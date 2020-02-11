RRB NTPC Mock Test 2019-20: Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB will soon announce the Exam Dates of RRB NTPC 2019-20 Recruitment and release the Admit Cards of CBT-1 Exam. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the mock tests for RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam. For the ease of the candidates we have created General Awareness & Current Affairs Section’s mock test based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. General Awareness & Current Affairs section will be of 40 marks in RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam.

Click here to know the latest RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2019-20: General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

1. Who was the first President of the Indian National Congress?

A. Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee

B. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

C. Allan Octavian Hume

D. Dadabhai Naoroji

Answer: A

2. The Mughal empire was founded by –

A. Babur

B. Humnayun

C. Akbar

D. Shah Jahan

Answer: A

3. The oldest oil field in Asia is located in –

A. Gujarat

B. Assam

C. Arunachal Pradesh

D. Nagaland

Answer: B

Best Books for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Preparation recommended by experts

4. Which of the following is false?

Sound waves are ____________ waves.

A. Pressure

B. Longitudinal

C. Electromagnetic

D. Mechanical

Answer: C

5. Which of the following coloured light has the lowest frequency?

A. Green

B. Blue

C. Red

D. Violet

Answer: C

6. The only non-metal which is liquid at room temperature is -

A. Mercury

B. Bromine

C. Chlorine

D. Gallium

Answer: B

RRB NTPC 2019: Preparation Tips and Strategy to crack CBT-1

7. Choose the one which is different or odd from the following.

A. Aluminum

B. Iron

C. Copper

D. Brass

Answer: D

8. In 1981, ISRO launched India’s first geostationary satellite called -

A. Aryabhata

B. APPLE

C. Bhaskara II

D. INSAT lB

Answer: B

9. Which of the following was the first antibiotic discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928?

A. Penicillin

B. Prontosil

C. Streptomycin

D. Tetracycline

Answer: A

Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers

10. Which of the following Acts under the Indian Constitution is described by Article 21A?

A. Right to Education

B. Right to Information

C. Representation of the People

D. Right to Freedom of Religion

Answer: A

11. ‘Which of the following monuments built by Muhammad Quli Qutb shah is said to be built to commemorate the eradication of plague?

A. Alai Minar

B. Charminar

C. Fateh Burj

D. Qutub Minar

Answer: B

12. The ‘Father of Indian Space Program’ is -

A. Dr. A. P.J. Abdul Kalam

B. Dr. Vikram A. Sarabhai

C. Dr. K. Kasturirangan

D. Prof. Satish Dhawan

Answer: B

Click here to get 30 days Study Plan to Crack RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam

13. The filament of a 1iaht bulb is made up of -

A. Platinum

B. Tantalum

C. Tungsten

D. Antimony

Answer: C

14. What is C 12 H 12 O 11 also known as -

A. Sand

B. Sugar

C. Salt

D. Clay

Answer: B

15. In Tennis, hard court is the type of court whose surface is made of -

A. Concrete

B. Clay

C. Grass

D. Carpet

Answer: A

Click here to know the Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks of RRB NTPC Exam

16. The national song of India was composed by -

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

C. Pydimarri Venkata Subba Rao

D. Pingali Venkayya

Answer: B

17. Which of the following is NOT an effect of Noise Pollution?

A. Death of Animals

B. Tinnitus

C. Hypertension

D. Ozone Depletion

Answer: D

18. The planet Mars is also known as the ____________.

A. Morning star

B. Evening star

C. Red planet

D. Blue planet

Answer: C

Practice RRB NTPC Mathematics Mock Test

19. What is the common name of the solution of calcium hydroxide?

A. Lime water

B. Diet soda

C. Salt solution

D. Vinegar

Answer: A

20. Name the first woman to head a paramilitary force.

A. Divya Ajith

B. Archana Ramasundaram

C. Punita Arora

D. Ashwini Pawar

Answer: B

21. Who was known as Badshah Khan?

A. Mohammed All Jinnah

B. Abul Kalam Azad

C. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

D. Khan Abdul Wali Khan

Answer: C

Click here to know the RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

The following table represents the rainfall (in mm) of five states from June to September in a year.

June July August September JK 1100 1100 1000 1200 HP 1100 1100 1000 1300 WH 1400 1300 1200 1000 GA 1000 1300 1500 1700 TN 1200 1050 1000 1100

Consider the information and answer questions based on it.

22. Which month received the lowest rainfall in the year?

A. June

B. July

C. August

D. September

Answer: C

23. The political system in Afghanistan is known as

A. Islamic State of Afghanistan

B. Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

C. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

D. Islamic Government of Afghanistan

Answer: C

24. Who was the first chairman of ISRO?

A. Kasturirangan

B. Vikram Sarabhai

C. Homi K. Bhabha

D. C. V. Raman

Answer: B

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2019 Eligibility Criteria

25. The popular Yankee Stadium in USA is located at

A. Boston

B. New York

C. Las Vegas

D. Washington

Answer: B

26. An electric motor converts

A. Mechanical energy into electrical energy.

B. Thermal energy into electrical energy.

C. Electrical energy into mechanical energy.

D. Radiant energy into electrical energy.

Answer: C

Click here to know the details of 10603 Vacancies of RRB NTPC 2019 Undergraduate Posts

27. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio President of

A. CLRI

B. CSIR

C. ISRO

D. DRDO

Answer: B

28. Microsoft Corporation was founded in

A. 1979

B. 1981

C. 1975

D. 1965

Answer: C

Click here to know the details of 24605 RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancies

29. Parliament House in Delhi was constructed during

A. 1895-1900

B. 1901-1909

C. 1921-1927

D. 1931-1935

Answer: C

Click here to know RRB NTPC Station Master Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

30. The Hornbill festival is celebrated in

A. Arunachal Pradesh

B. Nagaland

C. Odisha

D. West Bengal

Answer: B

Click here to know RRB NTPC Goods Guard Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy