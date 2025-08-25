IB JIO Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF

IB JIO Previous Year Question Papers: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will hold an online exam to recruit candidates for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer vacancies. Candidates should practice with IB Junior Intelligence Officer Previous Year Question Papers to prepare effectively, These papers provide a clear idea of the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level. Regular practice of previous year papers also helps candidates enhance time management, accuracy, and speed. It is crucial for scoring well and finishing the exam within the allotted time. Candidates can download the IB JIO Previous Year Question papers from this article. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Previous Year Question Papers IB JIO Previous Year Question Papers are one of the most effective resources for IB JIO 2025 exam preparation. They give candidates a clear understanding of the exam pattern, types of questions, and important topics, and highlight the areas that are frequently repeated in the exam.

Candidates must solve these papers to analyze the difficulty level and prepare the right strategy to tackle both easy and challenging questions. Regular practice with previous year papers also sharpens time management skills, accuracy, and speed. This makes it easier to attempt the exam confidently within the given time limit. IB JIO Previous Year Question Papers PDF IB JIO Previous Year Question Papers is one of the best ways to prepare for the exam. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Previous Year Question Papers PDF have shared below o support your preparation. Candidates can download and practice them to boost chances of success. Paper Download PDF IB Junior Intelligence Officer Previous Year Question Paper (Shift 1) on 22nd July 2023 Click Here to Download IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates preparing for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025 must carefully understand the latest IB JIO Exam Pattern 2025 released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The selection process is conducted in three tiers, Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer in Tier I. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier I are 35 for EWS, 34 for OBC, and 33 for SC/ST candidates. A normalization process will be applied in Tier I to shortlist candidates, where five times the number of vacancies will be selected for Tier II and Tier III. Tier II is a Skill Test that evaluates technical expertise, while Tier III is an Interview/Personality Test. Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below: Tier Section/Description No. of Questions Max Marks Duration Tier I General Mental Ability 25 100 2 Hours Essential Subjects (as per qualification) 75 – – Tier II Skill Test (Technical Practical Test) – 30 – Tier III Interview/Personality Test – 20 –