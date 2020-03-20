RRB MI Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: CBT & Stenography/ Teaching/ Translation Skill Tests

RRB MI Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: In 2020, RRB will conduct the exam for the recruitment of posts under Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed and will be scheduled after the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Below are the Important Dates of RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020 Exam:

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening of Online Registration of Applications 8th March 2019 (16:00 Hrs) Closing of Online Registration of Applications 22nd April 2019 (23:59 Hrs) Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 30th April 2019 at 23:59 hrs. Computer Based Test (CBT) Postponed - to be notified later

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the RRB MI 2020 Exam:

RRB MI 2019 Exam Pattern

The recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2019 Exam Pattern (Common for all posts except Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts)

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

Each question will be of one mark each .

The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post mentioned at Annexure-X to XX.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Syllabus

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (100 Marks) Topics Mathematics (10 Marks) Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss,Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern. General Intelligence and Reasoning (15 Marks) Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions etc. General Awareness (15 Marks) Knowledge of Current Affairs, Indian Geography, Culture and History of India including freedom movement, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc. General Science (10 Marks) Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences (up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus).

RRB MI JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER HINDI SYLLABUS

RRB MI JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER ENGLISH SYLLABUS

RRB MI JUNIOR TRANSLATOR HINDI SYLLABUS

RRB MI STAFF & WELFARE INSPECTOR SYLLABUS

RRB MI CHIEF LAW ASSISTANT SYLLABUS

RRB MI FINGER PRINT EXAMINER SYLLABUS

RRB MI COOK/HEAD COOK SYLLABUS

RRB MI PUBLICITY INSPECTOR/SENIOR PUBLICITY INSPECTOR SYLLABUS

RRB MI PHOTOGRAPHER SYLLABUS

RRB MI POST GRADUATE TEACHERS (PGTs)/TRAINED GRADUATE TEACHERS (TGTs) SYLLABUS

RRB MI PHYSICAL TRAINING INSTRUCTOR (PTI) SYLLABUS

RRB MI ASSISTANT MASTER/MISTRESS (JUNIOR SCHOOL) SYLLABUS

RRB MI MUSIC TEACHER/MISTRESS SYLLABUS

RRB MI LAB ASSISTANT GRADE III CHEMIST & METALLURGIST SYLLABUS

RRB MI DANCE MISTRESS SYLLABUS

RRB LABORATORY ASSISTANT/SCHOOL SYLLABUS

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

Note:

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.

There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB MI Stenography Skill Test 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

In addition to CBT there shall be Shorthand Test, which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test). The candidates have to pass Stenography Skill Test as per criteria mentioned below:

Type of Stenographer Speed Duration Transcription Time English 80 words per minute (wpm) 10 minutes 50 minutes Hindi 80 words per minute (wpm) 10 minutes 65 minutes

Note:

The Stenography Skill Test will be conducted on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility.

For guidelines of those who appear for Skill Test in Hindi, KrutiDev and Mangal font shall be made available on Personal Computer.

Merit list for the post of Junior Stenographer will be prepared based on aggregate of marks obtained in the CBT and Stenography Skill Test.

As regards the evaluation of transcription sheets of the Stenography Skill Test, with each Full or Major mistakes, candidates will loose one mark. Similarly, Half or Minor mistake would lead to deduction of half a mark. Maximum number of mistakes (both Full/Major or Half/Minor added together) permitted are limited to 10% of the total words dictated. It would mean that candidates, committing more than 10% mistakes will be treated as failed. Procedure to evaluate the transcription and nature of mistakes are elaborated below:-

Type of Stenography Mistakes Details FULL MISTAKES a) Every omission of a word or figure including omission of a definite or indefinite article. In case a group of words is omitted, mark as many mistakes as the actual number of words omitted. b) Every substitution of a wrong word or figure. The number of mistakes will be equal to the number of words/figures dictated which have been replaced/substituted by other word(s)/figure(s). c) Every addition of a word or figure or a group of words or figures not occurring in the passage. HALF MISTAKES a) Mis-spelling, including transposition of letters in a word and also omission of a letter or letters from a word. However, mis-spelling of proper nouns and unfamiliar names may be ignored. b) Using singular for plural noun and vice-versa. c) Wrong use of Capital or small letters at the beginning of the sentence.

Note:

(a) All the errors are counted but the total mistakes counted in a single word should not exceed one Full Mistake.

(b) Candidates will not be penalized for any type of errors or mistakes other than those described above.

(c) Computer and Shorthand Notebook for the test will be provided by the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and candidates have to hand over the used Shorthand Notebook to the invigilator on exam duty after completion of Skill Test. Further it is also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to bring their own key board.

(d) Editing Tools and Spell Check facility will not be available to the candidates.

RRB MI 2020 Junior Translator/Hindi Exam Pattern (In Addition to CBT Common for all posts)

A single stage Computer Based Test will be conducted followed by a qualifying translation test. The Question Paper shall be designed to test equally both the knowledge of English language as well as knowledge of Hindi language. Atleast 50% of the questions will be designed to test language proficiency – 20% for English and 30% for Hindi. The remaining questions will be designed to test General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic and basics of computer.

Note:

Translation Test shall not be a part of the main examination. Candidates 10 times the number of vacancies shall be called for the translation test, based on the merit of the objective type CBT, duly taking into account reservation requirements.

The Translation Test shall be only a qualifying test and the qualifying pass marks shall be 60%.

Merit list of Junior Translator will be based on the marks obtained in the CBT alone. Those who do not qualify in translation test with 60% marks shall be disqualified.

RRB MI 2020 Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test Exam Pattern (In Addition to CBT Common for all posts)

Apart from the CBT of 100 marks teachers will be subjected to Performance Test (PT) and Teaching Skill Test (TST).

PGT/ TGT/ PRT Tests Details Teaching Skill Test Teaching Skill Test shall be based on Teaching Ability, Teaching Methodology, Content Expertise, Appropriateness of material, Incorporation of recent development in the discipline, Communication skill, Presentation Skill, Classroom Management Skill, understanding of Subject Matter, Problem Solving ability, Decision making, Creativity, Leadership & Motivation Quality. Candidates will be asked to teach some topics of their subject through power point presentation in front of the Committee. Topics will be decided by the Committee on the spot. Candidates will be given sufficient time to prepare and will be asked to use PowerPoint presentation or any other teaching aid as per the availability of equipments at the point of skill Test. The Skill Test shall range between 15 to 30 minutes as decided by the Committee. Skill Test will be of 150 marks. There will not be any minimum qualifying marks for Skill Test. However, weightage of Skill test should be 15% in total marks. There is a possibility that the Skill Test can be video-graphed. Performance Test Primary Teacher (Music) and Primary Teacher (Dance) may be adjudged on the basis of skill of singing, playing the various instrumental music, performance of dance, Presentation Skill, Coordination, Expression, Energy level, Rhythm, Experimentation with art forms, imagination and innovation and Artistic temperament. Art Master (PGT/TGT) may be adjudged on performance of art forms/paintings/sketches, innovative and creative approach, Aesthetic sensibilities, Observation skill, interpretation and Originality, Correlation with real life, Experimentation with different art Modes and mediums, Proportion in size and clarity and importance of colour, balance and brightness. Topics will be decided by the Committee on the spot. Candidates will be given sufficient time to prepare and will be asked to use any teaching aid as per the availability of equipments at the place of Performance Test. Performance Test shall be of 100 marks. There will not be any minimum qualifying marks for the Performance Test. However, weightage of Performance Test shall be 25% of the total marks. There is a possibility that the Performance Test may be videographed.

RRB MI 2019 Last phase: Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT and Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. It may also be noted that all candidates successful in Document Verification (DV) are sent for medical examination. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration/RRB, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.