What is Green Hydrogen? Check all details about India’s green Hydrogen plant

At the global level, the goal for decarbonisation by 2050 and many countries around the world are seeking clean and sustainable energy alternatives. Among these, these is one of the most important, which stands in the energy sectors, is Green Hydrogen. It can become the game-changer for alternative energy.
Green Hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, which is a process that uses electricity to split hydrogen and oxygen from H2O (Water). This fuel is entirely clean if it is powered by renewable energy.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), replacing fossil-fuel-based hydrogen with green hydrogen could help reduce nearly 830 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year
Due to our day-to-day modern lifestyle, there is a continuous rise in the supply of energy, which is worsening dependence on natural gas and coal. While at the global level, the vision of a decarbonised world in 2050 paints a different picture—one built on clean, efficient, and sustainable energy systems, with green hydrogen at the centre.
For consistent use and to reduce carbon emission, India has also to set a goal to achieve Net-Zero Carbon by 2070 and and for this, India is also initiating the Green Hydrogen plants and India installed its First Green Hydrogen plants in Kandla, Gujarat in 2024 and recently in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, India has installed its 2nd Green Hydrogen Plants in India.
In this article, let’s explore in detail about Green Hydrogen, how it is produced and about India’s Steps Towards Green Hydrogen
What is Green Hydrogen, and how is it obtained?
Green Hydrogen is a light, universal and highly reactive fuel which is generated through electrolysis. This method is used to separate the hydrogen from oxygen in water.
If the electrolysis comes from any renewable source like solar or wind, then the entire process produces Zero Carbon emissions
India’s Steps Towards Green Hydrogen
India is now emerging as a key player in the green hydrogen revolution. Many important projects across the Indian states, like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, have highlighted this transition:
1. India’s First Green Hydrogen Plant in the Stainless Steel Sector (Hisar, Haryana)
Don't miss out on real-time updates from the Inauguration of India's 1st Green Hydrogen Plant in the Stainless Steel Sector! Join our YouTube #livestream Today from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. 🌿🇮🇳 #GreenHydrogen #Innovation #CleanEnergyhttps://t.co/QSS2LWp1tZ— Ministry of Steel (@SteelMinIndia) March 4, 2024
The first Green Hydrogen Plants in India were commissioned virtually in March 2024 at Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Be it the environment or industry, India has always championed sustainable practices.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 4, 2024
Today marks a historic day in this realm as we commence India's first green hydrogen plant in the stainless steel sector. Green hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil fuels in steel… pic.twitter.com/TvNx34HbSn
This was the world’s first off-grid green hydrogen plant for the stainless steel industry.
This Green Hydrogen Plants are featured with rooftop and floating solar systems.
It was expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2,700 tonnes annually and prevent about 54,000 tonnes of CO₂ over two decades.
2. Uttar Pradesh’s First Green Hydrogen Plant (Gorakhpur) and India’s Second Green Hydrogen Plant
Uttar Pradesh takes a historic leap in clean energy as Hon'ble Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath ji inaugurates the state’s first and India’s second green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, developed by Torrent Group. With a massive capacity of 72,000 tonnes annually, the project marks a…— INVEST UP (@_InvestUP) August 18, 2025
India’s Second Greenhouse Plants and Uttar Pradesh's first Green Hydrogen plant were inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath.
This Green Hydrogen plant aims to produce 72,000 tonnes of green fuel annually.
As a pilot, the plant will blend 2% green hydrogen with CNG and PNG in city gas systems.
This plant is powered by a 2 MW renewable energy unit, it is expected to cut carbon emissions by around 500 tonnes per year.
3. India’s First Indigenous Green Hydrogen Plant in the Port Sector (Kandla, Gujarat)
India’s First Indigenous Green Hydrogen Plant was set up by the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).
-
This is the first Make-in-India megawatt-scale facility for the port sector.
It is part of a larger 10 MW green hydrogen project announced by the Prime Minister in 2025.
This plant has a production capacity of 140 tonnes per year.
This Green Hydrogen Plant marks Kandla as the first Indian port to run such a facility, after already launching India’s first Make-in-India electric green tug.
Conclusion
Green Hydrogen Plants have to potential to transform the global energy by reducing carbon dependency, and it can enhance energy efficiency, energy security and also it can accelerate the transition towards a sustainable future. Despite the challenges like the high production cost of energy and due to high consumption of these energy resources, many countries are trying to mitigate these challenges, and India is one of them who is also set the target for Zero Carbon Emission till 2070, and for that India has also taken significant steps towards planting Green Hydrogen Plants across the country.
