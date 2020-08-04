RRB Group D Salary 2020: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Vacancies, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

RRB Group D Salary 2020: Last year Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited online applications on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) from eligible candidates for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Eligible Candidates can apply from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies . In this article, we will provide you all the information related to the RRB Level 1 Group D 2020 Posts; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale under RRB Level 1 Group D Posts in detail:

Pay Scale and Salary after 7th Pay Commission of RRB Group D Level 1 Posts

Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2020 Vacancies S. No. Name of the post Department Number Of Vacancies Pay Scale (In Rs.) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 11277 Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 913 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 1694 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 14870 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 3157 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 1823 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 3014 14 Assistant Works Engineering 4109 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 403 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 1302 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721 Grand Total 103769

Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Track Maintainer Grade IV cannot be given due to the job requirements.

Below are the region wise details of the total 103769 Vacancies announced by RRCs this year:

RRB Level 1 Group D Salary Structure & Allowances

The final salary of a railway employee under RRC Level 1 Group D Category will be equal to the Total Pay + Grade Pay + Dearness Allowance (DA) + House Rent Allowance (HRA) + Transport Allowance (TA). Let’s have a look at the RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Salary Structure & Allowances:

Railway Group D Salary (RRB Level 1 as per 7th CPC Matrix) Scale Pay Band Grade Pay Grade Pay – Entry Level PB-1 15600-60600 5400 21000 5700 23190 6000 25380 7200 29730 8400 34080 PB-2 29900-104400 12600 40500 13800 51420 PB-3 14400 54450 16200 63000 46800-117300 19800 76590 22800 88500 PB-5 112200-20100 26100 138300 26700 147300 30000 159000

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB Group D Level 1 Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

1. Dearness Allowance

2. House Rent Allowance

3. Transport Allowance

4. Allowance for Night Duty

5. Daily Allowance, Mileage Allowance beyond 8 km

6. Compensation in case of Holidays

7. Fixed Conveyance Allowance

8. Conveyance Allowance to Doctors

9. Special Compensatory (Tribal/Scheduled Area) Allowances.

10. Special Allowance to Railway School Teachers

11. Special Allowance for child care, women with disabilities and Educational Allowance

12. Overtime Allowance (OTA)

13. Pension Scheme

14. Medical Benefits

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Job Profile and Promotion Policy of RRB LEVEL 1 Group D Posts

The Job Profile of RRB Group D Level 1 Posts differs as per the hierarchy level of different railway departments. Below are the major roles and responsibilities performed under RRB Group D Level 1 Posts in different railway departments along with their Promotion Hierarchy in ascending order:

RRB/RRC LEVEL 1 Group D Posts Job Profile and Promotion Policy S. No. Name of the post Department Job Profile Promotion 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 1. Assistant (workshop) is posted in a carriage and wagon workshop. 2. Ensures the security and maintenance of coaches. 3. Preventive and breakdown maintenances of coaches and wagons take place in the workshop department. 4. A section (eg: a Wheel shop, Bogie shop, Furnish shop etc) is allotted to Assistant workshop). Superintendent 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 1. To assist the seniors in the construction of new bridges under railway authority. 2. Ensure the availability of materials required in proper quantity and quality and act as a helping hand in designing the overall construction. Section Engineer 3 Assistant C&W (Carriage and Wagon) Mechanical 1. Trip schedule Maintenance 2. Addressing the issues of BPC (Brake Power Certificate) 3. Pit line Maintenance 4. Intermediate Overhaul Maintenance 5. ART (Accident Relief Train) Maintenance Superintendent 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores Procurement and supply of components to major mechanical, electrical, signal and telecom workshops for maintenance of coaches, wagons. Assistant (Depot) also supplies spare parts to major diesel and electric locomotive sheds. Depot Material Superintendent Grade I 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical Taking care of the overhauling of diesel locomotives. Section Engineer 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical The electrical SSE in electrical is responsible for working on the TRS sheds engaged in overhauling and assembly level maintenance of 25KV AC electric Locos in electrical loco sheds. Section Engineer 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 1. Ensures electrical supply and assists the operation manager. 2. Under the supervision of a senior engineer, he does the maintenance of electrical appliances of the train and station. Section Engineer 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic To handle switches or railroad points To control the lever to direct the train to the required tracks Superintendent 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 1. Works under the supervision of the senior officer. 2. To provide signals to the trains as per the situations. 3. Part of the panel interlocking system. 4. Also hands over the token to the driver after granting line clearance to enter the block section. Section Engineer 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 1. Repairs the machines under the supervision of seniors. 2. Also ensures the availability of tools/ gadgets required for the effective working of the track machine. Section Engineer 11 Assistant TL & AC (Train Lights & AC) Electrical 1. To look over the TL & AC (Train Lights and AC). 2. To look over the proper functioning of train’s electrical appliances and connections eg: proper functioning of signal LEDs, AC controllers, power Supplies, stabilizations etc. Section Engineer 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 1. To ensure the availability of tools and gadgets required by assistant TL & AC Engineers. 2. To look over the maintenance of lights, bulbs, fans, AC ducts, temperature control of ACs, stabilizations & all other electrical appliances. Section Engineer 13 Assistant TRD (Traction Distribution) Electrical 1. Responsible for the maintenance of electrical assets like electrical locomotives, Electrical Multiple Units (EMUs) and Main Line Electrical Multiple Units (MEMUs). 2. Responsible for all technical and organizational matters connected with the efficient maintenance and operation of the power supply installations, OHE and RC equipment. Section Engineer 14 Assistant Works Engineering 1. Enrolled in the manufacturing department of all kinds of rail assets like manufacturing of coaches, every appliance of trains, platforms sheds etc. 2. They have to create new designs for the betterment of Indian Railways. Section Engineer 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 1. To assist the seniors in manufacturing. 2. To ensure the availability of materials (tools and gadgets) required. 3. Handles all the fitting and welding work in manufacturing under the supervision of their seniors. Section Engineer 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 1. Providing proper care to the ailing passenger during treatment 2. Taking care of medical aids & their requirements in the stations 3. Cleaning Medical Equipments. Superintendent 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 1. Maintaining tracks. 2. Will have to walk along the track checking the condition of track, attend to minor works like tightening/providing clamps, joints etc. 3. Keep an eye over the breakdown of tracks 4. Provides proper, safe and smooth track to the trains 5. Look over every repairs and maintenance of the track line. Section Engineer

So, the Job Profile of different RRC Group D Level 1 Posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in the railway department. RRB Group D Level 1 Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package. Before applying to the various positions offered by railways under RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Recruitment, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.