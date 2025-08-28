Democracy today has come a long way since its earlier days. While some countries boast old traditions of democracy, what we mean by democratic governance today is characterized by open-ended systems of elected governments, universal suffrage, and free, fair, and regular elections. In this article, we are highlighting for your interest, the Top 10 Oldest Continuous Democracies in the world on the basis that they have had uninterrupted democratic governance since the 19th century. These nations have developed stable institutions, public participation, and civil liberties over time.
This list avoids ancient or interrupted democracies (such as Iceland's Althing or San Marino) and focuses on cases of modern-day democratic continuity since 1800 based on elected executive or legislative institutions, Universal (or nearly) suffrage, Regular, free, fair elections.
The indicators above represent examples of continuous functioning and functioning democracies. The entire list has been curated based on the latest data by Visual Capitalist.
Check Out: List of Top 10 Oldest Languages in the World (Still Spoken)
List of Top 10 Oldest Democracies in the World
Here is a complete list of the top 10 Oldest Democracies in the World, along with the year of the democracy established and the type of government:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Democracy Established
|
Type of Government
|
1
|
United States
|
1789
|
Federal Republic
|
2
|
Switzerland
|
1848
|
Directorial Federal Republic
|
3
|
Australia
|
1901
|
Parliamentary Democracy under Monarchy
|
4
|
Canada
|
1867
|
Parliamentary Democracy under Monarchy
|
5
|
New Zealand
|
1852
|
Parliamentary Democracy
|
6
|
United Kingdom
|
13th century (modern: 1707/1801)
|
Constitutional Monarchy & Parliamentary Democracy
|
7
|
Finland
|
1917
|
Parliamentary Republic
|
8
|
Norway
|
1814
|
Constitutional Monarchy
|
9
|
Denmark
|
1849
|
Constitutional Monarchy
|
10
|
Sweden
|
1809
|
Constitutional Monarchy
1. United States
The U.S. has been the world's oldest continuous democracy since 1789. Founded as the first written Constitution in 1789, the United States was structured as a federal republic that was built upon checks and balances, electoral representation, and the separation of powers. The U.S. Constitution reasonably quickly opened up to embrace several democratic concepts - freedom of speech, rule of law, and universal suffrage by amendment.
Although initially the rate of suffrage permitted was rather restrictive, the U.S. quickly adopted numerous amendments and opened itself up to including voters. As the benchmark of representative democracy where elections are held on a routine and accountable basis, the United States continues to provide a competitive environment centered around civic society and responsible, organized civic organizations.
2. Switzerland
The establishment of Switzerland as a democratic federal state dates back to 1848. What also sets Switzerland apart is its direct democracy, which gives ordinary citizens considerable power through referendums and popular initiatives. The Federal Constitution established a decentralized government, consisting of a unique cantonal autonomy.
The Federal Council, based in Bern, consists of seven members who share a collective executive power amongst themselves. At the same time, Swiss democracy has been participatory, transparent, and stable, and citizens have a high level of trust in the institutions. Most years, Swiss citizens vote several times a year on local, national, and constitutional matters.
3. New Zealand
New Zealand formally began a parliamentary democracy in 1852 after being a colony of the British Empire. Eventually became independent, fully subsequently. New Zealand was amongst the first to allow women to vote anywhere in the world, 1893. It has a unicameral parliamentary democracy with ratings for representation and fairness based on proportional representation of voters.
New Zealand is noted for having transparent democracy, electoral processes, and democratic governance that includes many people. Regular elections over time and laws promoting greater democracy and participation have seen New Zealand consistently rated as one of the best democracies globally.
4. Canada
Canada’s democratic experience began with the British North America Act, which established a self-governing dominion in 1867. Canada is a parliamentary democracy under a constitutional monarchy with a federal government that allows for both provincial and national governance.
The elected House of Commons has legislative power, while the Prime Minister runs the government. In 1960, Canada reached full universal suffrage. Today, Canada is a stable and inclusive democracy that consistently ranks well on democracy and human rights measures across the globe.
5. Australia
Australia became a federation in 1901, when six British colonies came together under one constitution. Its parliamentary democracy is defined by a constitutional monarchy, responsible government, and an independent judiciary.
Australia is distinguished by having first introduced the secret ballot and subsequently compulsory voting, which has led to consistently high turnout in elections. Australia's democratic institutions are robust and open to scrutiny and criticism. There are regular elections, a free press, and civil liberties are protected. Australia continues to serve as an example of stable and effective democratic governance.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation