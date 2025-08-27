UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced, Check Exam Full Schedule and Admit Card Details Here

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the detailed schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination. As per the schedule released, the written exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025 across the country. Exams will be conducted in two sessions including 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 02.00 p.m. to 04.30 p.m. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to go to the next round which is the Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview/Test stage. Candidates registered successfully can download the details schedule available on the official website of UPSC-https://upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: Overview

The commission has released the detailes exam schedulefor the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination. As per the notice released by the commission, the exam will be conducted on September 1, 2024. The table below gives important information about the NDA examination.