Describing Words (Adjectives), and Everyday Use Words. 

This is a structured approach that helps you to find the perfect word for any context. Well, expanding your vocabulary with these "D" words will help to enhance your precision in linguistics and creative expressions. 

1. Nouns Starting with D

Here are some of the most common nouns starting with D: 

WordMeaning 
Dog A pet animal.
Dream What you imagine when you sleep, or a big hope.
Door Entrance to a room or building.
Dragon A mythical creature, often seen in stories.
Diamond A valuable, shiny gemstone.
Dawn The first light of morning.
Doctor A professional who helps people stay healthy.
Dancer Someone who dances.
Dinner The evening meal.
Department A section of something, like a school subject or office area.

2. Action Words (Verbs) Starting with D

Here are some of the action verbs starting with D,

WordMeaning
Dance To move to music, e.g., “They dance happily.”
Draw To make pictures with a pencil or pen.
Drive To control a vehicle or move something.
Dream To think while asleep or to imagine goals.
Dive To jump into water headfirst or go deeply into something.
Dig To make a hole in the ground.
Deliver To bring something to someone’s place.
Discover To find something new.
Dwell To live somewhere.
Dare To challenge oneself to do something brave.

3. Describing Words (Adjectives) Starting with D

Here are some of the adjectives starting with D,

WordMeaning 
Daring Brave or adventurous.
Dazzling Very bright or impressive.
Delicate Fine, fragile, or gentle.
Dangerous Likely to cause harm.
Determined Having a strong will to do something.
Dull Not bright, or boring.
Dynamic Full of energy or activity.
Devoted Very loyal, caring, or loving.
Distinguished Admired for achievements.
Drowsy Feeling sleepy.

4. Everyday Use Words Starting with D

Let’s talk about the everyday words that start with D

WordMeaning 
Day The time when the sun shines.
Desk The table you study at.
Dress Clothing you wear.
Dinner Your evening meal.
Drive To operate a car or travel somewhere.
Dream What happens in your mind during sleep or your wish for the future.
Dog A pet for many families.
Door A way in or out of rooms.
Dish Something you eat from or a cooked item.
Date The day on the calendar, or a sweet fruit.


Learning words that start with the letter D can help you improve your confidence in the English language. With this vocabulary, students can express their ideas more clearly and confidently. Using new words in sentences and conversation makes your hold on the English Language much stronger. Doing regular practice of these words will not only help you with school exams but also help you develop your critical thinking skills. 

