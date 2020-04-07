RRB NTPC 2020 Exam to be conducted in 15 Languages: Get Books Previous Year Paper Mock Tests in your choice of Language

RRB NTPC 2020 Books/ Previous Year papers/ Mock Tests: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2020 Exam in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates Announcement & Admit Card Release Dates have been delayed. So, the candidates have more time to prepare for the 1st Stage Computer Based (CBT) and they can give the exam in the language which they must have selected during the application process.

Many candidates face difficulties while giving exam in English or Hindi Language. RRB has provided the facility to candidates of giving the exams in their regional languages like Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, etc. So for the ease of the candidates we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Books, Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper in different languages:

RRB NTPC 2020 Study Material in 15 Different languages

Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020- Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks RRB NTPC 2020 CBAT Pattern The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT. Candidates are advised to visit websites of RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in - >Directorates->Psycho Technical Directorate ->Guidelines for Aptitude Test) for question patterns and other details of CBAT Typing Skill Test (TST) Medium of Language Typing Speed English 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) Hindi 25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

After going through the above-mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates can refer to below link which includes the best tips & Strategy to Clear the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB will conduct online exam for the recruitment of posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Here are some brief details of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: