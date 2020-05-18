RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Update: Why the Exam Has Been Delayed? Check Details Here!

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Update: Last year more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC Exam. Railways will conduct the online exam or Computer Based Test (CBT) for for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc.

Indian Railways are facing some of the major Roadblocks in RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process. Here are the major challenges faced by the Indian Railways which is leading to the delay in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

Railways have till now not officially announced the exam dates and admit card release dates of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. However, a Senior Railway Official said that once the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) gets appointed and the selection process gets over through tenders and bids only then the recruitment examination for RRB NTPC might be conducted by the end of this year 2020.

Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) is required to undertake meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of Computer Based Test, Computer Based Aptitude/Typing Skill Test, Document Verification and all other related services in connection with RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

As per the recent notification, in view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Noval Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the further extended lockdown period announced by Government of India until 17th May 2020, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers are hereby revised further as under:

RRB ECA Appointment & Tender New Dates Events Revised Dates Railways Inviting tender to recruit ECA 2nd March 2020 Last date for submission of written queries for clarification under ECA Recruitment 12th March 2020 Date of Pre-bid Conference for ECA Recruitment 28th May 2020 @3:30 PM at RRB Ajmer Last date and time for receipt of offers/bids through E-Tender Online 29th June 2020 (Closing at 3:00 PM) Time & Date of Opening Technical Bids received in response to the Tender 29th June 2020 (Opening at 3:30 PM)

3. Conducting Online Exam (CBT) of over 1.26 crore candidates at Pan India Level

Conducting an online Exam for more than 1.26 crore candidates across India while keeping the safety of the candidates will be a major challenge for the Indian Railways & Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Exam Centres and Dates must be allocated keeping in mind COVID-19 Safety guidelines including traveling to exam centres and social distancing during the exam. Below is the timeline of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam of last 1 year:

The above three reasons are the major 3 reasons which have decreased the pace of the RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process. Once the Indian Railways clears all the three roadblocks, then it would become easy for them to announce the RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card Release and Exam Dates

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the tables given below:

