IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 4987 SA/Exe Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Fees and More

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 4897 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) in the Subsidiaries of the Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 26, 2025.

The IB Security Assistant recruitment short notice contains the details, such as the number of vacancies in each subsidiary of the Intelligence Bureau, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the below article for more details about the IN Security Assistant Recruitment 2025. IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

The Intelligence Bureau has released the short notice for the recruitment of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, application fees, selection process, etc. The detailed official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 26, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice. IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice has been released for 4897 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Aspect Details Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Security Assistant (SA)/Executive Vacancies 4897 Application Mode Online Selection Process Tier-I Tier-II Tier-III (Interview) Salary Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100) Official Website mha.gov.in