Are You Among The Top 1% Attentive People? Spot the Cat Hidden Among Dogs In 21 Seconds!

Why are puzzles best for the brain? Research and studies show that puzzles improve visual-spatial reasoning, memory, and problem-solving skills. Solving puzzles helps to promote better focus and mood. Puzzles are also effective at delaying cognitive decline with age. Puzzles have to be the best mental workout. Puzzles require you to assess how pieces fit together. This sharpens your ability to notice patterns. Puzzles also help to reinforce and create new connections between brain cells. This, in turn, improves both short-term and long-term memory. Puzzles are a good choice to keep your brain active and sharp. Here is a puzzle that will test your attention to detail to the max. Can you find the cat hidden among dogs in 21 seconds? Visual Puzzle To Test IQ: Can you spot the cat hidden among dogs in 21 seconds?

This puzzle is not just adorable to look at, it is a mini IQ test in disguise. If you are looking to test your attention to detail, you have come to the right place. You must find a cat hidden among dogs in this picture puzzle. Simple, right? But do not be overconfident. Most observant people failed to find the feline. But if you think, you can do it, then the floor is yours. Start by setting a timer for 21 seconds. Remove all distractions. Remember no extra second will be given. Start by scanning the image thoroughly. Scan from top to bottom and side to side. If need be, divide the image into sections and begin your search. You may zoom in on the sections and look closely. This might help to analyse better. Look for feline features like cat's ears, eyes, or whiskers. This might help to lock in its location.