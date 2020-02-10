RRB NTPC 2019-2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern-CBT 1&2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

RRB NTPC 2019-2020 Exam will be conducted by the railways for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed as per the official notification released by Railways.

Get all the updates of RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the RRB NTPC (Graduate & Under Graduate) 2019-20 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam Pattern

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

There shall be two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test (Computer-based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper). Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination. For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there shall be two-stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

The summary of the various stages of the recruitment process detailed as above for the notified posts are tabulated below:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Exam Pattern S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7th CPC 1st Stage CBT 2nd Stage CBT Skill Test Requirement 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Common for all posts Common for all Level 2 Posts Typing Skill Test 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 4 Trains Clerk (Undergraduate) 2 ------ 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate) 3 Separate for Level 3 post ------ 6 Traffic Assistant (Graduate) 4 Separate for Level 4 post Computer Based Aptitude Test 7 Goods Guard (Graduate) 5 Common for all Level 5 Posts ------ 8 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate) 5 ------ 9 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 10 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 11 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 12 Commercial Apprentice (Graduate) 6 Common for all Level 6 Posts ------ 13 Station Master (Graduate) 6 Computer Based Aptitude Test Note: Document verification and Medical Test will be held for all the above posts.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019-20 Exam Pattern (Common for all posts)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019-20 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nat ure and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

The normalized score of 1 st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2 nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Click here to know the Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks of RRB NTPC Exam



RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019-20 Syllabus

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (100 Marks) Topics General Awareness (40 Marks) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc. Mathematics (30 Marks) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc. General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 Marks) Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

Click here to know the RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2019-20 Exam Pattern

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Note:

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2 nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1 st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate.

Total no. of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required ensuring the availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test .

For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test , the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.

The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2019-20 Syllabus

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (120 Marks) Topics General Awareness (50 Marks) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc. Mathematics (35 Marks) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc. General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 Marks) Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

Click here to know the details of EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (Only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master)

RRB NTPC CBAT 2019-20 Exam Pattern CBAT Pattern The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT. Candidates are advised to visit websites of RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in - >Directorates->Psycho Technical Directorate ->Guidelines for Aptitude Test) for question patterns and other details of CBAT Qualifying Marks The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category i.e. irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-SM and no relaxation in the minimum T- Score is permissible. Shortlisting of Candidates Candidates equal to 8 times the number of vacancies of Station Master (SM)/Traffic Assistant (TA) for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS (including ExSM) shall be shortlisted for CBAT based on their performance in 2nd Stage CBT from among the candidates who have opted for the post of SM/TA.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Typing Skill Test (TST)

For the posts, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature (marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit) shall be conducted for which the number of candidates equal to eight times the number of vacancies for each of the community shall be called for.

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Typing Skill Test (TST) Medium of Language

Typing Speed English 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) Hindi 25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

Note:

The candidate should be able to type on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility.

For guidelines of those who appear for typing skill test in Hindi, Kruti Dev and Mangal font shall be made available for typing skill test on Personal Computer.

Exemption in Typing Skill Test may be extended to candidates who are permanently disabled due to Blindness/Low Vision, Cerebral Palsy & Loco Motor Disability with not less than 40% permanent disability. Such eligible PwBD candidates have to upload a scanned copy of the Typing Skill Test Exemption Certificate issued by the Competent Medical Board on the website of respective RRBs before the conduct of the typing skill test.

The merit will be drawn only for the candidates qualified in the TST or TST exempted PwBD candidates based on performance in 2nd Stage CBT.

Click here to get RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC, Level 1 Group D, JE, Paramedical & Other Railway Exams

RRB NTPC 2019 Last Phase: Document Verification/ Medical Examination

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

After going through the above mentioned detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of RRB NTPC 2019 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Let’s look at some other important information related to RRB NTPC 2019 Exam: