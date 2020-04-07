RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: Check Typing Skill Test for Graduate & Undergraduate Posts

Railways will fill up 35208 Vacancies under RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment. The selection process of these posts will consist of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be common for all posts, 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (Different for various posts), Typing Skill Test or Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. In 2019, Railways announced 35208 vacancies (10603 Under-Graduate Posts & 24605 Graduate Posts) under RRB NTPC Recruitment. As per the official data, more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the various posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Recruitment Drive.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam not before May 2020 - Check Official Update

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is in the process of appointing Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) soon for conducting the Online Railways Exams across different examination centres in India. For the ease of the candidates, we are providing the details of the Typing Skill Test which is part of the selection process of some posts under RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

Let’s first look at the various posts under which candidates are required to qualify the Typing Skill Test:

RRB NTPC 2020 Posts involving Typing Skill Test S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7th CPC 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 2 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) 5 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) 5 6 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) 5

Get Latest RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2020 Posts involving Typing Skill Test S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Educational Qualification 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential 6 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) Degree from recognised university or its equivalent and typing proficiency in English /Hindi on Computer is essential

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For 7th CPC Level-2 and 3 (Under Graduate Level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

Click here to know the Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks of RRB NTPC Examt

RRB NTPC 2020 Typing Skill Test

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature (marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit) shall be conducted for which the number of candidates equal to eight times the number of vacancies for each of the community shall be called for.

RRB NTPC 2019 Typing Skill Test (TST) Language Medium Typing Speed English 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) Hindi 25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Note:

The candidate should be able to type on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility.

For guidelines of those who appear for typing skill test in Hindi, Kruti Dev and Mangal font shall be made available for typing skill test on Personal Computer.

Exemption in Typing Skill Test may be extended to candidates who are permanently disabled due to Blindness/Low Vision, Cerebral Palsy & Loco Motor Disability with not less than 40% permanent disability. Such eligible PwBD candidates have to upload a scanned copy of Typing Skill Test Exemption Certificate issued by the Competent Medical Board in the website of respective RRBs before conduct of typing skill test.

The merit will be drawn only for the candidates qualified in the TST or TST exempted PwBD candidates based on performance in 2nd Stage CBT.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Also Read:

RRB MI Vacancies 1663 RRB MI Number of applications received More than 1 Lakh RRB MI Eligibility Click here RRB MI Exam Pattern & Syllabus Click here RRB MI Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion Click here RRB MI Previous Year Paper Click here

Get RRB 2020 Exam Calendar