RRB NTPC 2020 Exam to be conducted in 15 Languages: Get Books Previous Year Paper Mock Tests in your choice of Language

RRB NTPC 2020 Books/ Previous Year papers/ Mock Tests: Get the study material for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam including the Books, Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper. Candidates can refer the study material gear up their exam preparation for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT.

Apr 7, 2020 16:09 IST
RRB NTPC 2020 Books/ Previous Year papers/ Mock Tests: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2020 Exam in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates Announcement & Admit Card Release Dates have been delayed. So, the candidates have more time to prepare for the 1st Stage Computer Based (CBT) and they can give the exam in the language which they must have selected during the application process.

Many candidates face difficulties while giving exam in English or Hindi Language. RRB has provided the facility to candidates of giving the exams in their regional languages like Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, etc. So for the ease of the candidates we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Books, Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper in different languages:

RRB NTPC 2020 Study Material in 15 Different languages

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Languages

Books/ Previous Year Papers/ Practice Tests

English

English

Hindi

Hindi

Bengali

Bengali

Kannada

Kannada

Malayalam

Malayalam

Marathi

Marathi

Odia

Odia

Punjabi

Punjabi

Tamil

Tamil

Telugu

Telugu

Gujarati

Gujarati

Assamese

Assamese

Konkani

Konkani

Manipuri

Manipuri

Urdu

Urdu

RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 – CBT 1 & 2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

RRB NTPC 2020 Preparation Strategy & Study Plan

Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020- Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

40

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

50

1 Hour 30 Minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

35

General Intelligence and Reasoning

35

Total

120 Questions of 120 marks

RRB NTPC 2020 CBAT Pattern

The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT. Candidates are advised to visit websites of RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in -

>Directorates->Psycho Technical Directorate ->Guidelines for Aptitude Test) for question patterns and other details of CBAT

Typing Skill Test (TST)

Medium of Language

Typing Speed

English

30 words per minute (w.p.m.)

Hindi

25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

After going through the above-mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates can refer to below link which includes the best tips & Strategy to Clear the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020: Preparation Tips & Strategy

For the ease of the candidates we have created 30 Days Study Plan which will help them in clearing RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC 2020 Mock Tests/ Previous Year Paper

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Practice Mock Tests from the links given below:

  1. Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)
  2. Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers
  3. Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB will conduct online exam for the recruitment of posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Here are some brief details of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

Click here

RRB NTPC Eligibility

Click here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

Click here

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

