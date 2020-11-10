RRB MI Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam from 15th December: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB MI Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam from 15th December: RRB MI 2020 Exam can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary package. Last year RRB has announced 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Recruitment in various units of Indian Railways. Railways are in the process of appointing the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and as per the official notification, Railways will conduct the Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam between 15th December to 23rd December 2020 tentatively duly observing COVID-19 guidelines.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Exam for which more than 1 Lakh candidates have applied in 2019. So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB MI 2020 Exam:

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post mentioned at Annexure-X to XX.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

be deducted for each wrong answer. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

Note:

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.

There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020: Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile

Preparation Strategy for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam

From the above exam pattern for CBT (except CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts), it can be assessed that the candidates are required to prepare themselves for five subjects, i.e., Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science to clear the RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam. So, let’s have a look at the subject-wise preparation strategy and tips for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam:

Professional Ability (50 Marks)

Subject Important Professional Ability Topics Professional Ability (50 Marks) (Except Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Topics will be different for different posts Junior Translator/Hindi, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist, Finger Print Examiner, Head Cook, Cook, Senior Publicity Inspector, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male), Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male & Female), Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female), Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male & Female), Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female), Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science, Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science, Trained Graduate, Teacher/ Home Science (Female), Trained Graduate, Teacher/ Hindi (Female), Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female), Physical Training, Instructor (English Medium) (Male & Female), Assistant Mistress (Junior School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory, Assistant/ School Check Detailed Syllabus of all the RRB MI Posts

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam for free

General Intelligence & Reasoning (15 Marks)

Subject Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning (15 Marks) Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions, and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions, etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics.

: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics. Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.

Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment

Mathematics (10 Marks)

Subject Important Mathematics Topics Mathematics (10 Marks) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations. Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc. Don’t use risky shortcuts: If you are not well-versed with any shortcut or trick, then avoiding using them as it may lead to confusion and wrong answer.

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in MI 2020 Exam

General Science (10 Marks)

Subject Important Mathematics Topics General Science (10 Marks) Biology: Important Inventions and their inventor, Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria, Viruses and Protozoa, Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry: Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, SI units, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life Physics: Important inventions and their inventor, S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Focus on Important topics: Candidates must prepare important topics first to score high marks in the exam.

Candidates must prepare important topics first to score high marks in the exam. Create and Revise Notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in Biology, Chemistry & Physics. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

General Awareness (100 Marks for Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts & 15 Marks for all other posts)

Subject Important General Awareness Topics General Awareness & Current Affairs (100 Marks for Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts & 15 Marks for all other posts) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Read to Increase Knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK blogs online and watch news channels for General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK blogs online and watch news channels for General Knowledge. Create and Revise Notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in Current Affairs. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Get RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Junior Stenographer Hindi/ English (100 Marks)

Subject Important Mathematics Topics Hindi/ English (100 Marks) Antonyms, Synonyms, Fill in the Blanks, One Word Substitution, Idioms & Phrases, Correction in Sentences, Basics of Computers and applications like Input & Output Devices, MS Office & Basic Applications

For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts, in addition to CBT, there shall be Shorthand Test which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test).

For the Junior Translator/Hindi Exam, in addition to CBT Common for all posts, a single-stage Computer Based Test will be conducted followed by a qualifying translation test. The Question Paper shall be designed to test equally both the knowledge of the English language as well as knowledge of the Hindi language.

For Teaching Posts, In Addition to CBT Common for all posts, teachers will be subjected to Performance Test (PT) and Teaching Skill Test (TST).

Based on the performance of candidates in the CBT and Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. It may also be noted that all candidates successful in Document Verification (DV) are sent for medical examination. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration/RRB, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.