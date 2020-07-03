RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check Age Limit, Qualifications and Medical Standards

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria 2020: In 2019, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) invited Online applications from eligible candidates for around 35208 vacancies in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for the posts under NON TECHNICAL POPULAR CATEGORIES (NTPC)

Under Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination and Age between 18 to 30 Years as on 01.07.2019. (Revised)

S. No. Name of the post Level in 7th CPC Initial pay (Rs.) Medical Standard Total Vacancies (All RRBs) 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 C-2 4300 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 C-2 760 3 Junior Time Keeper 2 19900 C-2 11 4 Trains Clerk 2 19900 A-3 592 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 21700 B-2 4940 Total 10603 Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent and Age between 18 to 33 Years as on 01.07.2019 (Revised) S. No. Name of the post Level in 7th CPC Initial pay (Rs.) Medical Standard Total Vacancies (All RRBs) 1 Traffic Assistant 4 25500 A-2 88 2 Goods Guard 5 29200 A-2 5748 3 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5 29200 B-2 5638 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist 5 29200 C-2 2854 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 5 29200 C-2 3147 6 Senior Time Keeper 5 29200 C-2 6 7 Commercial Apprentice 6 35400 B-2 259 8 Station Master 6 35400 A-2 6865 Total 24605 Grand Total (10603 + 24605 + 66 vacancies for the Visually Impaired (VI) candidates) 35208

Below are the Important Dates of RRB NTPC (Graduate & Under Graduate) 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Important Dates Opening of Online Registration of Applications 1st March 2019 (18:00 Hrs) Closing of Online Registration of Applications 31st March 2019 (23.59 Hrs) Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/ UPI) 5th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs. SBI Challan 5th April 2019 at 15.00 hrs. Post Office Challan 5th April 2019 at 15.00 hrs. Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 12th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs. 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Postponed to 2020

Before applying for the different RRB posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s) and medical standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT AND RELAXATION

For 7th CPC Level-2 and 3 (Under Graduate Level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (as on 1st July 2019):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit as on 1st July 2019 General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB NTPC Under Graduate level Posts 2020 in the table given below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age-as on 1st July 2019) 1 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years (33) 2 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (35) 3 Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation (General) General 30 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years OBC 33 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years SC/ST 35 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years 4 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) General 10 years (40) OBC 13 years (43) SC/ST 15 years (45) 5 Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 General 5 years (35) OBC 8 years (38) SC/ST 10 years (40) 6 Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells) General 10 years (40) OBC 13 years (43) SC/ST 15 years (45) 7 Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes General 30 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower OBC 33 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower SC/ST 35 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower 8 Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried General 5 years (35) OBC 8 years (38) SC/ST 10 years (40)

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit as on 1st July 2019 General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB NTPC Graduate level Posts 2020 Recruitment in the table given below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age-as on 1st July 2019) 1 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years (36) 2 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (38) 3 Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation (General) General 33 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years OBC 36 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years SC/ST 38 Years + Number of years of service rendered in Defence + 3 years 4 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) General 10 years (43) OBC 13 years (46) SC/ST 15 years (48) 5 Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 General 5 years (38) OBC 8 years (41) SC/ST 10 years (43) 6 Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells) General 7 years (40) OBC 10 years (43) SC/ST 12 years (45) 7 Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes General 33 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower OBC 36 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower SC/ST 38 Years + length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower 8 Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried General 2 years (35) OBC 5 years (38) SC/ST 7 years (40)

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Under 2020 RRB NTPC Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

Post Name Level in 7th CPC Education Qualification Commercial Apprentice (CA) 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Station Master 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Goods Guard 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Clerk-Cum-typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Senior Time Keeper 5 Degree from recognised university or its equivalent and typing proficiency in English /Hindi on Computer is essential Traffic Assistant 4 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 3 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability/ Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage) Accounts Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Time Keeper 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Trains Clerk 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage).

MEDICAL STANDARDS

Medical Standards Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed Medic Standards for the post(s) for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medic standards for each post. Candidates found medically unsuitable for the applied post(s) shall not be given any alternative appointment.

Post Name Level in 7th CPC Medical Standards Commercial Apprentice (CA) 6 B2 Station Master 6 A2 Goods Guard 5 A2 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 C2 Senior Clerk-Cum-typist 5 C2 Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 5 B2 Senior Time Keeper 5 C2 Traffic Assistant 4 A2 Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 3 B2 Accounts Clerk Cum Typist 2 C2 Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 C2 Junior Time Keeper 2 C2 Trains Clerk 2 A3

Candidates called for document verification will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff. The medical standards are outlined below:

MEDICAL STANDARD GENERAL FITNESS VISION STANDARDS A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses ((No fogging test), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision A-3 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 2D), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision B-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Field of Vision (Binocular Vision), etc. C-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn: 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

Eligibility of the candidates will be considered only on the strength of the information furnished in the ONLINE Application. If at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, it is found that any information furnished by the candidate in his/her application is false/incorrect or the candidate has suppressed any relevant information or the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post(s), his/her candidature will be rejected forthwith.

Therefore, candidates are required to go through the Post Parameter Table. Vacancy Table and ascertain their eligibility to apply through ONLINE mode to ay one RRB or RRC only, whichever applicable, depending upon their eligibility. The selection of RRB or RRC, whichever applicable, once exercised shall be final. Application to more than one RRB or RRC, whichever applicable, will lead to rejection of all the applications for the respective CEN.

