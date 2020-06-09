RRB NTPC 2020 Study Material Free: Get Previous Year Paper, Mock Test, Solved Practice Papers & Important Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates will be announced by Railway Recruitment Board soon after the Recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) this year. Till then candidates have the opportunity to utilize this time for the preparation for RRB NTPC Online Exam. RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc..

Candidates can buck up their speed of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material which will help them to score high marks in the RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of RRB NTPC Exam:

There shall be two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test (Computer-based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper):

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nat ure and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

Stage CBT is of and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1 st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2 nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

of 1 Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2 Stage CBT as per their merit. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of RRB NTPC Online Exam.

So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, we have created mock tests of all the three sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the RRB NTPC Exam Previous Question Papers:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

