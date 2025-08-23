PPU UG Admit Card 2025: Direct Download Link and Check Exam Dates

PPU UG Admit Card 205 OUT: Patliputra University (PPU), Patna, has officially released the Undergraduate (UG) 2nd Semester Admit Card for 2025. Students who are enrolled in BA, B.Sc., and B.Com programs can download their hall tickets from the PPU’s official portal at ppuponline.in. The admit card includes details like student details and exam details. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examinations.

All the UG students are advised to download the admit cards to ensure timely preparation for the upcoming semester exams. A direct link to download is provided in the official website’s examination section.

PPU UG Admit Card 2025 Download

Patliputra University has made the admit card available for the 2nd Semester UG exams on its examination portal. Students must download the hall ticket by August 25, 2025, in order to be eligible to sit for exams commencing on August 26, 2025.