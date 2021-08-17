RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Check Region-wise & Category-wise Score of CBT

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off Marks: RRB held 1st stage online exam for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for 35281 Vacancies.
|
|
RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)
The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC Exam:
RRB NTPC 2016 AHMEDABAD CUT-OFF
|
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Cut Off marks
|
Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off Marks
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.49
|
70.47
|
62.85
|
47.02
|
Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Mains) Cut off
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Community-wise
|
72.30113
|
61.94444
|
53.52368
|
69.06363
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.03882
|
31.43370
|
32.47853
|
30.24264
|
RRB NTPC Cut off for Document Verification (Ahmedabad)
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
83.63234
|
79.22536
|
82.95076
|
—
|
72.68955
|
—
|
70.18451
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
80.73393
|
79.15580
|
72.78220
|
69.00234
|
59.84040
|
—
|
71.94841
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
79.02744
|
77.97534
|
71.05561
|
65.93043
|
58.30566
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
74.22091
|
73.52522
|
67.72263
|
62.41901
|
39.72364
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 AJMER CUT-OFF
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.39
|
70.93
|
62.13
|
59.74
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-NWR
|
Community-wise
|
76.74727
|
67.00866
|
66.33096
|
74.67251
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43.01896
|
43.84765
|
44.40803
|
43.02636
|
ASM-WCR
|
Community-wise
|
74.77002
|
66.15341
|
65.88943
|
74.10456
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.66690
|
40.30960
|
40.82150
|
40.00084
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NWR
|
Community-wise
|
88.03160
|
79.99212
|
75.24839
|
86.15630
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.19103
|
—
|
—
|
70.73412
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
73.82060
|
85.01501
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – NWR
|
86.99687
|
85.25905
|
81.20036
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – NWR
|
80.71728
|
80.00000
|
76.01184
|
78.36412
|
63.88164
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NWR
|
79.55990
|
79.28650
|
73.99444
|
72.14681
|
56.29840
|
—
|
62.85885
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WCR
|
78.88889
|
78.48332
|
73.25265
|
71.30624
|
54.13283
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NWR
|
—
|
—
|
80.92696
|
79.15155
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR
|
—
|
85.53505
|
—
|
76.27899
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NWR
|
75.66128
|
75.21859
|
69.90779
|
69.23979
|
46.21672
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WCR
|
75.28483
|
75.00932
|
69.74336
|
69.64055
|
52.08146
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 ALLAHABAD CUT-OFF
|
RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Allahabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.49
|
70.47
|
62.85
|
47.02
|
RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – NCR
|
87.27741
|
86.72583
|
80.00000
|
74.72223
|
73.52591
|
—-
|
77.35805
|
—-
|
Commercial Apprentice – NR
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
77.35745
|
—-
|
Traffic Apprentice – NCR
|
82.78692
|
81.28477
|
75.14268
|
70.02908
|
64.40822
|
—-
|
76.42293
|
—-
|
Traffic Apprentice – NR
|
82.71825
|
81.24153
|
74.97881
|
69.96863
|
64.40123
|
—-
|
75.14268
|
—-
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NCR
|
87.25776
|
85.00000
|
82.18094
|
71.51009
|
72.88722
|
75.55943
|
77.07321
|
—-
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
66.94444
|
76.43947
|
—-
|
Goods Guard – NCR
|
80.99685
|
80.38268
|
73.61111
|
68.08981
|
61.90667
|
—-
|
70.01368
|
68.40294
|
Goods Guard – NR
|
81.21005
|
80.72334
|
73.56324
|
67.56575
|
61.74341
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NCR
|
90.17083
|
—-
|
82.03741
|
75.84726
|
—-
|
—-
|
80.27691
|
—-
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DLW
|
—-
|
—-
|
77.50000
|
73.65447
|
64.16667
|
65.76585
|
—-
|
—-
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NCR
|
90.65258
|
89.20793
|
79.27413
|
73.68556
|
—-
|
65.83333
|
76.40001
|
64.25623
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR
|
—-
|
86.07508
|
—-
|
71.51009
|
—-
|
68.65141
|
—-
|
—-
|
Assistant Station Master – NCR
|
76.77398
|
76.17799
|
71.21066
|
67.32964
|
51.05018
|
—-
|
67.91044
|
—-
|
Assistant Station Master – NR
|
76.65529
|
76.08928
|
71.38919
|
67.31102
|
50.98999
|
—-
|
68.10828
|
—-
RRB NTPC 2016 BANGALORE CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bangalore NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
64.97
|
57.28
|
47.80
|
44.82
|
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
74.95762
|
71.71277
|
61.60117
|
61.47897
|
57.43203
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
71.01350
|
70.01413
|
60.97976
|
60.80977
|
49.23860
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
69.75115
|
68.96711
|
60.22409
|
58.48371
|
47.92369
|
—
|
41.16294
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist
|
77.03082
|
—
|
66.10645
|
61.06332
|
57.65400
|
49.74756
|
—
|
40.08724
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist
|
—
|
76.32569
|
69.01713
|
—
|
58.54342
|
51.99400
|
—
|
37.60864
|
Assistant Station Master
|
67.24949
|
66.51593
|
56.26072
|
56.67525
|
39.83265
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 BHOPAL CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
72.90
|
66.31
|
58.61
|
51.16
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-WCR
|
Community-wise
|
78.69212
|
69.11089
|
64.35545
|
76.40258
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.30163
|
42.48040
|
25.33730
|
30.00000
|
ASM – WR
|
Community-wise
|
76.18933
|
66.99921
|
61.98671
|
74.65765
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.99793
|
—
|
—
|
33.05556
|
JAA – WCR
|
Community-wise
|
84.57454
|
75.90572
|
69.40410
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.30163
|
42.48040
|
—
|
43.11447
|
PWD – VH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. LV)
|
54.54326
|
—
|
—
|
44.32644
|
PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL,BL,MW)
|
58.05556
|
—
|
65.68889
|
58.33333
|
PWD – HH
|
38.33333
|
—
|
30.27778
|
31.38889
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR
|
Community-wise
|
84.90594
|
74.10547
|
67.25761
|
82.09774
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice- WR
|
—
|
—
|
78.94637
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – WCR
|
77.99564
|
76.48537
|
69.56693
|
64.35545
|
32.65249
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – WR
|
77.99564
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WCR
|
76.11017
|
75.27032
|
67.77778
|
62.80282
|
30.11625
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WR
|
75.88300
|
75.21258
|
67.94602
|
62.80282
|
25.33730
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WCR
|
87.49860
|
—
|
81.56163
|
69.40410
|
44.16065
|
72.28118
|
62.28328
|
45.01665
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR
|
88.52117
|
83.06020
|
80.55556
|
68.77760
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WCR
|
74.37500
|
73.94333
|
67.55556
|
64.39070
|
40.50000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WR
|
73.53445
|
73.61806
|
68.09663
|
64.24540
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 BHUBANESHWAR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
71.91
|
65.76
|
53.09
|
48.79
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
75.56132
|
63.76413
|
56.70079
|
72.57976
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
57.21062
|
59.89160
|
—
|
57.38172
|
JAA – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
83.30498
|
72.08588
|
62.73654
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
66.54634
|
—
|
—
|
76.15519
|
PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL, BL, MW )
|
67.50000
|
65.33439
|
—
|
65.55556
|
PWD – HH
|
48.06719
|
—
|
—
|
48.57190
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
69.64984
|
—
|
81.50451
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
69.38622
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
85.27778
|
81.90260
|
73.74105
|
71.70879
|
70.83783
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
77.16905
|
75.55556
|
66.26386
|
59.81744
|
59.51527
|
—
|
68.90692
|
55.22935
|
Goods Guard
|
74.89066
|
74.03138
|
64.56897
|
58.35276
|
55.81203
|
—
|
53.15678
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist
|
83.49472
|
—
|
73.05556
|
—
|
72.18724
|
—
|
68.52371
|
49.31494
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
72.47921
|
72.77083
|
62.83798
|
58.69851
|
59.19234
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 BILASPUR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
68.79
|
60.70
|
51.49
|
50.07
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – SECR
|
Community-wise
|
78.84623
|
—
|
56.76624
|
76.15628
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43.33537
|
—
|
—
|
45.27778
|
ASM – CR
|
Community-wise
|
69.58289
|
58.55604
|
50.72117
|
66.85176
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
41.72557
|
35.92197
|
—
|
36.09433
|
JAA – SECR
|
Community-wise
|
81.38889
|
67.57520
|
60.29594
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
47.87203
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
PWD – OH
|
46.11111
|
48.26675
|
—
|
45.67865
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SECR
|
Community-wise
|
81.09963
|
66.85176
|
—
|
79.65566
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – CR
|
79.65566
|
77.62362
|
68.72311
|
66.18434
|
56.10559
|
—
|
59.72223
|
—
|
Commercial Apprentice – SECR
|
81.58108
|
80.1476
|
69.36379
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – CR
|
78.14852
|
77.94452
|
66.85176
|
—
|
50.37719
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – SECR
|
78.84623
|
—
|
67.22223
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – CR
|
77.17898
|
75.86039
|
66.29354
|
61.94444
|
50.34857
|
—
|
48.41292
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SECR
|
77.99813
|
77.60882
|
66.81903
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SECR
|
86.94795
|
—
|
67.05872
|
—
|
61.62672
|
—
|
61.5486
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SECR
|
83.31947
|
81.38889
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – CR
|
71.11903
|
70.30653
|
62.65972
|
57.95762
|
52.20543
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – SECR
|
77.4481
|
76.5551
|
—
|
63.95716
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 CHANDIGARH CUT-OFF
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
82.27
|
71.47
|
71.87
|
46.71
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-NR
|
Community-wise
|
80.71006
|
72.78160
|
54.64997
|
77.52533
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
56.77359
|
57.01907
|
PWD – OH
|
64.41207
|
71.55135
|
75.32037
|
PWD – HH
|
50.27046
|
55.51591
|
53.41309
|
Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR
|
Community-wise
|
89.47331
|
78.97027
|
71.80889
|
86.55760
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
66.14369
|
—
|
—
|
65.56649
|
PWD –(VH,OH,HH)
|
63.33333
|
71.55135
|
—
|
69.45685
|
Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR (Store)
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
64.86056
|
—
|
—
|
64.68807
|
PWD – (VH,OH,HH)
|
62.44492
|
—
|
64.12637
|
64.71864
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – NR
|
84.22176
|
81.43973
|
78.77336
|
74.69555
|
66.63667
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NR
|
82.76392
|
80.58760
|
78.27587
|
70.44002
|
64.68807
|
—
|
65.27788
|
69.45685
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR
|
95.81306
|
—
|
81.45599
|
—
|
76.90100
|
—
|
71.55135
|
85.86783
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NRStore
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
67.83267
|
84.55984
|
68.96879
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NR
|
76.92093
|
76.45745
|
71.74004
|
60.79090
|
60.35274
|
—
|
69.59999
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 CHENNAI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
Classification
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community-wise
|
72.14812
|
69.11660
|
57.67706
|
46.84634
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.01006
|
30.00463
|
32.64860
|
60.23607
|
PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)
|
52.62176
|
50.43536
|
64.35685
|
49.76753
|
PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
|
49.15938
|
49.18501
|
49.53895
|
49.32054
|
PWD – HH
|
42.53628
|
42.53628
|
43.80820
|
43.71148
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-SR
|
Community-wise
|
69.62176
|
60.48437
|
55.88332
|
69.46779
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.17130
|
31.63173
|
—
|
30.12926
|
PWD – OH
|
50.70028
|
50.86333
|
52.21284
|
50.98040
|
JAA – ICF
|
Community-wise
|
77.28432
|
70.19164
|
64.60617
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.29972
|
—
|
—
|
47.29885
|
PWD – OHV
(Combined for all eligible disability
|
65.09110
|
—
|
—
|
59.99945
|
JAA – SR
|
Community-wise
|
76.55772
|
69.06829
|
64.42577
|
—-
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
46.90665
|
48.28626
|
—-
|
48.36141
|
PWD – VH (Low vision)
|
42.00371
|
36.24471
|
37.65284
|
48.02448
|
PWD – OH
|
58.52543
|
59.75700
|
—
|
57.46858
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ICF
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
PWD – VH (Low vision, Blind)
|
55.87767
|
—
|
—
|
55.87767
|
PWD – OH
|
59.01894
|
—
|
—
|
58.23363
|
PWD – HH
|
53.93797
|
43.86493
|
—
|
29.55693
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SR
|
Community-wise
|
76.77332
|
69.89850
|
64.36378
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.57371
|
—
|
—
|
49.85689
|
PWD – OH
|
57.99700
|
—
|
—
|
60.50420
|
PWD – HH
|
43.26977
|
—
|
—
|
28.14129
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – SR
|
74.98708
|
74.48404
|
70.58824
|
65.03971
|
49.81617
|
—
|
63.89612
|
46.09926
|
Traffic Apprentice – SR
|
74.30455
|
74.04953
|
66.85440
|
64.42577
|
46.90665
|
—
|
60.85135
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SR
|
73.49605
|
73.49605
|
66.57767
|
63.46908
|
46.21849
|
—
|
59.84647
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – ICF
|
78.47729
|
—
|
71.55891
|
64.84863
|
62.75149
|
—
|
59.75700
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SR
|
79.63493
|
—
|
72.11238
|
65.82503
|
47.01270
|
57.08994
|
61.62465
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SR
|
78.77645
|
—
|
73.15467
|
65.39488
|
55.61911
|
—
|
60.50420
|
43.26977
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – ICF
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
60.85135
|
60.46221
|
43.00645
|
Assistant Station Master – SR
|
70.50347
|
70.25938
|
63.74873
|
62.13742
|
44.59559
|
—
|
55.20627
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 GORAKHPUR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.43
|
69.01
|
56.63
|
47.67
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
JAA – NER
|
Community-wise
|
87.92405
|
71.66667
|
—
|
82.82077
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
60.55540
|
—-
|
—-
|
64.05425
|
Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – NEr
|
Community-wise
|
83.02692
|
70.65787
|
69.00058
|
81.30420
|
Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
65.03757
|
—-
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – NER
|
81.59607
|
79.67548
|
71.38889
|
69.99504
|
65.71114
|
—
|
58.06237
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – NER
|
80.27778
|
79.60731
|
70.83333
|
69.34186
|
64.87328
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NER
|
79.67548
|
79.27585
|
70.45901
|
69.00058
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NER
|
89.90189
|
—
|
73.66288
|
—
|
64.05425
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NER
|
84.05508
|
82.92192
|
70.65787
|
71.21765
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66.66667
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 GUWAHATI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
66.44
|
57.11
|
52.53
|
52.91
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-NFR
|
Community-wise
|
66.39403
|
58.01666
|
55.80275
|
62.41644
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.14846
|
30.23346
|
33.03102
|
32.50000
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NFR
|
Community-wise
|
80.10006
|
70.47669
|
67.50000
|
76.99257
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
45.68197
|
—
|
—
|
45.27778
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – NFR
|
75.93438
|
73.27371
|
68.47660
|
66.79987
|
32.50000
|
—
|
58.64922
|
55.17021
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NFR
|
79.85324
|
74.72223
|
71.52036
|
71.38889
|
45.27778
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NFR
|
74.06568
|
72.34799
|
67.63824
|
65.55556
|
33.03102
|
—
|
37.03582
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NFR
|
83.01624
|
77.30939
|
70.71223
|
70.43277
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NFR
|
69.79037
|
68.78667
|
62.98322
|
59.77236
|
52.00695
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 JAMMU CUT-OFF
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
Classification
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community-wise
|
68.72860
|
50.88949
|
52.27079
|
38.05735
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.10345
|
40.64693
|
33.57867
|
27.96870
|
PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)
|
41.83752
|
64.28853
|
—
|
—-
|
PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
|
38.14337
|
28.29281
|
29.36235
|
25.30755
|
PWD – HH
|
53.18326
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – NR
|
Community-wise
|
68.61111
|
57.22223
|
45.27778
|
61.74118
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
42.77925
|
—
|
37.91904
|
30.28407
|
PWD –OH
|
40.28620
|
—
|
—
|
38.05556
|
JAA – RCF
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
52.23367
|
72.22223
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
—
|
—
|
37.91904
|
30.28407
|
PWD – (VH,OH,HH) (Combined for all eligible disability viz. Low
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
35.89540
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist- DMW
|
Community-wise
|
79.35737
|
68.61111
|
52.30809
|
72.34171
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – NR
|
76.42176
|
70.42170
|
68.44266
|
60.00000
|
46.20591
|
—
|
50.20426
|
—
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR
|
76.65244
|
71.66667
|
66.77655
|
59.30426
|
46.94444
|
—
|
38.05556
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NR
|
74.61197
|
68.44982
|
66.82821
|
56.78206
|
37.91904
|
—
|
41.56421
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – RCF
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
50.28773
|
44.29807
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DMW
|
76.97183
|
71.24258
|
59.22069
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NR
|
69.65797
|
66.93060
|
61.99935
|
53.53647
|
—
|
—
|
47.88784
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 KOLKATA CUT-OFF
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
79.50
|
71.53
|
67.07
|
52.92
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ER
|
Community-wise
|
76.50360
|
69.76131
|
61.76157
|
73.95128
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
51.95267
|
52.26510
|
—
|
52.08870
|
Traffic Assistant – MR
|
Community-wise
|
74.71851
|
68.56307
|
56.67840
|
72.75113
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.66685
|
50.86063
|
51.11111
|
48.71171
|
JAA – SER
|
Community-wise
|
90.59166
|
77.07079
|
—
|
83.48090
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.98288
|
—
|
—
|
69.76131
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER
|
Community-wise
|
85.95437
|
77.94740
|
70.83179
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.74176
|
—
|
—
|
69.22636
|
PWD – VH, OH, HH
|
56.34816
|
60.28542
|
—
|
57.49272
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW
|
Community-wise
|
84.69871
|
76.78719
|
69.74241
|
83.24130
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|
Community-wise
|
85.29491
|
76.76760
|
68.93780
|
82.57104
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.35690
|
67.58081
|
—
|
—
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
CA (Commercial Apprentice) – ER
|
83.61111
|
76.41304
|
69.74241
|
81.46982
|
67.98288
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
TA (Traffic Apprentice) – ER
|
81.63374
|
76.22002
|
68.93780
|
80.12743
|
67.58081
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
ECRC (Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk) – SER
|
84.44563
|
76.24785
|
68.93780
|
83.24130
|
69.83483
|
—
|
70.26462
|
73.88889
|
Goods Guard – ER
|
80.44314
|
75.08565
|
67.66500
|
79.37488
|
66.07558
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
83.88829
|
74.97633
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk – CLW
|
86.71286
|
79.42670
|
—
|
83.78577
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk – ER
|
87.30538
|
80.01000
|
—
|
—
|
69.22636
|
—
|
65.91246
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk – SER
|
—
|
—
|
68.93780
|
83.79278
|
67.58081
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
ASM (Assistant Station Master) – ER
|
74.23732
|
70.14036
|
61.92060
|
74.17646
|
55.61833
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Assistant – MR
|
74.00068
|
69.79861
|
61.47434
|
73.88195
|
53.36696
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 MALDA CUT-OFF
|
RRB Malda NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Malda NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
61.87
|
48.42
|
43.11
|
31.89
|
RRB Malda NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – SER
|
Community-wise
|
62.46738
|
50.67120
|
42.01681
|
57.31633
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43.67288
|
38.09742
|
—
|
31.97849
|
PWD – OH
|
47.84944
|
47.01200
|
—
|
49.33631
|
PWD – HH
|
42.36117
|
—
|
41.88913
|
42.55913
|
JAA – SER
|
Community-wise
|
76.31506
|
—
|
—
|
73.01027
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|
Community-wise
|
75.13634
|
66.47947
|
55.64571
|
73.90780
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.53615
|
38.09742
|
—
|
51.62365
|
RRB Malda NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
CA (Commercial Apprentice) – SER
|
73.16046
|
70.83401
|
65.19872
|
54.84680
|
54.27547
|
—
|
66.39819
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SER
|
70.32171
|
68.87834
|
63.57269
|
51.69695
|
32.72049
|
—
|
56.39522
|
57.70308
|
JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER
|
—
|
75.01727
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – SER
|
77.31092
|
73.01027
|
—
|
58.92408
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
ASM (Assistant Station Master) – SER
|
67.43382
|
66.52223
|
59.71410
|
54.96792
|
42.19744
|
—
|
61.05745
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 MUMBAI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Mumbai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.05
|
70.21
|
63.60
|
54.95
|
RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – CR
|
83.28615
|
81.70540
|
76.30979
|
73.68856
|
63.55113
|
—
|
67.67983
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – CR
|
81.29913
|
80.70205
|
74.40259
|
72.97002
|
61.31242
|
—
|
67.00106
|
58.51785
|
Traffic Apprentice – WR
|
81.56658
|
80.57468
|
74.32067
|
73.19113
|
62.38964
|
—
|
67.67983
|
—
|
Goods Guard – CR
|
80.28709
|
79.94780
|
73.55650
|
72.10827
|
58.61111
|
—
|
60.71453
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SCR
|
81.13808
|
81.13529
|
73.47925
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WR
|
80.64179
|
80.57468
|
73.54281
|
72.85329
|
59.41391
|
—
|
60.09861
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – CR
|
88.02385
|
—
|
78.61111
|
77.92958
|
64.83897
|
60.57542
|
66.73531
|
36.88705
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WR
|
87.72245
|
86.21543
|
—
|
74.76211
|
71.15639
|
59.62182
|
66.02664
|
34.44444
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – CR
|
87.66226
|
85.31122
|
77.79729
|
74.76211
|
—
|
61.05221
|
66.35728
|
37.59186
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SCR
|
87.59503
|
83.69103
|
76.31585
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WR
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66.29701
|
65.27778
|
33.23333
|
Assistant Station Master – CR
|
74.05240
|
73.45833
|
68.25841
|
66.95005
|
44.92145
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master -SCR
|
73.90278
|
73.38889
|
68.07504
|
66.75412
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WR
|
74.38409
|
73.91494
|
68.14454
|
67.24083
|
49.93056
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 MUZAFFARPUR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
57.97
|
45.57
|
30.06
|
25.00
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECR
|
Community-wise
|
68.41983
|
51.21192
|
41.26486
|
64.25222
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
44.79157
|
58.79077
|
—
|
32.92162
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Goods Guard – ECR
|
73.62242
|
72.65800
|
66.29876
|
52.69536
|
45.27817
|
—
|
62.61855
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – ECR
|
71.28223
|
70.37264
|
60.05158
|
52.48505
|
41.67013
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 PATNA CUT-OFF
|
RRB Patna NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Patna NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
63.03
|
53.55
|
38.55
|
26.69
|
RRB Patna NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECR
|
Community-wise
|
73.26713
|
58.69331
|
47.92240
|
70.30128
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
42.22223
|
46.29184
|
—
|
42.39901
|
RRB Patna NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
74.61122
|
63.61111
|
54.41662
|
73.74436
|
50.22525
|
—
|
53.86688
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
Assistant Station Master
|
72.97179
|
62.77907
|
51.70945
|
72.18495
|
51.14402
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 RANCHI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
63.75
|
57.29
|
45.48
|
48.58
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECR
|
Community-wise
|
68.73659
|
59.05091
|
58.86832
|
64.90052
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.13700
|
46.09968
|
26.98550
|
31.86846
|
JAA-SER
|
Community-wise
|
77.87115
|
63.73753
|
61.98642
|
76.32341
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.17927
|
—
|
—
|
48.60647
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|
Community-wise
|
78.61510
|
64.22253
|
62.17532
|
75.97156
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.01465
|
—
|
—
|
49.29972
|
PWD – OH
|
60.69782
|
—
|
—
|
61.62465
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – ECR
|
73.62177
|
72.26891
|
63.00636
|
62.46018
|
48.21723
|
—
|
64.90052
|
60.30067
|
Goods Guard – ECR
|
71.48081
|
71.23613
|
61.68366
|
60.61311
|
45.93838
|
—-
|
50.42230
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – SER
|
—
|
81.11031
|
—
|
62.48775
|
55.18208
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SER
|
82.44797
|
—
|
—-
|
61.98642
|
59.43138
|
—
|
68.97403
|
—-
|
Assistant Station Master – ECR
|
70.70113
|
69.62051
|
64.36668
|
62.60718
|
47.43284
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 SECUNDERABAD CUT-OFF
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.72
|
72.87
|
63.73
|
59.13
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-SCR
|
Community-wise
|
74.26759
|
66.34989
|
61.90195
|
72.13591
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
41.12136
|
43.45353
|
48.44671
|
41.12321
|
PWD – OH
|
61.96391
|
63.33333
|
65.13178
|
62.08652
|
ASM-ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
72.71433
|
65.87737
|
61.66667
|
71.83437
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.03907
|
39.88427
|
38.66107
|
38.53907
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SCR
|
Community-wise
|
82.97243
|
74.75617
|
70.00000
|
82.66242
|
PWD – HH
|
51.94444
|
—
|
—
|
52.95069
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
81.89537
|
73.67219
|
68.48159
|
80.52245
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
SCR
|
80.18915
|
72.5
|
68.01797
|
78.33333
|
61.32114
|
—
|
—-
|
—-
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
SCR
|
76.59933
|
69.31106
|
67.41379
|
76.38889
|
53.61316
|
—-
|
67.22223
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
SCR
|
75.77091
|
68.59127
|
66.54202
|
75.48296
|
51.73258
|
—-
|
66.38889
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
SCR
|
83.00221
|
77.94589
|
—
|
—-
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
54.72223
|
Assistant Station Master
|
SCR
|
72.68750
|
67.59722
|
64.83639
|
72.68655
|
46.73611
|
—
|
63.07639
|
—
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
ECoR
|
80.10096
|
72.09645
|
67.78633
|
77.92193
|
59.82476
|
—-
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
ECoR
|
76.46227
|
69.31106
|
67.14276
|
76.35801
|
53.25522
|
—
|
67.22223
|
56.11111
|
Goods Guard
|
ECoR
|
82.67441
|
67.77778
|
65.96794
|
74.91223
|
50.58731
|
—
|
58.61111
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
ECoR
|
82.67441
|
—
|
—-
|
81.89537
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
ECoR
|
72.88465
|
67.45789
|
65.13625
|
72.60785
|
45.33235
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 SILIGURI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Siliguri NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
67.52
|
56.26
|
54.31
|
45.90
|
RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
75.83333
|
74.40239
|
70.55172
|
62.44838
|
44.57344
|
—
|
56.38889
|
58.93200
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk
|
80.90713
|
77.40813
|
77.36290
|
63.07146
|
48.81025
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
74.46269
|
73.76738
|
69.55384
|
61.27507
|
42.93051
|
—
|
53.47619
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
—
|
77.75726
|
—
|
67.37965
|
50.04465
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
70.74589
|
69.90304
|
65.22194
|
56.76180
|
48.64755
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 TRIVENDRUM CUT-OFF
|
RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Trivendrum NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
79.75
|
75.10
|
56.14
|
36.45
|
RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
80.61537
|
79.94691
|
72.05354
|
69.90413
|
68.65007
|
—
|
68.87813
|
60.15701
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
79.97752
|
79.49321
|
70.64942
|
65.84948
|
67.90032
|
—
|
66.62686
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
79.16667
|
78.83323
|
70.30805
|
65.15956
|
67.23912
|
—
|
63.76502
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist
|
84.42757
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
68.36858
|
—
|
64.41814
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
—
|
—
|
73.78189
|
—
|
68.36512
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
72.48599
|
73.40351
|
60.59415
|
59.15808
|
60.11595
|
—
|
56.30585
|
—
RRC NTPC Exam can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in the railway department. RRB NTPC Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package. So, candidates are advised to start their exam preparation and build a proper strategy to score well above the cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam.