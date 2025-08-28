Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a digital technology that trains computers to perform various advanced tasks that require a human touch, such as decision-making, reasoning, creating artwork, etc. How does AI work? AI uses machine learning and deep learning that are used for data analytics, natural language processing, forecasting, categorisation of data, etc. Many AI tools are also capable of generating realistic images, photos, videos, etc., all with prompt engineering. With the boom of AI, it is more than ever important to gain AI literacy and upskill yourself to stay ahead of the curve. To this purpose, we bring you the 'AI vs Real' image quiz to challenge you to tell which image has been generated using AI tools and which is real human work. This AI image quiz is going viral on the internet. And people are loving it!

This puzzle is not just about spotting the difference. Engaging with this AI image quiz can help strengthen your skills in identifying AI work. You will be less likely to fall for an AI scam. You will be able to decipher visual cues that give away if it's an AI image. AI vs Real: If You Are As Intelligent As An AI Detector, Tell Which Cat Image Is Fake In 12 Seconds! How sharp are your eyes? This is the ultimate AI image quiz you must definitely try your hands at. Test your eyes with this tricky puzzle that asks you to tell which cat image is AI and which is real. Can you distinguish real vs fake? There are two images of cat. Both look similar but there are subtle dfferences that only highly observant will be able to tell right away. Solving this AI quiz is not about guessing. You must make a precise, calculated, and reason-backed choice. Which image you think is real and which is AI-generated.