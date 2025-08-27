Schools Holiday on 27th August
UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced, Check Exam Full Schedule and Admit Card Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Aug 27, 2025, 10:30 IST

UPSC NDA Exam Date Admit Card 2025:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the detailed timetable for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination on its official website. The written exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025 across the country in two sessions including 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 02.00 p.m. to 04.30 p.m. 

Get all details about UPSC NDA Exam Date Admit Card 2025 here

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the detailed schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination. As per the schedule released, the written exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025 across the country. Exams will be conducted in two sessions including 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 02.00 p.m. to 04.30 p.m. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to go to the next round which is the Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview/Test stage. Candidates registered successfully can download the details schedule available on the  official website of UPSC-https://upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: Overview

The commission has released the detailes exam schedulefor the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination. As per the notice released by the commission, the exam will be conducted on September 1, 2024. The table below gives important information about the NDA examination.

UPSC NDA Exam 2025 Details 

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission

Exam Name

National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination

Vacancies

406

Selection Process

Written Exam and SSB Interview for intelligence and personality test

Maximum Marks

Mathematics - 300

General Ability Test - 200

Duration

2.5 hours for each paper

NDA Written Exam

The written test is the first step in the recruitment procedure. The 900-mark test is made up of two distinct examinations. A selection list for the SSB examination will be prepared based on the marks received in the written examination. Check the table below for academy wise exam pattern

Subject

Sessions 

Maximum Marks

Mathematics

 Paper 10.00 am to 12.30 pm

300

General Ability Test (GAT)

02.00 pm to 4.30 pm

600

Total

900

SSB Test/Interview

 

UPSC NDA Exam: Items Banned at Exam Centers

Candidates who have to apper in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-

  • Mobile Phones
  • Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
  • Storage media (Pendrive)
  • Communication device (Bluetooth)
  • Any Valuable/Costly items

