US federal holidays in September 2025: September is a time of change for many people in the United States as summer comes to an end. The month is full of important dates that are important to the country and to its culture, even though life moves at a different pace. If you want to plan your calendar, it's important to know about the important federal holidays in September 2025.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management confirms that federal employees will observe Labor Day on September 1, 2025, but this is just one piece of the puzzle. In addition to federal holidays, September is full of national and state holidays. Check out the full list of US holidays in September to learn about and honor these special days.

How Many Federal Holidays in September 2025 Are There?

Labor Day is the only federal holiday in September 2025. The first Monday of the month is the official day to celebrate it. This year, that day is September 1st. This holiday honors the work of the American labor movement and the good things it has done for the country. It was first suggested in the late 1800s, and in 1894, it became a federal holiday.