Why Is August 23 Celebrated as National Space Day in India? Check Complete Story

August 23 is celebrated as National Space Day in India to honour the country's achievements in space exploration.

This special day marks the success of Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission that made history by landing near the Moon's south pole. It was a proud moment for every Indian, showcasing to the world how far India's space program has come.

National Space Day is a way to inspire young minds and celebrate the hard work of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It reminds us of the importance of science, technology, and innovation in building a better future.

In this article, we'll take a look at why August 23 was chosen, the story behind Chandrayaan-3's success, and how India is shaping the future of space exploration.