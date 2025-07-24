IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 4987 SA/Exe Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Fees and More

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 4897 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) in the Subsidiaries of the Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 26, 2025.
The IB Security Assistant recruitment short notice contains the details, such as the number of vacancies in each subsidiary of the Intelligence Bureau, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the below article for more details about the IN Security Assistant Recruitment 2025.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT
The Intelligence Bureau has released the short notice for the recruitment of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, application fees, selection process, etc. The detailed official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 26, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice.
|
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview
The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice has been released for 4897 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Security Assistant (SA)/Executive
|
Vacancies
|
4897
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Tier-I
Tier-II
Tier-III (Interview)
|
Salary
|
Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100)
|
Official Website
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates
The official IB Security Assistant 2025 notification short notice has been released on July 23, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on July 26, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
July 23, 2025
|
Online Application Start
|
July 26, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
August 16, 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
To be announced
Eligibilty Criteria for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025
Candidates interested in applying for Intelligence Bureau Vacancy 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate must have completed the matriculation (Class 10th Pass) from the recognised board
Age Limit:
The age of candidate must be between 18 and 27 years of age
