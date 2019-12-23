RRB/RRC Group D 2019-20 Live Updates: Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

In 2020, RRB is going to conduct Group D 2019 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Earlier the exam was scheduled for the months of September to October 2019. Railways will soon announce the RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to RRB/RRC Group D Level-1 2019-20 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Cards, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

RRB Group D 2019-20 Exam Notification

The official notification for RRB Group D 2019 Recruitment was released on 23rd February 2019. The online application process was conducted from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies. Railways have not announced RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20 Exam and Admit Card Release Dates. We will notify the exam dates as soon as the railways release the official notification.

RRB Group D 2019-20 Exam Dates

RRB/RRC Group D (Level-1) 2019 Exam Important Dates RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Release Date 23rd February 2019 Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications 12th March to 12th April 2019 Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 26th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs. 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) To be notified later Admit Card Release Date To be notified later

Click here to get the RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar

RRB Group D 2019-20 Recruitment and Vacancies

Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2019 Vacancies S. No. Name of the post Department Number Of Vacancies Pay Scale (In Rs.) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 11277 Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 913 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 1694 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 14870 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 3157 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 1823 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 3014 14 Assistant Works Engineering 4109 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 403 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 1302 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721 Grand Total 103769

Know RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Track Maintainer Grade IV cannot be given due to the job requirements.

RRB Group D 2019-20 Application Status

More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 103769 Vacancies. As per the sources, the applications of lakhs of candidates were rejected due to various reasons including incorrect uploading of Photographs, Signature etc. Candidates have officially registered complaints against their rejected application status from 17th August to 23rd August 2019. Railways conducted scrutiny of these complaints till 6th September 2019 and later intimated the final application status to the candidates via SMS and Email. After then, the decision of Railways/RRB on grievances was final and binding on candidates.

Check the notification related RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Application Status

RRB Group D 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

For the RRB Group D level-1 2019 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

RRB Group D Level 1 2019 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification The minimum Educational Qualification for RRB Group D Level 1 Posts is 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT Age limit The age limit for applying for these posts were 18 to 33 years for General Candidates, 18 to 36 years for OBC Candidates and 18 to 38 years for SC/ST Candidates

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for RRB/ RRC Level 1 Posts 2019 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2019 Selection Process

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Know the RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2019 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2019-20 Admit Cards

RRB Group D 2019-20 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Click here to know the details of EWS Reservation for RRB GROUP D 2019 Recruitment

RRB GROUP D 2019-20 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Phase 1: RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) 2019 EXAM PATTERN

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Phase 2: RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TESTS (PET)

Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates Female Candidates Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Phase 3: Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates twice the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

Click here to know changes made in RRB Level 1 Group D 2019 Selection, Registration & Document Verification Process by Railways

RRB GROUP D 2019-20 Study Material- Mock Tests, Previous Year Paper & Books

After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of RRB Group D Level-1 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Exam:

Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

Best Books: Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing RRB Group D 2019 Exam:

Best Books for RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Exam Preparation

Mock Tests: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Practice Mock Tests from the links given below:

RRB Group D 2019-20 Previous Year Cutoff, Results & Normalization Method

The Cut-Off score for RRB Group D Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. Candidates can have a look at the Previous Year Cut-off Marks of RRB GROUP D Exam from the link given below:

Click here to get RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting GROUP D 2019 Exam:

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in GROUP D 2019 Exam