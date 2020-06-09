RRB NTPC 2020 Study Material Free: Get Previous Year Paper, Mock Test, Solved Practice Papers & Important Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates will be announced by Railway Recruitment Board soon after the Recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) this year. Till then candidates have the opportunity to utilize this time for the preparation for RRB NTPC Online Exam. RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc..
Candidates can buck up their speed of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material which will help them to score high marks in the RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of RRB NTPC Exam:
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern
There shall be two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test (Computer-based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper):
RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern
Subjects
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
Duration
40
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
30
30
Total
100 Questions of 100 marks
Note:
- The 1stStage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
- The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
- There will be negative marking and 1/3 markshall be deducted for each wrong answer.
- The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
- Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
RRB NTPC 2020 Preparation Tips & Strategy
RRB NTPC 2020 Mock Tests
Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of RRB NTPC Online Exam.
So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, we have created mock tests of all the three sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:
S. No.
RRB NTPC Mock Tests
1
Practice RRB NTPC General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers
2
3
Practice RRB NTPC General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test with Answers
RRB NTPC 2020 30-Days Study Plan
RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers
Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the RRB NTPC Exam Previous Question Papers:
RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers
LINKS
RRB NTPC 2nd April 2016 Shift 2 (English)
RRB NTPC 2nd April 2016 Shift 1 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 2nd April 2016 Shift 2 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 3rd April 2016 Shift 1 (English)
RRB NTPC 3rd April 2016 Shift 2 (English)
RRB NTPC 4th April 2016 Shift 1
RRB NTPC 5th April 2016 Shift 3 (English)
RRB NTPC 5th April 2016 Shift 1 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 5th April 2016 Shift 3 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 6th April 2016 Shift 1 (English)
RRB NTPC 6th April 2016 Shift 2 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 9th April 2016 Shift 3 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 11th April 2016 Shift 1 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 11th April 2016 Shift 2 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 18th April 2016 Shift 2 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 27th April 2016 Shift 1 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 28th April 2016 Shift 3 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 29th March 2016 Shift 2 (Hindi)
RRB NTPC 31st March 2016 Shift 3 (Gujarati)
RRB NTPC 22nd April 2016 Shift 1 (Bangla)
RRB NTPC 2nd May 2016 Shift 2 (Bangla)
RRB Secunderabad Non Technical Exam 29th March 2016 (English)
RRB Secunderabad Non Technical Exam 2nd April 2016 (English)
Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.