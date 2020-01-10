RRB NTPC 2019-20: Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 2019-20 recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed and will be conducted in this year (2020).

For cracking RRB NTPC 2019 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the RRB NTPC Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers RRB NTPC Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits but there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question for wrong answers in RRB NTPC 2019 Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC 2019 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test (Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper). Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination. For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination. The summary of the various stages of recruitment process detailed as above for the notified posts are tabulated below:

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Pattern S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7th CPC 1st Stage CBT 2nd Stage CBT Skill Test Requirement 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Common for all posts Common for all Level 2 Posts Typing Skill Test 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 4 Trains Clerk (Undergraduate) 2 ------ 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate) 3 Separate for Level 3 post ------ 6 Traffic Assistant (Graduate) 4 Separate for Level 4 post Computer Based Aptitude Test 7 Goods Guard (Graduate) 5 Common for all Level 5 Posts ------ 8 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate) 5 ------ 9 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 10 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 11 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 12 Commercial Apprentice (Graduate) 6 Common for all Level 6 Posts ------ 13 Station Master (Graduate) 6 Computer Based Aptitude Test Note: Document verification and Medical test will be held for all the above posts.

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous RRB NTPC Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of RRB NTPC Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for both RRB NTPC 1st Stage and 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT).

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both Paper I and II. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in RRB NTPC 2019 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2019 Exam.