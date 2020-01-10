RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019-20: Download Previous Year Papers of RRB MI Exam for free

This year RRB will conduct the exam for the recruitment of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) Posts, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB MI 2019 Exam has been postponed.

For cracking RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits but there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question for wrong answers in RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019 Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of RRB MI 2019 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both Paper I and II. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories) 2019 Exam.