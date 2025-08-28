GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
This list provides a comprehensive collection of over 150 common five-letter words that begin with the letter 'A'. Whether you're looking to expand your vocabulary, practice for word games, or simply challenge yourself, this resource is designed to be a useful and engaging tool for students and language enthusiasts alike. The words are presented in a clear, easy-to-read table format for quick reference.

Five Letter Word Starting with A: Check 150+ words that start with Letter ‘A’

Five-letter words are a fundamental part of the English language, forming the building blocks of both everyday conversation and complex writing. They are particularly popular in many word puzzles and games, making them an excellent category to master for anyone looking to sharpen their linguistic skills. A strong grasp of these words can significantly improve your ability to communicate effectively.

This resource offers a curated list of over 150 unique five-letter words, all starting with the letter 'A'. The words span a variety of parts of speech, including nouns, verbs, and adjectives, and are arranged for easy viewing. We invite you to explore this list to not only learn new words but also to reinforce the ones you already know, helping you build a richer and more versatile vocabulary.

150 Five-Letter Words That Start with A

ABIDE

ABLE

ABOUT

ABOVE

ABORT

ACORN

ACUTE

ADDER

ADMIT

ADOBE

ADOPT

ADORE

ADULT

AFTER

AGAIN

AGREE

AISLE

ALARM

ALBUM

ALERT

ALIVE

ALOHA

ALONE

ALONG

ALTER

AMBER

AMUSE

ANGLE

ANGRY

ANKLE

APPLE

APPLY

ARENA

ARGUE

ARISE

ASIDE

ASKED

ATLAS

ATOMIC

AUDIT

AUGHT

AUNTY

AVAIL

AVERT

AVOID

AWAIT

AWAKE

AWARD

AWARE

AWFUL

AWING

AXIAL

AXIOM

AZTEC

ABACK

ABAND

ABATE

ABBAS

ABBOT

ABELIA

ABHOR

ABIDE

ABLE

ABLER

ABODE

ABOHR

ABORT

ABOUT

ABOVE

ABRUPT

ABSED

ABSIT

ABUSS

ABUSE

ABUT

ABUTS

ABYSS

ACCENT

ACCEPT

ACCESS

ACCUSE

ACERB

ACETAL

ACUTE

ADAGE

ADAPT

ADDED

ADDLE

ADEPT

ADIEU

ADIOS

ADMIT

ADMIX

ADOBO

ADOPT

ADULT

ADVERB

ADVICE

ADVISE

AERIAL

AFFAIR

AFFIX

AFLOW

AFOUL

AGENT

AGGRO

AGGRO

AGREE

AHEAD

ALIAS

ALIBI

ALIEN

ALIGHT

ALIGN

ALIKE

ALIVE

ALLOW

ALLOY

ALTAR

ALTER

AMAZE

AMBER

AMEND

AMIDE

AMIGO

AMINO

AMISH

AMITY

AMONG

AMORE

AMPLE

AMUSE

ANGEL

ANGER

ANGLE

ANGRY

ANIMAL

ANNEX

ANODE

ANODY

ANTIC

ANYHOW

ANYONE

ANYWAY

APART

APART

APERY

APEX

APLOMB

APPEAL

APPEAR

APPER

APPLE

APTER

AQUAE

AQUILA

AQUILLA

ARBOR

ARCH

ARCHER

ARCADE

ARCANUM

ARCANE

ARDOR

ARENA

ARGON

ARGUE

ARIA

ARIES

ARROW

ARROW

AROMA

AROUND

ARRIVAL

ARRIVE

ARTIST

ARSON

ASHEN

ASKED

ASPEN

ASPIRE

ASSAY

ASSENT

ASSESS

ASTUTE

ASYMMETRY

ASYLUM

ATE

ATELL

ATHLETIC

ATONE

ATOP

ATTACK

ATTIC

ATTUNE

AUBURN

AUDIT

AURAL

AURORA

AUTHOR

AUTO

AUTUMN

AVAIL

AVALON

AVOID

AWAITS

AWAKE

AWARDS

AWARIA

AWEIGH

AWESOME

AWNING

AXIAL

AXIOM

AYE

AZALEA

AZTEC

AZAEL

AZURE

AZYME

AZYMOUS

  

Mastering five-letter words starting with 'A' can significantly enhance your vocabulary and improve your performance in various word games. This curated list provides a solid foundation for language enthusiasts and learners alike. By regularly engaging with such resources, you can not only expand your word knowledge but also sharpen your cognitive skills. Continue to explore and practice, and you'll find your linguistic abilities growing stronger with each new word you encounter.

Anisha Mishra
