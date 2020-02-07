RRB NTPC 2020 New Update: Exam Date & Admit Card Release Date Postponed|Check Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, etc

Railways will be conducting exam for the recruitment of posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. In this article we are going to share all the relevant information related to RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Cards, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Postponed to 2020: Check Details

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Notification

The official notification for RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment was released on 28th February 2019. The online application process was conducted from 1st March 2019 till 31st March 2019. Railways have officially declared now that the RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published on the official websites of all RRBs later on. Railways have advised candidates to visit the official websites of RRBs regularly for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Dates Announcement and Admit Card Release Date. Earlier, the tentative months for RRB NTPC 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) were June to September 2019.

RRB 2020 Non-Gazetted Post Recruitment through CET by NRA announced in Budget 2020

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Dates

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Important Dates RRB NTPC 2019 Notification Release Date 28th February 2019 Opening of Online Registration of Applications 1st March 2019 (18:00 Hrs) Closing of Online Registration of Applications 31st March 2019 (23.59 Hrs) Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 12th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs. 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Postponed to 2020 Admit Card Release Date To be notified later

RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment and Vacancies

RRB NTPC 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

For 7th CPC Level-2 and 3 (Under Graduate Level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

Educational Qualifications

Under 2019 RRB NTPC Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

Post Name Level in 7thCPC Education Qualification Commercial Apprentice (CA) 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Station Master 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Goods Guard 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Clerk-Cum-typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Senior Time Keeper 5 Degree from recognised university or its equivalent and typing proficiency in English /Hindi on Computer is essential Traffic Assistant 4 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 3 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability/ Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage) Accounts Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Time Keeper 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Trains Clerk 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage).

Candidates can refer to the link given below for understanding the Eligibility Criteria of RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment in detail:

RRB NTPC 2019 Selection Process

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment stages. The summary of the various stages of the recruitment process detailed as above for the notified posts are tabulated below:

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Pattern S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7thCPC 1st Stage CBT 2nd Stage CBT Skill Test Requirement 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Common for all posts Common for all Level 2 Posts Typing Skill Test 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 4 Trains Clerk (Undergraduate) 2 ------ 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate) 3 Separate for Level 3 post ------ 6 Traffic Assistant (Graduate) 4 Separate for Level 4 post Computer Based Aptitude Test 7 Goods Guard (Graduate) 5 Common for all Level 5 Posts ------ 8 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate) 5 ------ 9 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 10 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 11 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 12 Commercial Apprentice (Graduate) 6 Common for all Level 6 Posts ------ 13 Station Master (Graduate) 6 Computer Based Aptitude Test Note: Document verification and Medical test will be held for all the above posts.

Candidates can know the salary as per 7th Pay Commission & other benefits under RRB NTPC Posts from the link given below:

RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Cards

RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks RRB NTPC 2019 CBAT Pattern The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT. Candidates are advised to visit websites of RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in - >Directorates->Psycho Technical Directorate ->Guidelines for Aptitude Test) for question patterns and other details of CBAT Typing Skill Test (TST) Medium of Language Typing Speed English 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) Hindi 25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

Candidate can refer to the Detailed Syllabus of the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam from the link given below:

RRB NTPC 2019 Preparation Strategy & Study Plan

After going through the above-mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of RRB NTPC 2019 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it.

Candidates can refer to below link which includes the best tips & Strategy to Clear the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam:

For the ease of the candidates we have created 30 Days Study Plan which will help them in clearing RRB NTPC 2019 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2019 Mock Tests, Previous Year Paper & Books

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Practice Mock Tests from the links given below:

Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing RRB NTPC 2019 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2019 Previous Year Cutoff, Results & Normalization Method

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. Candidates can have a look at the Previous Year Cut-off Marks of RRB NTPC Exam from the link given below:

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting NTPC 2019 Exam: