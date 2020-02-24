Search

RRB NTPC/ RRB Group D 2020: Check Vertical & Horizontal Reservation in Lakhs of Vacancies

RRB NTPC and RRB Group-D 2020 Recruitment will apply the policy of Vertical & Horizontal Reservation for filling up more than 1 Lakh vacancies in Indian Railways. Let’s have a look at the details of the Reservation Policy in Indian Railways in detail here.

Feb 24, 2020 19:29 IST
Railway Recruitment Board invited application for more than 1 Lakh Vacancies in the year 2019 under RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Recruitment and RRB/ RRC Group-D Level-1 Recruitment. The Exam has been officially postponed to 2020 and railways will announce the exam dates & admit card release date as soon as they appoint the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting the online exams (CBT). Railways will apply the policy of Vertical & Horizontal Reservation for filling up lakhs of vacancies this year. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC/ RRB Group-D 2020 Vertical Reservation & Horizontal Reservation Policy in detail:

RRB NTPC/ RRB Group-D 2020: Vertical Reservation

Under RRB NTPC/ RRB Group-D 2020 Recruitment, Vertical Reservation means reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) - Non Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), wherever applicable and admissible, and as communicated by the Indenting Railways/Production Units under extant rules.

RRB NTPC Vertical Reservation

RRB NTPC/ RRB Group-D 2020: Horizontal Reservation

Under RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment, Horizontal Reservation means reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) irrespective of their community.

RRB NTPC Horizontal Rservation

Under RRB/ RRC Group-D 2020 Recruitment, Horizontal Reservation means Ex-Servicemen (ExSM), Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and Person With Disabilities (PwBD) irrespective of their community.

RRB Group D Horizontal Reservation

All the candidates seeking reservation/ relaxation benefits available for SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ EWS/ PwBD/ ExSM/ CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) must ensure that they are entitled to such reservation/relaxation as per eligibility prescribed in the Rules. They should be in possession of all the requisite certificates in the prescribed format in support of their claim as stipulated in the Rules.

