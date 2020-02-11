RRB NTPC Mock Test 2019-20: Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB will soon announce the Exam Dates of RRB NTPC 2019-20 Recruitment and release the Admit Cards of CBT-1 Exam. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the mock tests for RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam. For the ease of the candidates we have created General Awareness & Current Affairs Section’s mock test based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. General Awareness & Current Affairs section will be of 40 marks in RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam.
RRB NTPC 2019-20: General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)
1. Who was the first President of the Indian National Congress?
A. Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee
B. Bal Gangadhar Tilak
C. Allan Octavian Hume
D. Dadabhai Naoroji
Answer: A
2. The Mughal empire was founded by –
A. Babur
B. Humnayun
C. Akbar
D. Shah Jahan
Answer: A
3. The oldest oil field in Asia is located in –
A. Gujarat
B. Assam
C. Arunachal Pradesh
D. Nagaland
Answer: B
4. Which of the following is false?
Sound waves are ____________ waves.
A. Pressure
B. Longitudinal
C. Electromagnetic
D. Mechanical
Answer: C
5. Which of the following coloured light has the lowest frequency?
A. Green
B. Blue
C. Red
D. Violet
Answer: C
6. The only non-metal which is liquid at room temperature is -
A. Mercury
B. Bromine
C. Chlorine
D. Gallium
Answer: B
7. Choose the one which is different or odd from the following.
A. Aluminum
B. Iron
C. Copper
D. Brass
Answer: D
8. In 1981, ISRO launched India’s first geostationary satellite called -
A. Aryabhata
B. APPLE
C. Bhaskara II
D. INSAT lB
Answer: B
9. Which of the following was the first antibiotic discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928?
A. Penicillin
B. Prontosil
C. Streptomycin
D. Tetracycline
Answer: A
10. Which of the following Acts under the Indian Constitution is described by Article 21A?
A. Right to Education
B. Right to Information
C. Representation of the People
D. Right to Freedom of Religion
Answer: A
11. ‘Which of the following monuments built by Muhammad Quli Qutb shah is said to be built to commemorate the eradication of plague?
A. Alai Minar
B. Charminar
C. Fateh Burj
D. Qutub Minar
Answer: B
12. The ‘Father of Indian Space Program’ is -
A. Dr. A. P.J. Abdul Kalam
B. Dr. Vikram A. Sarabhai
C. Dr. K. Kasturirangan
D. Prof. Satish Dhawan
Answer: B
13. The filament of a 1iaht bulb is made up of -
A. Platinum
B. Tantalum
C. Tungsten
D. Antimony
Answer: C
14. What is C12H12O11 also known as -
A. Sand
B. Sugar
C. Salt
D. Clay
Answer: B
15. In Tennis, hard court is the type of court whose surface is made of -
A. Concrete
B. Clay
C. Grass
D. Carpet
Answer: A
16. The national song of India was composed by -
A. Rabindranath Tagore
B. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
C. Pydimarri Venkata Subba Rao
D. Pingali Venkayya
Answer: B
17. Which of the following is NOT an effect of Noise Pollution?
A. Death of Animals
B. Tinnitus
C. Hypertension
D. Ozone Depletion
Answer: D
18. The planet Mars is also known as the ____________.
A. Morning star
B. Evening star
C. Red planet
D. Blue planet
Answer: C
19. What is the common name of the solution of calcium hydroxide?
A. Lime water
B. Diet soda
C. Salt solution
D. Vinegar
Answer: A
20. Name the first woman to head a paramilitary force.
A. Divya Ajith
B. Archana Ramasundaram
C. Punita Arora
D. Ashwini Pawar
Answer: B
21. Who was known as Badshah Khan?
A. Mohammed All Jinnah
B. Abul Kalam Azad
C. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
D. Khan Abdul Wali Khan
Answer: C
The following table represents the rainfall (in mm) of five states from June to September in a year.
|
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
JK
|
1100
|
1100
|
1000
|
1200
|
HP
|
1100
|
1100
|
1000
|
1300
|
WH
|
1400
|
1300
|
1200
|
1000
|
GA
|
1000
|
1300
|
1500
|
1700
|
TN
|
1200
|
1050
|
1000
|
1100
Consider the information and answer questions based on it.
22. Which month received the lowest rainfall in the year?
A. June
B. July
C. August
D. September
Answer: C
23. The political system in Afghanistan is known as
A. Islamic State of Afghanistan
B. Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
C. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
D. Islamic Government of Afghanistan
Answer: C
24. Who was the first chairman of ISRO?
A. Kasturirangan
B. Vikram Sarabhai
C. Homi K. Bhabha
D. C. V. Raman
Answer: B
25. The popular Yankee Stadium in USA is located at
A. Boston
B. New York
C. Las Vegas
D. Washington
Answer: B
26. An electric motor converts
A. Mechanical energy into electrical energy.
B. Thermal energy into electrical energy.
C. Electrical energy into mechanical energy.
D. Radiant energy into electrical energy.
Answer: C
27. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio President of
A. CLRI
B. CSIR
C. ISRO
D. DRDO
Answer: B
28. Microsoft Corporation was founded in
A. 1979
B. 1981
C. 1975
D. 1965
Answer: C
29. Parliament House in Delhi was constructed during
A. 1895-1900
B. 1901-1909
C. 1921-1927
D. 1931-1935
Answer: C
30. The Hornbill festival is celebrated in
A. Arunachal Pradesh
B. Nagaland
C. Odisha
D. West Bengal
Answer: B
