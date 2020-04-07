 ]}
Study at Home
Search

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: 30 Days Study Plan to crack CBT-1

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam-30 Days Study Plan to crack CBT-1: Get 30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT 1st Stage Exam. The entire selection process of RRB NTPC involves 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Apr 7, 2020 15:49 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: 30 Days Study Plan to crack CBT-1
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: 30 Days Study Plan to crack CBT-1

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam-30 Days Study Plan to crack CBT-1: RRB will conduct the exam for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC recruitment process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT 1st Stage Exam. RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed and will not be conducted before may 2020.  So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT 1st Stage Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

40

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

30

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Click here to know the latest RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Note:

  • The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
  • The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
  • Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Click here to know the Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks of RRB NTPC Exam

30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam

After going through the above mentioned exam pattern of RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in all the three sections of RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam:

30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam (CBT-1)

30 Days

Subjects for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam (CBT-1)

Mathematics

(40 Marks)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

(30 Marks)

General Awareness

(30 Marks)

Day 1

Percentage

Analogy and Classification

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 2

Number System

Alphabetical and Number Series

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 3

Ratio and Proportion

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs

Day 4

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 5

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Day 6

Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation

Blood Relationship

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 7

Average, Problems based on Ages

Seating Arrangements

Sports

Day 8

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Direction Sense

General Scientific and Technological Developments

Day 9

Simple and Compound Interest

Ranking

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 10

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Day 11

Profit and Loss, Discount

Calendar & Clock

Environmental issues concerning India and the World

Day 12

Algebra

Statement and Conclusions

Awards and Appointments

Day 13

Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 14

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)

National and International Current Affairs

Day 15

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Day 16

Geometry

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 17

Mensuration

Analogy and Classification

Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs

Day 18

Elementary Statistics

Alphabetical and Number Series

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 19

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Seating Arrangements

Books Author Names

Day 20

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Day 21

Percentage

Blood Relationship

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 22

Ratio and Proportion

Seating Arrangements

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 23

Average

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Sports

Day 24

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning

National and International Current Affairs

Day 25

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Day 26

Algebra

Direction Sense and Ranking

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 27

Profit and Loss, Discount

Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 28

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 29

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Alphabetical and Number Series

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 30

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The above 30 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving a high score and cracking RRB NTPC 2019 CBT 1st Stage Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategies to ace this exam.

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

 

Related Stories