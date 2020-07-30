RRB Group D Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Check Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Details

RRB Group D Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct Group D Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts CBT 2020 Exam will be held once the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) gets appointed and the selection process gets over through tenders and bids. Eligible Candidates applied from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for total 103769 Vacancies.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the RRB/ RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam:

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Pattern

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode.

Phase 1: RRB GROUP D COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) 2020 EXAM PATTERN



The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

Each question will be of one mark each .

The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB GROUP D COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) 2020 SYLLABUS

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (100 Marks) Topics Mathematics (25 Marks) Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss,Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern. General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 Marks) Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions etc. General Science (25 Marks) Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers The syllabus under this shall cover Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10th standard level (CBSE). General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 Marks) Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Knowledge of Current Affairs, Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subject of importance.

Phase 2: RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET Three times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this ratio as required to ensure availability of adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts. Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates Female Candidates Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down ; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Note:

1) The Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from appearing for PET. However, after qualifying in the CBT, such candidates will have to pass the medical examination prescribed for PwBD.

2) It is the candidates’ responsibility to ensure that they are medically fit enough to attempt the PET. Railways will not be responsible for any injury/harm suffered by candidates as a result of participating in the PET.

As per the recent notification, RRB has made ammendment regarding the Physical Efficiency Test (PET):"The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) consists of two stages. To ensure uniformity, candidates will be tested for Carrying of Weight to specified distance in specified time first and if successful in this test, for the Running Test after a recovery gap. Failing in the first Test, i.e. Weight carrying will mean elimination at that stage itself. The Weight carrying test will involve lifting a sand bag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on ground."

Phase 3: Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates twice the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. It may also be noted that all candidates successful in Document Verification (DV) are sent for medical examination. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates. Candidates may please note that RRBs/RRCs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered ONLY by the respective Railway Administrations.

As per the recent notification, RRB has made ammendment regarding the Document Verification & Empanelling of Candidates: “Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.”

Also read:

