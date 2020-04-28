RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)-Vacancies, Exam & Admit Card Dates, ECA Notifications

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the online exam by the end of this year for recruiting NTPC Graduate & Undergraduate Posts in Indian Railways. RRB NTPC can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in Indian Railway with a good salary package. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. So, let us look at those Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. What is the Full form of RRB NTPC?

Answer: RRB NTPC Recruitment stands for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts Recruitment. RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Posts consists of various Graduate and Under Graduate posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc.

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB NTPC Recruitment?

Answer: On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35208 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24605 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories. Below is the table showing 35208 Vacancies for RRB NTPC Graduate & Undergraduate Posts:

3. What are the Important DATES for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process?

Answer: Below are the Important Dates of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Important Dates RRB NTPC 2019 Notification Release Date 28th February 2019 Opening of Online Registration of Applications 1st March 2019 (18:00 Hrs) Closing of Online Registration of Applications 31st March 2019 (23.59 Hrs) Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 12th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs. 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Postponed to 2020 Admit Card Release Date To be notified later

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: For 7th CPC Level-2 and 3 (Under Graduate Level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for different RRB NTPC Posts?

Answer: Under 2020 RRB NTPC Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

Post Name Level in 7th CPC Education Qualification Commercial Apprentice (CA) 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Station Master 6 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Goods Guard 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Clerk-Cum-typist 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 5 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Senior Time Keeper 5 Degree from recognised university or its equivalent and typing proficiency in English /Hindi on Computer is essential Traffic Assistant 4 Degree from its recognized university and equivalent Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk 3 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability/ Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage) Accounts Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Junior Time Keeper 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential Trains Clerk 2 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage).

6. What is the EXAM PATTERN for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment stages. The summary of the various stages of the recruitment process detailed as above for the notified posts are tabulated below:

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Pattern S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7thCPC 1st Stage CBT 2nd Stage CBT Skill Test Requirement 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Common for all posts Common for all Level 2 Posts Typing Skill Test 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 2 Typing Skill Test 4 Trains Clerk (Undergraduate) 2 ------ 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate) 3 Separate for Level 3 post ------ 6 Traffic Assistant (Graduate) 4 Separate for Level 4 post Computer Based Aptitude Test 7 Goods Guard (Graduate) 5 Common for all Level 5 Posts ------ 8 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate) 5 ------ 9 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 10 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 11 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) 5 Typing Skill Test 12 Commercial Apprentice (Graduate) 6 Common for all Level 6 Posts ------ 13 Station Master (Graduate) 6 Computer Based Aptitude Test Note: Document verification and Medical test will be held for all the above posts.

7. When will RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates be Announced?

Answer: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Release Dates will be announced after ECA appointment.

8. RRB NTPC Admit Cards can be downloaded from where?

Answer: RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

9. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam in 1st Stage CBT?

Answer: The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 1st Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

10. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam?

Answer: There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

11. Will the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

12. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

13. What are the Medical Standards for Different RRB NTPC Posts?

Answer: Candidates called for document verification will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff. The medical standards are outlined below:

MEDICAL STANDARD GENERAL FITNESS VISION STANDARDS A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses ((No fogging test), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision A-3 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 2D), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision B-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Field of Vision (Binocular Vision), etc. C-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn: 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

14. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of RRB NTPC Posts after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Pay Scale for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), both Graduate and Undergraduate Posts, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2019 Vacancies (Revised)



S. No. Name of the post Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 4300 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 760 3 Junior Time Keeper 2 19900 11 4 Trains Clerk 2 19900 592 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 21700 4940 Total Undergraduate Vacancies 10603 RRB NTPC Graduate Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2019 Vacancies S. No. Name of the post Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) 1 Traffic Assistant 4 25500 88 2 Goods Guard 5 29200 5748 3 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5 29200 5638 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist 5 29200 2854 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 5 29200 3147 6 Senior Time Keeper 5 29200 6 7 Commercial Apprentice 6 35400 259 8 Station Master 6 35400 6865 Total Post Graduate Vacancies 24605 Grand Total (10603 + 24605 + 66 vacancies for the Visually Impaired (VI) candidates) 35208

15. What will be the Final Selection Process for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.