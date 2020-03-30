Study at Home
RRB NTPC 2020 Update: What does NTPC stands for & Which posts comes under 35208 Vacancies?

Railway Recruitment Board will be conducting RRB NTPC 2019 Exam soon this year. Check what does NTPC stands for & which posts comes under this RRB NTPC 2020 Railway Recruitment.

Mar 30, 2020 16:23 IST
RRB NTPC 2020 is one of the biggest recruitment drive conducted by Indian Railways. RRB NTPC Recruitment stands for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts Recruitment. On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35208 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24605 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

Railway Recruitment Board has officially announced that they will appoint Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) soon for conducting the Online Railways Exams across different examination centres in India. Let’s have a look at various post that comes under RRB NTPC Recruitment drive:

RRB NTPC - Non-Technical Popular Categories 35208 Vacancies Details

RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Posts consists of various Graduate and Under Graduate posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc. Let’s have a look at the details of RRB NTPC Graduate and Under Graduate Posts separately:

RRB NTPC - Non-Technical Popular Categories 10603 Under-Graduate Vacancies

RRB NTPC Under-Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination and Age between 18 to 30 Years as on 1st July 2019 are as under:

RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancies for Undergraduate Posts

Post Name

Job Profile

7thCPC Level/ Initial Pay in Rs.

Total Vacancies (All RRBs)

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Assist Senior Clerks and help them with the Data Entry work

2/ 19900

4300

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Work and assist under Accounts and Finance Department

2/ 19900

760

Junior Time Keeper

Assist the Senior Time Keeper in maintaining the Train Logs

2/ 19900

11

Trains Clerk

Maintaining Train records (Train Conditions, number of coaches, etc)

2/ 19900

592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Issuing tickets and maintaining the records related to luggage

2/ 19900

4940

Note: Candidates who have applied for Junior Clerk cum Typist and Accounts Clerk cum Typist should also possess Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer.

RRB NTPC - Non-Technical Popular Categories 24605 Graduate Vacancies

RRB NTPC Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent and Age between 18 to 33 Years as on as on 1st July 2019 are as under:

RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancies for Graduate Posts

Post Name

Job Profile

7thCPC Level/ Initial Pay in Rs.

Total Vacancies (All RRBs)

Traffic Assistant

Work under Traffic & Signal Department

4/ 25500

88

Goods Guard

Monitoring functioning of Train and its parts

5/ 29200

5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Work under Ticket Booking Offices

5/ 29200

5638

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Clerical work under different railway departments

5/ 29200

2854

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

Maintain Accounts Records

5/ 29200

3147

Senior Time Keeper

To keep records of time regarding movements of train

5/ 29200

6

Commercial Apprentice

To supervise commercial branches

6/ 35400

259

Station Master

To supervise activities at railway station

6/ 35400

6865

Total 24605 Vacancies

Note: Candidates who have applied for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper should also possess Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer.

Related Stories