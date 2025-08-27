UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced, Check Exam Full Schedule and Admit Card Details Here

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the detailed schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination. As per the schedule released, the written exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025 across the country. Exams will be conducted in two sessions including 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 02.00 p.m. to 04.30 p.m. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to go to the next round which is the Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview/Test stage. Candidates registered successfully can download the details schedule available on the official website of UPSC-https://upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: Overview
The commission has released the detailes exam schedulefor the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination. As per the notice released by the commission, the exam will be conducted on September 1, 2024. The table below gives important information about the NDA examination.
|
UPSC NDA Exam 2025 Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination
|
Vacancies
|
406
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and SSB Interview for intelligence and personality test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Mathematics - 300
General Ability Test - 200
|
Duration
|
2.5 hours for each paper
NDA Written Exam
The written test is the first step in the recruitment procedure. The 900-mark test is made up of two distinct examinations. A selection list for the SSB examination will be prepared based on the marks received in the written examination. Check the table below for academy wise exam pattern
|
Subject
|
Sessions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Mathematics
|
Paper 10.00 am to 12.30 pm
|
300
|
General Ability Test (GAT)
|
02.00 pm to 4.30 pm
|
600
|
Total
|
900
|
SSB Test/Interview
|
UPSC NDA Exam: Items Banned at Exam Centers
Candidates who have to apper in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-
- Mobile Phones
- Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
- Storage media (Pendrive)
- Communication device (Bluetooth)
- Any Valuable/Costly items
