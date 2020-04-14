RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment: Over 20000 Vacancies to be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices)

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In 2019, more than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D 2019-20 Recruitment as per the official data released by the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB Group D Exam Dates & Admit Card Release Dates will be notified after ECA appoint. Indian Railways has invited tender for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

RRB Group D 2020 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the table below:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details S. No Railway UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Vacancy ExSM CCAA* PwBD Back-PwBD 1 Central Railway 3597 1398 759 2656 935 9345 1870 1870 449 0 2 East Central Railway 1369 555 325 956 358 3563 713 713 166 0 3 East Coast Railway 1034 412 198 653 258 2555 510 510 105 0 4 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 4926 1461 775 2619 1087 10873 2175 2175 589 5 5 North Central Railway and DLW 2080 678 317 1175 474 4730 948 948 145 6 6 North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO 1570 615 307 1107 403 4002 802 802 157 0 7 North Western Railway 2132 814 384 1393 526 5249 1049 1049 324 0 8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1119 449 226 809 291 2894 575 575 144 0 9 Northern Railway, DMW and RCF 5144 2017 1031 3644 1317 13153 2630 2630 626 0 10 South Central Railway 3663 1432 722 2577 934 9328 1867 1867 125 0 11 South East Central Railway 797 219 115 366 167 1664 333 333 84 0 12 South Eastern Railway 1933 738 361 1305 482 4914 965 965 215 95 13 South Western Railway and RWF 2745 1138 557 2006 715 7167 1433 1433 193 6 14 Southern Railway and ICF 4363 1353 787 2118 958 9579 1914 1914 222 0 15 West Central Railway 0.15 633 308 1080 402 4019 804 804 226 0 16 Western Railway 4287 1647 812 2914 1074 10734 2146 2146 556 0 Grand Total 42355 15559 7984 27378 10381 103769 20734 20734 4326 112 *Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) and Ex-Servicemen. However, unlike in the case of PwBDs, there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, to be filled by this mechanism. In case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list. The candidate should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification failing which he/she shall not be eligible for reservation as CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) under this provision.

The course completed Act Apprentices will be eligible to apply for any RRB/RRC irrespective of the railway establishment in which they have been trained subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.

What is Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)?

Indian Railways train apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in certain designated trades. The Act was enacted by the Government to regulate and control the training of apprentices. Railways engage apprentices in the workshops of the Civil, Mechanical and S&T Engineering Departments, Production Units, Diesel and Electric Loco Sheds, Carriage and Wagon Depot and Electrification Projects.

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Details Categories Trade apprentices - either fresh candidates or ITI qualified candidates Technician apprentices (Diploma Holders) Graduate Engineer apprentices Selection (Engagement of Act Apprentices will be from the following sources) Nearest Employment Exchanges SC/ST organizations ITIs wherever existing Wards of Railway employees Selection Mode Selection notices will be displayed in notice Boards of respective workshops and will be announced through local newspapers No graduate engineer or Diploma Holder who had received training or job experience for one year or more after taking the Degree/Diploma will be eligible for training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 Schedules of Engagement Engagement of Act Apprentices should be done twice in a year, i.e. February/ March and September/ October to enable them to appear in All India Trade Test to be held in April/ October respectively. Reservations while Engaging Act Apprentices SC Candidates 15% ST Candidates 7½% OBC Candidates 27% Physically handicapped persons 3% Children of Ex-servicemen/ Serving Jawans/ Serving Officers and for Ex-servicemen 3% Note: Vacancies in SC can be filled by ST candidates or vice-versa and remaining to be allotted to General candidates. Seats unfilled by OBC candidates can also be filled by unreserved category. Age for engagement of Act Apprentices for training on Railways ITI candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age Non-ITI candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22 years of age The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years and 3 years in the cases of SCs/STs and OBCs respectively Physical Fitness Check RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TESTS (PET) Selected candidates will have to conform to the standards of physical fitness, as prescribed for appointment to the relevant trades on the Railways Training Training consists of basic training followed by shop floor or practical training including a course of related instructions appropriate to the trade, throughout the period of training Duration In the case of Graduate Engineers and diploma holders the period of training is one year For ITI passed candidates, the duration of training will be regulated according to the duration of training already undergone in the designated trades in the ITI Hours of Work Weekly hours of work of trainee apprentices are as follows Total number of hours per week should be 42 to 48 hours per week (including the time spent on imparting related instructions) Trade apprentices undergoing basic training will work for 42 hours per week including time spent on imparting related instructions During the second year of apprenticeship, the trade apprentices will work for 42 to 45 hours per week including the time spent on imparting related instructions During the third and subsequent years the trade apprentices will work for the same number of hours per week as the workers in the trade in the establishment in which they are undergoing training Graduate Engineers and Technician Apprentices will work according to the normal hours of work of the department to which they are attached for training Holidays will be admissible to the apprentice as observed in the establishment(s) in which they are undergoing training Conduct and Discipline While being engaged as apprentice trainee, the apprentices will be governed by the Railway Servants Conduct Rules and Railway Services (D&A) Rules in force Where the work and conduct of the apprentice is not satisfactory, the employer shall report the matter to the Apprenticeship Adviser and with his consent, may stop the continuance of payment of stipend to the apprentices The provisions of any law with respect to labour will not apply to them except where an apprentice is undergoing training in an establishment which is governed by the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948, the relevant provisions of the said Act in relation to the Apprentice's health, safety and welfare will apply The entire training programme under the Apprentice Act,61 is governed by the provisions of the Apprenticeship Contract between the employer and the apprentice

