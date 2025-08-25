Tenses MCQs for Class 9: Tenses are one of the most important grammar topics in Class 9 English. For the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exam 2025, students must practise different types of questions on tenses, especially multiple-choice questions (MCQs). In this article, we have provided important Tenses MCQs curated by subject matter experts along with their answers. Practising these questions will not only help in improving grammar skills but also in scoring well in the upcoming exams. Below, you will find important Class 9 Tenses MCQs with answers. We have also provided the direct link to download the PDF of all questions and answers for quick revision and offline practice. Quick Revision Rules for Tenses Before attempting the MCQs, revise these important rules of tenses for Class 9 English:

1. Present Tense Simple Present: Subject + V1 (s/es for singular). Example: He plays football.

Present Continuous: Subject + is/are/am + V1 + ing. Example: She is reading a book.

Present Perfect: Subject + has/have + V3. Example: I have finished my homework.

Present Perfect Continuous: Subject + has/have been + V1 + ing. Example: They have been studying for two hours. 2. Past Tense Simple Past: Subject + V2. Example: He visited Delhi last year.

Past Continuous: Subject + was/were + V1 + ing. Example: We were watching TV.

Past Perfect: Subject + had + V3. Example: She had left before I arrived.

Past Perfect Continuous: Subject + had been + V1 + ing. Example: He had been working since morning. 3. Future Tense Simple Future: Subject + will/shall + V1. Example: I will call you tomorrow.

Future Continuous: Subject + will be + V1 + ing. Example: They will be playing cricket at 5 PM.

Future Perfect: Subject + will have + V3. Example: We will have completed the project by Monday.

Future Perfect Continuous: Subject + will have been + V1 + ing. Example: By next month, she will have been teaching for 10 years.

Check Tenses Chart with Rules and Examples for Class 9 CBSE Class 9 Tenses MCQs with Answers 1. Choose the correct form of the verb:

"Every morning, she _____ a cup of coffee."

a) drinks

b) drink

c) drank

d) drinking

Answer: a) drinks 2. Which sentence is in the past perfect continuous tense?

a) She is reading for an hour.

b) She reads for an hour.

c) She had been reading for an hour.

d) She read for an hour.

Answer: c) She had been reading for an hour. 3. Choose the correct form of the verb:

"Tomorrow, they _____ (play) soccer."

a) play

b) played

c) playing

d) will play

Answer: d) will play 4. Identify the future perfect tense sentence:

a) She will have gone to the store by the time you arrive.

b) She goes to the store.

c) She is going to the store.

d) She has gone to the store.

Answer: a) She will have gone to the store by the time you arrive.

5. Which sentence is in the present continuous tense?

a) I eat dinner at 7 PM.

b) I ate dinner at 7 PM.

c) I am eating dinner at 7 PM.

d) I will eat dinner at 7 PM.

Answer: c) I am eating dinner at 7 PM. 6. She _____ (finish) her homework already.

a) finishes

b) finishing

c) has finished

d) finish

Answer: c) has finished 7. By next month, they _____ (work) on this project for a year.

a) worked

b) will be working

c) will have been working

d) had worked

Answer: c) will have been working 8. They _____ (play) soccer at the moment.

a) plays

b) are playing

c) played

d) will play

Answer: b) are playing 9. Last year, we _____ (visit) Paris.

a) visit

b) have visited

c) visited

d) visiting

Answer: c) visited 10. He _____ (work) here since January when he got promoted.

a) has been working

b) had been working

c) works

d) worked

Answer: b) had been working

11. Choose the correct form of the verb:

"She _____ (read) a book right now."

a) read

b) is reading

c) was reading

d) has read

Answer: b) is reading 12. Complete the sentence:

"They _____ (visit) Paris three times."

a) visits

b) have visited

c) are visiting

d) visited

Answer: b) have visited 13. "He have finished his homework." Choose the correct the sentence.

a) He has finish his homework.

b) He has finished his homework.

c) He had finished his homework.

d) He has finishing his homework.

Answer: b) He has finished his homework. 14. "She will have been working here since January." Choose the correct the sentence.

a) She will have working here since January.

b) She will has been working here since January.

c) She has been working here since January.

d) She will have been working here for January.

Answer: c) She has been working here since January.

15. Identify and correct the error:

"He was reading a book when I call him."

a) He was reading a book when I call him.

b) He was reading a book when I called him.

c) He read a book when I call him.

d) He reads a book when I called him.

Answer: b) He was reading a book when I called him. 16. Identify and correct the error:

"By the time you arrive, she will have leave."

a) By the time you arrive, she will have leave.

b) By the time you arrive, she will leave.

c) By the time you arrive, she will have left.

d) By the time you arrive, she will be leaving.

Answer: c) By the time you arrive, she will have left. 17. They _____ (finish) their homework every evening.

a) finishing

b) finishes

c) finish

d) finished

Answer: c) finish 18. Which sentence is correct?

a) He go to the gym every day.

b) He goes to the gym every day.

c) He going to the gym every day.

d) He went to the gym every day.

Answer: b) He goes to the gym every day.

19. Assertion (A): She is reading a book. Reason (R): She had finished it earlier.

a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true, but R is false.

d) A is false, but R is true.

Answer: c) A is true, but R is false. 20. Assertion (A): He works hard.

Reason (R): Hard work leads to success.

a) Both assertion and reason are true, and the reason is the correct explanation of the assertion.

b) Both assertion and reason are true, but the reason is not the correct explanation.

c) Assertion is true, but reason is false.

d) Assertion is false, but reason is true.

Answer: a) Both assertion and reason are true, and the reason is the correct explanation of the assertion. Get all important Tenses MCQs with answers in a free PDF for quick revision and offline practice before your CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Exam 2025.