RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: Check Preparation Tips and Strategy to crack CBT-1 in First Attempt

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: RRB NTPC can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a government job in Indian Railways with good salary package. This year RRB has announced 35208 vacancies for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts. NTPC posts are divided into two categories; 24605 Graduate Posts: Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master; 10603 Under Graduate Posts: Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk.

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam which is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam:

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam Pattern (Common for all Posts)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2 Stage CBT as per their merit. There will be negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer.

The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Subject-wise Preparation Strategy for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020 Exam

From the above exam pattern, it can be assessed that the candidates are required to prepare themselves for three subjects, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning to clear the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the subject-wise preparation strategy and tips for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020 Exam:

1. General Awareness (40 Marks)

Subject Important General Awareness Topics General Awareness (40 Marks) Practice RRB NTPC General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Read to Increase Knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for General Knowledge. Create and Revise Notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in Current Affairs. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

2. General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 Marks)

Subject Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 Marks) Practice RRB NTPC General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test with Answers Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics.

: Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics. Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and method for solving any problem.

3. Mathematics (30 Marks)

Subject Important Mathematics Topics Mathematics (30 Marks) Practice RRB NTPC Mathematics Mock Test with Answers Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations. Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc. Don’t use risky shortcuts: If you are not well-versed with any shortcut or trick, then avoiding using them as it may lead to confusion and wrong answer.

The above preparation tips and strategy will definitely help you in achieving high score and cracking RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategy to ace this exam.

