RRB NTPC 2020 Update: What does NTPC stands for & Which posts comes under 35208 Vacancies?

RRB NTPC 2020 is one of the biggest recruitment drive conducted by Indian Railways. RRB NTPC Recruitment stands for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts Recruitment. On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35208 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24605 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam not before May 2020 - Check Official Update
Railway Recruitment Board has officially announced that they will appoint Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) soon for conducting the Online Railways Exams across different examination centres in India. Let’s have a look at various post that comes under RRB NTPC Recruitment drive:
Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates
RRB NTPC - Non-Technical Popular Categories 35208 Vacancies Details
RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Posts consists of various Graduate and Under Graduate posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc. Let’s have a look at the details of RRB NTPC Graduate and Under Graduate Posts separately:
RRB NTPC - Non-Technical Popular Categories 10603 Under-Graduate Vacancies
RRB NTPC Under-Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination and Age between 18 to 30 Years as on 1st July 2019 are as under:
|
RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancies for Undergraduate Posts
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Total Vacancies (All RRBs)
|
Junior Clerk cum Typist
|
Assist Senior Clerks and help them with the Data Entry work
|
2/ 19900
|
4300
|
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|
Work and assist under Accounts and Finance Department
|
2/ 19900
|
760
|
Junior Time Keeper
|
Assist the Senior Time Keeper in maintaining the Train Logs
|
2/ 19900
|
11
|
Trains Clerk
|
Maintaining Train records (Train Conditions, number of coaches, etc)
|
2/ 19900
|
592
|
Issuing tickets and maintaining the records related to luggage
|
2/ 19900
|
4940
Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Note: Candidates who have applied for Junior Clerk cum Typist and Accounts Clerk cum Typist should also possess Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer.
RRB NTPC - Non-Technical Popular Categories 24605 Graduate Vacancies
RRB NTPC Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent and Age between 18 to 33 Years as on as on 1st July 2019 are as under:
|
RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancies for Graduate Posts
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Total Vacancies (All RRBs)
|
Traffic Assistant
|
Work under Traffic & Signal Department
|
4/ 25500
|
88
|
Monitoring functioning of Train and its parts
|
5/ 29200
|
5748
|
Work under Ticket Booking Offices
|
5/ 29200
|
5638
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist
|
Clerical work under different railway departments
|
5/ 29200
|
2854
|
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|
Maintain Accounts Records
|
5/ 29200
|
3147
|
Senior Time Keeper
|
To keep records of time regarding movements of train
|
5/ 29200
|
6
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
To supervise commercial branches
|
6/ 35400
|
259
|
To supervise activities at railway station
|
6/ 35400
|
6865
|
Total 24605 Vacancies
Practice RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers
Note: Candidates who have applied for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper should also possess Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer.
Check RRB NTPC 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Also Read:
RRB Group D level-1 2020 Exam Details
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Number of applications received
|
More than 1.15 crores
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Eligibility
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Application Status
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Physical Efficiency Test Details
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Previous Year Paper
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Mock Test
|
Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Best Book
|
RRB Group D Previous Cut-Off
RRB MI 2020 Exam Details
|
RRB MI Vacancies
|
RRB MI Number of applications received
|
More than 1 Lakh
|
RRB MI Eligibility
|
RRB MI Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
RRB MI Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
|
RRB MI Previous Year Paper