PPU UG Admit Card 2025: Direct Download Link and Check Exam Dates

PPU UG Admit Card 205 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU), Patna, has officially released the Undergraduate (UG) 2nd Semester Admit Card for 2025. Students who are enrolled in BA, B.Sc., and B.Com programs can download their hall tickets from the PPU’s official portal at ppuponline.in. The admit card includes details like student details and exam details. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examinations.
All the UG students are advised to download the admit cards to ensure timely preparation for the upcoming semester exams. A direct link to download is provided in the official website’s examination section.
PPU UG Admit Card 2025 Download
Patliputra University has made the admit card available for the 2nd Semester UG exams on its examination portal. Students must download the hall ticket by August 25, 2025, in order to be eligible to sit for exams commencing on August 26, 2025.
|
PPU UG Admit Card 2025
Steps to Download PPU UG Admit Card 2025
Candidates who are going to appear for the UG semester exams can follow the steps given below to download the admit cards:
-
Visit the official website- ppuponline.in.
-
On the homepage, locate and click the “UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025” link in the Examination section.
-
Enter your roll/registration number and date of birth, or Form Number and DOB, as required.
-
Submit the credentials to download your admit card.
-
Review the information displayed on-screen for accuracy.
-
Download the PDF and print a copy for examination purposes.
PPU UG Admit Card 2025 Summary
|
Details
|
Information
|
University Name
|
Patliputra University, Patna
|
Semester
|
2nd Semester UG (BA, B.Sc., B.Com)
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
August 23, 2025
|
Exam Start Date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Admit Card Download Link
|
ppuponline.in
|
Note to students
|
Download by August 25, 2025
|
Instructions
|
Visit portal → download → print & carry to exam
