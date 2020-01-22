RRB 2020 Recruitment: EWS Reservation in RRB NTPC/ RRB Group D/ RRB MI Exams

Last year, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) invited applications from eligible candidates for above 1 Lakh vacancies in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for the posts of:

S. No RRB 2020 Exams Vacancies 1 RRB/RRC Group D LEVEL-1 (Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments) 103769 2 RRB NTPC (NON-TECHNICAL POPULAR CATEGORIES) (Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist. Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.) 35208 Note: 69 vacancies OF DLW have been removed under RRB Allahabad 3 RRB MINISTERIAL & ISOLATED CATEGORIES (MI) (Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc.) 1665 Note: Vacancies indicated above are provisional and may increase or decrease in total or in specific units/ communities/ posts at a later stage depending upon the actual needs of the Railway Administration.

EWS Reservation in RRB 2020 Recruitment

This year Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have included Reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Candidates alongwith OBC, SC, ST, PwBD (person with Benchmark Disabilities) and Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) reservation Categories. Candidates who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SC/ST/OBCNCL and whose family gross annual income is below Rs. 8 Lakh (Rupees eight lakh) are to be identified as EWS for benefit of reservation for EWS. The income shall also include income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc, for the financial year prior to the year of application.

Also, candidates whose family owns or possesses any of the following assets shall be excluded from being identified as EWS, irrespective of family income:

i. 5 acres of agricultural land and above;

ii. Residential flat of 1000 sq. ft. and above;

iii. Residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities;

iv. Residential plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.

The property held by a ―Family‖ in different locations or different places/cities would be clubbed while applying the land or property holding test to determine EWS status. The term ―Family‖ for this purpose will include the person who seeks the benefit of reservation, his/her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his/her spouse and children below the age of 18 years. The benefit of reservation under EWS can be availed upon the production of an Income and Asset Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

Note: The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority as per Annexure-III given at stage 39 on the date of Document Verification. The certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18 as the last date of registration of applications was 31st March 2019. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/ application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for General (UR) category, will be considered under General (UR) vacancies only.

The Post Parameters and Vacancy Table indicating the vacancies for UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ExSM and PwBD for various posts in various Railways/Production units can be seen in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. Candidates are required to go through the Post Parameter Table, Vacancy Table and ascertain their eligibility for RRB 2020 Recruitment. The selection of RRB or RRC, whichever applicable, once exercised shall be final. Application to more than one RRB or RRC, whichever applicable, will lead to rejection of all the applications for the respective CEN.

