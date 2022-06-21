RRB NTPC 2022: Commercial cum Ticket Clerk-Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary 7th CPC & Promotion Policy

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of RRB NTPC Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate Post) and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate Post). Let’s have a look at the vacancies, job profile, salary (7 th CPC), promotion policy, educational qualification, age limit and medical standards for the post of Senior/ Commercial cum Ticket Clerk under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment.

Indian Railways has announced total 35208 vacancies for the RRB Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts. Amongst these posts 24605 vacancies are for Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are for Undergraduate Posts. In this article we are going to discuss the details of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Post including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk comes under the category of Graduate Post (5638 vacancies) and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk comes under the category of undergraduate Post (4940 vacancies).

Click here to know the latest RRB NTPC 2022 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2022: Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

As per 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Senior/ Commercial cum Ticket Clerk along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB NTPC – Senior/ Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Post Name Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate Post) 5 29200 5638 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate Post) 3 21700 4940

RRB NTPC 2022: Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Job Profile and Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk are:

1. Working in Ticket Booking Offices

2. Responsible for commercial checking and issuing of tickets

3. Booking of luggage and goods

The major roles and responsibilities of a Commercial cum Ticket Clerk are:

1. Issuing tickets through Computer Reservation System (CRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS)

2. Keeping and maintaining the records related to luggage.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 2022: Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Senior/ Commercial cum Ticket Clerk have scope of promotion and growth opportunities in future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Commercial cum Ticket Clerk in Indian Railways:

RRB NTPC 2022: Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Senior/ Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Post:

RRB NTPC - Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability/ Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage)

Click here to know the RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2022: Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Age Limit

Below is the Category-wise Age Limit for the Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Post:

RRB NTPC – Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Age Limit Details Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38 RRB NTPC – Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Age Limit Details Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2022 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC 2022: Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Post:

RRB NTPC – Station Master Medical Standard Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards B2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Field of Vision (Binocular Vision), etc.

Click here to know the Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks of RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Post can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk can offer you a decent government job and good salary package.

Click here to get the RRB 2022 Exam Calendar