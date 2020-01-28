RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam: Check 5 Daily Routine Practices to Crack Online Exam

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam has been delayed and its admit cards have not been released by the railways yet. So, candidates have now more time to practice for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment Process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for 35208 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways with the aspiration of getting a Government Job.

Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must focus on some important daily routine practices while preparing for the exam. In this article, we have listed down the top 5 daily routine practices that will help you in cracking RRB NTPC 2019 Online Exam. So, let’s have a look at those practices in detail:

1. Build and Follow a Study Plan:

For cracking RRB NTPC 2019 Online Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan. The important resources for creating a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam.

Candidates are advised to follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the three sections of question paper which are General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Remember, a good study plan should be tailored in such a way that will suit your daily routine. The objective of the study plan should be to make your practice a daily procedure. Try not to flood it with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy.

2. Practice Previous Year Question Papers & Mock Tests Online

Candidates must make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock test every day to improve their speed and accuracy. Try to solve lots of previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated from previous year exams. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Also try to take daily 2 to 3 Online Mock Tests which will help you in solving paper quickly online, as RRB NTPC 2019 Exam (CBT 1 & 2) will be conducted online mode as a multiple-choice objective based exam. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for RRB NTPC 2019 preparation.

3. Read daily to increase knowledge:

Developing a daily reading can help you in many ways during the preparation of RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. It will help you in the preparation of General Awareness (GA) & Current Affairs section of RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness upto date.

4. Create and Revise your Notes:

Instead of cramming, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the four sections. For example, make notes of shortcut-methods and formulas for Quantitative Aptitude Section or make notes for important facts and dates for General Awareness & Current Affairs Section. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

5. Practice Important Topics and strengthen your weak areas:

Candidates must analyze the detailed syllabus of all three sections which are General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning and then start preparing the important topics first, i.e., most frequently asked topics in RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. Prioritizing important topics will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyze your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking RRB NTPC 2019 Exam.