IB Security Assistant Books 2025: Check Best Books for Subject-Wise Exam Preparation

IB Security Assistant Books are one of the most important resources for candidates preparing for the upcoming Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant exam. The right set of books will not only strengthen your conceptual understanding but also provide plenty of practice questions to improve accuracy and speed. Candidates planning to appear for the IB Security Assistant Exam should check this article to find the best books to boost their preparation.
The IB Security Assistant recruitment process includes three stages: Tier I (objective test), Tier II (descriptive test), and the interview/personality test. Candidates must choose books that cover the complete syllabus and explain each topic.
IB Security Assistant Books 2025
A wide range of IB Security Assistant Books 2025 is available both in offline stores and online platforms to help candidates prepare effectively for the upcoming exam. Choosing the right books is important. They provide complete coverage of the syllabus and strengthen your preparation for each stage of the selection process. Candidates must select books that explain concepts clearly and include sufficient practice questions.
IB Security Assistant Books 2025 for Written Examination
The IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025 consists of three stages, Tier I (Objective Test), Tier II (Descriptive Test + Spoken Ability), and the Interview/Personality Test. The Tier I exam carries 100 objective questions. It covers General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/Analytical Ability, and English Language. Candidates must choose the best study material that matches the latest syllabus and exam pattern to prepare well.
The following are some of the most recommended IB Security Assistant Books 2025 for the Written Examination:
|
Name of the Book
|
Publisher
|
IB Personal Assistant, Junior Intelligence Officer, Security Assistant (Tier-I & Tier-II) Recruitment Exam Guide 2023 Edition
|
Ramesh Publishing House
|
15 Practice Sets for Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Disha Publication
|
IB Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant & Executive (Group C) Exam Book
|
Sura Books
|
Kiran’s Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Tier-I Exam Practice Workbook
|
Kiran Prakashan
These books are available both online and offline. This makes it easy for candidates to purchase or even download IB Security Assistant Books in PDF format from trusted platforms.
Along with the right books, a smart preparation strategy is equally important to score high in the IB Security Assistant Exam. Here are some proven tips:
-
Stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers, magazines, and online portals daily.
-
Focus more on difficult topics first from the IB Security Assistant Syllabus to master them before the exam.
-
Practice regularly by solving GK quizzes, previous year papers, and full-length mock tests.
-
Enhance English skills by improving vocabulary, grammar rules, and comprehension ability.
-
Create a daily study timetable to cover all subjects systematically and stick to it consistently.
