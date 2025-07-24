IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 4987 SA/Exe Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Fees and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a short notice for Executive vacancies under MHA. Online applications are set to start from July 24, 2025. Check here for eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution and the short notice pdf.

Mohd Salman
Jul 24, 2025, 13:05 IST
IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 Short Notice
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 4897 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) in the Subsidiaries of the Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 26, 2025.
The IB Security Assistant recruitment short notice contains the details, such as the number of vacancies in each subsidiary of the Intelligence Bureau, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the below article for more details about the IN Security Assistant Recruitment 2025.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

The Intelligence Bureau has released the short notice for the recruitment of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, application fees, selection process, etc. The detailed official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 26, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025

Short Notice

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Overview

The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Short Notice has been released for 4897 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Security Assistant (SA)/Executive

Vacancies

4897

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Tier-I

Tier-II 

Tier-III (Interview)

Salary

Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100)

Official Website

mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates

The official IB Security Assistant 2025 notification short notice has been released on July 23, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on July 26, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release

July 23, 2025

Online Application Start

July 26, 2025

Last Date to Apply

August 16, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

Eligibilty Criteria for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025

Candidates interested in applying for Intelligence Bureau Vacancy 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate must have completed the matriculation (Class 10th Pass) from the recognised board
Age Limit:
The age of candidate must be between 18 and 27 years of age

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

