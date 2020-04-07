RRB NTPC 2020 Exam-30 Days Study Plan to crack CBT-1: RRB will conduct the exam for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC recruitment process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT 1st Stage Exam. RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed and will not be conducted before may 2020. So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT 1st Stage Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

Note:

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2 Stage CBT as per their merit. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam

After going through the above mentioned exam pattern of RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in all the three sections of RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam:

30 Days Study Plan for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam (CBT-1) 30 Days Subjects for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam (CBT-1) Mathematics (40 Marks) General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 Marks) General Awareness (30 Marks) Day 1 Percentage Analogy and Classification History of India and Current Affairs Day 2 Number System Alphabetical and Number Series Indian Geography and Current Affairs Day 3 Ratio and Proportion Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs Day 4 Time, Speed and Distance Syllogism and Venn Diagram Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs Day 5 Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers Day 6 Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation Blood Relationship Indian Economy and Current Affairs Day 7 Average, Problems based on Ages Seating Arrangements Sports Day 8 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Direction Sense General Scientific and Technological Developments Day 9 Simple and Compound Interest Ranking History of India and Current Affairs Day 10 Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers Day 11 Profit and Loss, Discount Calendar & Clock Environmental issues concerning India and the World Day 12 Algebra Statement and Conclusions Awards and Appointments Day 13 Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF Statement – Arguments and Assumptions Indian Geography and Current Affairs Day 14 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy) National and International Current Affairs Day 15 Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers Day 16 Geometry Syllogism and Venn Diagram History of India and Current Affairs Day 17 Mensuration Analogy and Classification Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs Day 18 Elementary Statistics Alphabetical and Number Series Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs Day 19 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Seating Arrangements Books Author Names Day 20 Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers Day 21 Percentage Blood Relationship Indian Economy and Current Affairs Day 22 Ratio and Proportion Seating Arrangements Indian Geography and Current Affairs Day 23 Average Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations Sports Day 24 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Non-verbal Reasoning National and International Current Affairs Day 25 Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers Day 26 Algebra Direction Sense and Ranking History of India and Current Affairs Day 27 Profit and Loss, Discount Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions Indian Economy and Current Affairs Day 28 Time, Speed and Distance Syllogism and Venn Diagram Indian Geography and Current Affairs Day 29 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Alphabetical and Number Series Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs Day 30 Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

The above 30 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving a high score and cracking RRB NTPC 2019 CBT 1st Stage Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategies to ace this exam.

Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam.

