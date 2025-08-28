US federal holidays in September 2025: September is a time of change for many people in the United States as summer comes to an end. The month is full of important dates that are important to the country and to its culture, even though life moves at a different pace. If you want to plan your calendar, it's important to know about the important federal holidays in September 2025.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management confirms that federal employees will observe Labor Day on September 1, 2025, but this is just one piece of the puzzle. In addition to federal holidays, September is full of national and state holidays. Check out the full list of US holidays in September to learn about and honor these special days.
How Many Federal Holidays in September 2025 Are There?
Labor Day is the only federal holiday in September 2025. The first Monday of the month is the official day to celebrate it. This year, that day is September 1st. This holiday honors the work of the American labor movement and the good things it has done for the country. It was first suggested in the late 1800s, and in 1894, it became a federal holiday.
Many people see Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, and they use the long weekend to go to parades, barbecues, and other events. It's a day of rest and celebration for workers nationwide.
List of US National and State Holidays in September 2025
Here are the important dates in September, which are going to be observed nationally and state-wise for your reference:
|
Date in September 2025
|
US Holiday/Observance
|
Type
|
States/Notes
|
September 1
|
Labor Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
Observed nationwide.
|
September 9
|
California Admission Day
|
State Holiday
|
California only.
|
September 11
|
Patriot Day
|
National Observance
|
Observed nationwide in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
|
September 14
|
Grandparents' Day
|
National Observance
|
Celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day.
|
September 15
|
National Hispanic Heritage Month begins
|
National Observance
|
Continues through October 15.
|
September 19
|
POW/MIA Recognition Day
|
National Observance
|
Observed on the third Friday of the month.
|
September 26
|
Native American Day
|
State Holiday/Observance
|
California and Nevada.
|
September 28
|
Gold Star Mothers' Day
|
National Observance
|
Observed on the last Sunday of the month.
|
September 29
|
National Coffee Day
|
Informal Observance
|
Widely celebrated with promotions and events.
September 2025 in the U.S. brings a unique blend of formal and informal observances. While Labor Day provides a nationwide day of rest, the month also encourages remembrance and appreciation through observances like Patriot Day and Gold Star Mothers' Day. Key state holidays such as California Admission Day remind us of regional history, making the month a rich tapestry of American tradition and commemoration.
