What is Green Hydrogen? Check all details about India’s green Hydrogen plant

At the global level, the goal for decarbonisation by 2050 and many countries around the world are seeking clean and sustainable energy alternatives. Among these, these is one of the most important, which stands in the energy sectors, is Green Hydrogen. It can become the game-changer for alternative energy.

Green Hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, which is a process that uses electricity to split hydrogen and oxygen from H2O (Water). This fuel is entirely clean if it is powered by renewable energy.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), replacing fossil-fuel-based hydrogen with green hydrogen could help reduce nearly 830 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year

Due to our day-to-day modern lifestyle, there is a continuous rise in the supply of energy, which is worsening dependence on natural gas and coal. While at the global level, the vision of a decarbonised world in 2050 paints a different picture—one built on clean, efficient, and sustainable energy systems, with green hydrogen at the centre.