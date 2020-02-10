RRB NTPC 2019-2020 Update: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks for General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories

In 2020, Railways are going to conduct the much awaited RRB NTPC 2019 Exam for 35208 vacancies including 10603 Under Graduate Posts and 24605 Graduate Posts. As per the official data released by Indian railways more than 1.26 crores candidates have applied under the RRB NTPC 2019-20 Recruitment. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the exam for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.

Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam for the final selection. RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. Let’s have a quick look at the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks in 1st Stage CBT

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 1st Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks in 2nd Stage CBT

The normalized marks score of 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 2nd Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks in Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master. The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category i.e. irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-SM and no relaxation in the minimum T- Score is permissible.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 2nd Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/ExSM T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks in Typing Skill Test (TST)

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Typing Skill Test (TST) will be conducted for the post of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper. The merit will be drawn only for the candidates qualified in the TST or TST exempted PwBD candidates based on performance in 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Final Selection

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam was earlier going to happen in the month of August or September 2019. However, Railways have officially announced that they have postponed the exam to 2020 as they are appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for holding RRB NTPC Exam in online mode across the country.

